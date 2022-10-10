Steve Bruce considering retirement from management after being sacked by West Brom

Steve Bruce - Paul Greenwood/CameraSport via Getty Images

Steve Bruce will contemplate announcing his retirement from management after he was sacked by West Bromwich Albion following the goalless draw against Luton Town at the weekend.

The former Newcastle United manager has been dismissed along with his assistants Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence and son Alex Bruce, following a poor start to the Championship campaign.

Bruce has told Telegraph Sport twice in the last 12 months that he has been on the verge of retiring after more than 1000 games in the dugout, initially in the immediate aftermath of his departure from Newcastle United in October last year and again in the summer when he said the West Brom job would be his last.

Having wanted to get a fifth promotion from the Championship on his CV, Bruce has failed to deliver at the Hawthorns and, at the age of 61, must decide whether he is going to stick to the plan to spend more time with his family and step away from frontline football. Bruce is likely to be in demand as a pundit in the media if he does retire from management.

West Brom currently sits in the relegation zone in 22nd position, having won just one of their 13 league games this season, with only Huddersfield Town and Coventry City below them.

Bruce, who took over at the start of February as a replacement for the sacked Valerien Ismael, won only eight of his 31 games at the Hawthorns, representing a poor 25.8 per cent win record that was the worst of his managerial career.

Championship bottom six

In a statement, the club said: “West Bromwich Albion have today parted company with manager Steve Bruce. Backroom staff Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence and Alex Bruce have also left The Hawthorns.

“The club would like to place on record its thanks to Steve Bruce and his coaching staff for their efforts since arriving in February. Under-21s coach Richard Beale will oversee first-team affairs on an interim basis, assisted by James Morrison and Gary Walsh. The process of recruiting a new manager is now under way and an appointment will be confirmed in due course.”