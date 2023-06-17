A West Bottoms area hit-and-run kills driver of homemade motorcycle Friday: KC police

A motorcyclist died after being struck head-on in a hit-and-run near the West Bottoms Friday night, according to Kansas City police.

Officers responded to calls of a collision with critical injuries at 9:34 p.m. around Forrester Road and Santa Fe Street, according to Capt. Corey Carlisle, a spokesman for the department.

An investigation revealed a homemade motorcycle driving west across the bridge on Forrester road was hit by a Ford Fusion traveling the opposite direction in the same lane.

The car rammed into the motorcycle head-on as it moved through the westbound lane, causing the motorcyclist to fly off their vehicle.

The ejected motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and suffered critical injuries, Carlisle said.

They were transported to a nearby hospital and succumbed to their injuries some time later.

The driver of the Ford Fusion fled the scene following the impact.

Police were able to locate the driver and bring them into custody. Authorities suspect they may have been impaired while driving and are continuing to investigate whether it contributed to the collision.

The motorcyclist’s death marked the 36th vehicle related fatality in 2023. Last year at this time, there were 41 fatalities, according to Carlisle.