West Broadway adult learning centre to close

West Broadway’s adult education hub is closing its doors this fall, owing to its operators’ decision to move and restructure programming elsewhere in the city.

The Manitoba Institute of Trades and Technology currently runs eight adult learning centres in the province, including one at 222 Furby St.

The programs are designed to help mature students finish their high school diplomas, upgrade marks and complete prerequisites for post-secondary entry.

MITT spokeswoman Alyson Pile said the college made an operational decision to downsize to seven centres in 2023-24.

Current clients will be able to register and finish their studies at the 609 Erin St. or 880 Portage Ave. locations, she said.

“This allows our students to choose day or evening classes, and both locations provide better parking, improved public transportation access and additional services at these other locations,” Pile said.

MITT recently assumed the operations and governance of partners it previously worked alongside, including Horizons Learning Centres, to operate them on its own.

The post-secondary institute’s application for additional provincial dollars for a transition term in West Broadway — a long-time Horizons site — was denied.

Greg Wilson of Crossways in Common, which operates the multi-use building at Furby Street and Broadway, decried the decision.

“This specific location is a benefit to the students,” said the treasurer of the board for the 37,000-square-foot complex.

“It’s a real loss not to have it here. This isn’t just a school area; it’s a community support area.”

The West Broadway Community Organization, which runs out of Crossways in Common, does neighbourhood organizing and advocacy around harm reduction, food security, tenant issues, seniors engagement and green space management.

1JustCity and Acorn Family Place are also tenants of the building.

The former serves hot meals and runs social, recreational and Indigenous cultural programs.

Equipped with a playroom, the latter offers parenting workshops and wraparound supports for families.

The office of Advanced Education Minister Sarah Guillemard indicated there will not be a reduction of seats overall as a result of the changes.

The province will work with MITT and community groups to assist clients to access different locations, a provincial spokesperson said in a statement.

Manitoba Adult Learning and Literacy provides the college with about $2.9 million annually to run its centres.

Given funding is not disbursed per location, it made sense to amalgamate and redirect rent fees to pay for programming in and of itself, Pile said.

The MITT spokeswoman added students can access career and employment services and language support at other central Winnipeg campuses.

As part of the college’s ongoing restructuring, it has also relocated a former Horizon site in Portage Place to Erin Street.

Maggie Macintosh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Free Press