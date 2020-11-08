West Bengal reports 3,920 new COVID-19 cases

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 8 (ANI): As many as 3,920 new COVID-19 cases were reported from West Bengal in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 4,05,314, the state health department informed on Sunday.

The total figure includes 34,566 active cases and 3,63,454 discharges.

With 59 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 death toll now stands at 7,294.

Meanwhile, India recorded 45,674 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the overall cases in the country to 85,07,754, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Sunday.

With 49,082 new discharges in the last 24 hours, the total active cases reached 5,12,665 and the cumulative recoveries are now at 78,68,968.

The country's death toll due to coronavirus surged to 1,26,121 after 559 deaths today. (ANI)