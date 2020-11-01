West Bengal Local Trains Update: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Writes to Piyush Goyal, Seeks Resumption of Services

Kolkata, November 1: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Sunday, wrote a letter addressed to Piyush Goyal, Union Railway Minister for restoring the local train services in West Bengal. He wrote that the people of West Bengal have endured "excruciating inconvenience," ever since the Indian Railway Services were called off at the onset of COVID-19 lockdown. He added that there is a "restiveness" among the commuters who used to "avail the local trains to meet their daily needs including employment." Mumbai Local Trains Update: Indian Railways to Run 610 Additional Local Train Services From November 1. Also Read | Kerala Congress Chief Mullappally Ramachandran Says Apologises For Alleged Anti-Women Remarks: Live Breaking News Headlines Updates on November 1, 2020

Referring to the Saturday incident at the Horwah station where a group of protesters, demanding the permission to board the patrol special EMU running for the railway employees, were allegedly beaten up by the railway police, Chowdhury wrote that the incident could have been "averted" if the Railway Ministry and the West Bengal Government "had applied their minds in view of the desperation of the passengers." He "appealed" to the "greatest public transport provider of India" and the state government to consult with each other and restore the local train services as soon as possible without "compromising with COVID-19 protocols." Chennai Suburban Train Services to Resume From September 7? Local Media Reports Say Decision Finalised; Southern Railway Yet to Confirm.

The Central and Western Railway have commenced 610 additional local trains in Mumbai on Sunday, totaling to 2,020 trains. Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami had written a letter to Piyush Goyal asking to resumption of local trains, on October 23. The local train services are likely to restart in the state by mid-November. The Indian Railway Services were closed down at the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown in April, ever since the services are being restored in phases.