West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Results for June 24 at 4 PM; Check Details Here

West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lucky draw results will be announced at 4pm on Thursday. Considered one of the most popular and the oldest lucky draws in the country, Lottery Sambad attracts thousands of excited participants everyday who buy the tickets in hopes of testing their luck and winning impressive money prizes.

A West Bengal lottery ticket can be bought for ₹6, from designated ticket-sellers across the state. The participant whose ticket wins the first prize for Lottery Sambad Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi will take home Rs 50 lakh. The West Bengal lottery department also gives a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 to one lucky ticket-holder. The first runner up for today’s lottery lucky draw will win Rs 9,000 while the second runner up will receive Rs 500.

The state lottery department gives ₹250 and ₹120 to fourth and fifth prize winners of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lucky draw.

Follow these steps to check if your lottery ticket is one of the winning tickets for today’s lottery Sambad Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi:

Step 1: Type in the official web address of West Bengal Sambad Lottery on your search engine or follow the given link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The home page of the West Bengal lottery website will come with a hyperlink that reads ‘Lottery Sambad Result 24-06-2021 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi 4 pm result.’

Step 3: Follow the link to check the list of winning lottery ticket numbers.

Step 4: Get your lottery ticket to check if your number is mentioned in the list or not.

Those participants who find their ticket number on the winning list for today’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery, will have to visit the West Bengal Lottery Office to claim the prize money.

The winning participants should visit the office along with their lottery ticket and their official ID proof to claim the amount within 30 days of the declaration of the result, that is from June 24. Lottery offices also seek official identification documents from the participants to conduct the mandatory verification process.

