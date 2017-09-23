West Brom-Arsenal Preview

Arsenal will try to extend their overall unbeaten streak to five matches Monday night when they host West Bromwich Albion at the Emirates.

Crisis always seems right around the corner when it comes to Arsenal (2-1-2). One bad loss brings out the "fire Wenger" crowd, but for a club with the quality and clout of Arsenal, things aren't nearly as bad as they seem.

That 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool back on Aug. 27 certainly represented a low point, but since then the club have beaten Bournemouth and earned a respectable scoreless draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last week. The Gunners managed just two shots on target against Chelsea's vaunted 3-5-2 setup, and they'll likely have to do better to pierce the defences of a tough West Brom side.

There seems to always be a certain level of intrigue surrounding manager Arsene Wenger's team selection and this week will be no different. Alexis Sanchez did not start against Chelsea, but played the full 90 in a midweek 1-0 win over Doncaster Rovers in the EFL Cup.

It remains to be seen if Wenger will start him Monday.

"I just try to get him back to full fitness, and for me the Europa League and the League Cup is important as well," Wenger said of Sanchez. "So I just try to give him competition and to get him back to his best, because I gave him a long holiday and after that long holiday this year he had a real rest. He came back not really fit, it took us time to get him back and then he got injured.

"If you add the injury plus the rest time it was a bit long, but (against Doncaster) you could see that he is coming back sharp now and I left him on the pitch as well for 90 minutes because I wanted him to have a real go."

Wenger would do well to have a player of Sanchez's quality on the pitch, as it could be a challenge to get anything past the Baggies' defence which has yielded four goals during the Premier League season.

"They have a way to deal with everybody, a strong defensive basis. It's difficult to play against them," Wenger said.

On the injury front, the Gunners will have a little less firepower as Danny Welbeck (groin), Francis Coquelin (hamstring), Santi Cazorla (heel) and Calum Chambers (hip) are all unavailable.

West Brom (2-2-1) are trying to get back to winning ways after earning a point in a scoreless draw against West Ham United last week. The Baggies are 0-2-1 in their last three league matches and kept less than half of the possession and only managed one attempt on frame against West Ham.

Manager Tony Pulis has a plan for how he wants to approach the contest, and a long-term vision for his side. Long known as a defence-first side, the Baggies could become a more attack-oriented group once everyone is fit.

"We've got to get everybody fit and when we do, we'll start looking at what we want to do," he said. "I've got something in mind that I want to use and I think it will suit the players we've got. But I want them all fit first - then we will really be able to nail it down. Hopefully, it will evolve into a shape and system that really suits these players."

West Brom have midfielder Jake Livermore available again after being rested, while Chris Brunt (calf), Nacer Chadli and Oliver Burke (both thigh) are in contention.

Arsenal have won each of their last six Premier League matches at the Emirates against West Brom, conceding only once. West Brom, though, are aiming to win consecutive league matches against Arsenal for the first time since 1977 after taking a 3-1 result at home in March.

Gareth Barry needs one appearance to break Ryan Giggs's record for most Premier League games played (both currently 632).