West Bengal Relaxes COVID Restrictions: What’s Allowed, What’s Not

Neeharika Nene
·1 min read

The West Bengal government has relaxed lockdown restrictions in the state until 1 July, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday, 14 June. Essential services are exempted from the restrictions.

Here’s what will be allowed and what won’t be, until 1 July:

Which offices and services can continue to work?

  • Government offices can work with 25 percent capacity.

  • Private and corporate offices are permitted to remain open from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, with 25 percent strength.

  • Waterways are to remain closed.

Are there any restrictions on movement of people?

Yes, movement of people will be restricted between 9:00 pm and 5:00 am.

Can I step out in a private vehicle?

No. Movement of private vehicles is suspended unless it is an emergency situation.

Can I go to the mall?

Shops in malls and complexes are allowed to remain open from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm with 50 percent workforce capacity.

Will schools and colleges be open?

No. All educational institutes are to remain closed.

Will restaurants be open for customers?

  • Restaurants with bars can remain open from 12:00 noon to 8:00 pm.

  • Only 50 percent seating capacity will be allowed.

Can sports be played?

Yes, sports activities can resume, but without spectators.

