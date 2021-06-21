West Bengal Governor slams Mamata govt for 'breach of protocol' by officials

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. File photo

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 22 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar who is on a week-long visit to North Bengal, severely criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government and said that he was pained to see the "rusting of India's steel frame due to over politicisation", referring to 'breach of protocol by officials' in the state.

He called upon the West Bengal Chief secretary to direct Darjeeling District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police to see him but they failed to turn up and the Governor has sought a response from them on breach of protocol.

In a series of tweets, Dhankhar said that Indian Administrative Service Officers and Indian Police Service Officers should go by the rulebook alone.

"DMs & SPs-members @IASassociation @IPS_Association have consistently breached protocol on my visits to the State. Called upon Chief secretary of West Bengal government to direct Darjeeling DM and SP, who faulted, to see me today, which they did. Sought their response by tomorrow on protocol violation," Dhankhar tweeted.

Pointing out that observing protocol is the bedrock of the governance, he said, "Civil servants @IASassociation @IPS_Association should go by the rulebook alone. Protocol observance is the bedrock of governance that is compromised @MamataOfficial. Adherence to the protocol is basic minimum dignity and respect officially prescribed as a mandate upon every civil servant."

Emphasizing the fact that such 'serious aberrations' were bordering on delinquency and if overlooked, would lead to lawlessness.

"Such serious aberrations bordering on delinquency, if overlooked, would lead to lawlessness that democracy can ill afford. Pained to reflect that the 'steel frame' is rusting due to its over politicization. High time @IASassociation @IPS_Association ponder this," he said.

He said the post-poll violence in the state was the most barbaric situation since independence.

Dhankhar who is on a week-long visit to North Bengal, briefing mediapersons here said: "I am shocked to see that this grave situation is being ignored even after seven weeks since the polls ended. This is the most barbaric post-poll violence after independence. Four states and one Union Territory went to the polls. Why is only West Bengal soaked in blood? Today, people are not able to speak due to fear."

Dhankhar alleged that the police and administration did not come to rescue the victims of political violence.

His visit also comes within days of meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah twice amid allegations of post-poll violence.

Leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP, called on Dhankhar on Sunday and sought his intervention to stop the alleged post-poll violence and violation of human rights in the state.

Meanwhile, TMC leader Zakaria Hossain filed a complaint against John Barla, BJP MP from Alipurduar for demanding a detachment of North Bengal from Bengal and to declare North Bengal as a separate Union Territory.

This comes weeks after West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay was served a show-cause notice for failing to report to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) as directed by the central government.

The development took place after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, along with the state chief secretary, skipped the review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28 aftermath of Cyclone Yaas. Bandyopadhyay was to retire on May 31 and had earlier been given three months extension.

The central government had on May 28 issued an order to recall Bandyopadhyay, and said the placement of his services with the government has been approved. The state government was asked to relieve the officer with immediate effect and he was directed to report to North Block by May 31. (ANI)