West Berkshire Council uses AI to predict where potholes will appear

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being used to predict where potholes will appear on a county's roads.

The pilot, run by West Berkshire Council, will use the technology to digitally capture images of road conditions to help anticipate where holes or cracks could form in tarmac.

Inspection vehicles, mounted with cameras, will also log the condition of road markings and traffic signs.

The authority said it could make highway repairs more efficient.

Speed limit signs and the deterioration of road edges could also be registered, according to the AI company Vaisala.

'Exciting'

West Berkshire Council, which oversees roads in Newbury, Thatcham, Hungerford and Pangbourne, said the technology would help to reduce costs.

Councillor Denise Gaines, the authority's executive member for highways, called the project "exciting".

"It results in cost savings, enhanced safety, better resource allocation, and a more efficient, data-driven approach to road maintenance.

"It's a significant step towards improving the quality and durability of road networks while minimising disruptions and safety hazards - the results of which I am very much looking forward to seeing," she added.

The council has been asked how long the pilot will last and its cost.

