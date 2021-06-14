West Bengal Relaxes COVID Restrictions: What’s Allowed, What’s Not

The West Bengal government has relaxed lockdown restrictions in the state until 1 July, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday, 14 June. Essential services are exempted from the restrictions.

Here’s what will be allowed and what won’t be, until 1 July:

Which offices and services can continue to work?

Government offices can work with 25 percent capacity.

Private and corporate offices are permitted to remain open from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, with 25 percent strength.

Waterways are to remain closed.

Are there any restrictions on movement of people?

Yes, movement of people will be restricted between 9:00 pm and 5:00 am.

Can I step out in a private vehicle?

No. Movement of private vehicles is suspended unless it is an emergency situation.

Can I go to the mall?

Shops in malls and complexes are allowed to remain open from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm with 50 percent workforce capacity.

Will schools and colleges be open?

No. All educational institutes are to remain closed.

Will restaurants be open for customers?

Restaurants with bars can remain open from 12:00 noon to 8:00 pm.

Only 50 percent seating capacity will be allowed.

Can sports be played?

Yes, sports activities can resume, but without spectators.

