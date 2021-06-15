West Bengal Governor to visit Delhi tomorrow

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (File Photo)

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 15 (ANI) West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will be visiting New Delhi on Wednesday.

"Hon'ble Governor West Bengal Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar will be visiting New Delhi. Governor Dhankhar will leave for Delhi on the late evening of June 15, 2021, and return to Kolkata on June 18, 2021, in the late afternoon," West Bengal Governor Dhankhar tweeted on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, along with 50 MLAs had called on Governor Dhankhar and submitted a memorandum over the post-poll law and order situation in the state.

Briefing media persons, the Governor said, "Fifty MLAs of Opposition including Suvendu Adhikari have handed over a memorandum to me, attracting my attention towards four points including anti-defection law and incidents of Tiljala and Chandan Nagar."

"Being the constitutional head of the state, let me make it clear that anti-defection law is applicable in full force in Bengal. It is as much applicable here as in other parts of the country," stated Dhankhar.

Governor Dhankhar further raised concerns over the alleged incidents of political violence in West Bengal.

Suvendu's meeting with Dhankhar comes after BJP leader Mukul Roy on Friday returned to the ruling Trinamool Congress party.

There are also speculations that more BJP leaders in the state will follow Roy's lead to switch back to the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, a month after the latter's landslide victory in the Assembly elections. (ANI)