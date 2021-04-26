West Bengal Election 2021: With 75.06% turnout, phase 7 draws to close; polling 'largely peaceful', says EC

FP Staff
·4 min read

Over 75.06 percent voter turnout was recorded till 5.40 pm in West Bengal as the seventh phase of polling was held on Monday amid strict coronavirus protocols.

Murshidabad district saw the highest turnout at 80.37%, followed by Dakshin Dinajpur (80.25%), Malda (78.76%) and Kolkata South (60.03%), as per the EC's voter turnout app.

These numbers are likely to increase after polling ends at 6:30 pm, as per the Election Commission.

Stray incidents of violence were reported Monday from some areas where voting is underway for the seventh phase of the Assembly elections in West Bengal, though the overall polling process has been peaceful as per officials.

Long queues were seen outside most polling booths where voting is underway, adhering to coronavirus protocols.

Agnimitra Paul, BJP candidate from Asansol Dakshin constituency, alleged that a Trinamool Congress polling agent in Baktarnagar High School was wearing a cap with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's photo on it.

Paul said she will be taking up the matter with the Election Commission.

Voting is being held at 12,068 polling stations spread over nine Assembly constituencies each in Murshidabad and Paschim Bardhaman districts, six each in Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda, and four in Kolkata, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's home turf Bhabanipur.

Stray incidents of violence reported

A few incidents of violence were reported from the Asansol area, where TMC candidate Sayoni Ghosh claimed that BJP activists tried to jam booths in her constituency.

The allegation was dubbed as baseless by BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul, who asserted, "Ghosh is making excuses sensing defeat".

A BJP polling agent Sankar Sakar alleged that he was pushed out of Booth 91 by TMC members and was made to leave the spot in Bakhra village of Ratua, Malda.

A TMC member told ANI, "He is not a voter here so we asked him to leave respectfully. Nobody threatened him."

Meanwhile, there was a commotion in Rash Behari constituency after BJP candidate Lt Gen (retd) Subrata Saha's agent was accused of molesting women voters inside a polling booth, police said. Mohan Rao was detained after several women voters claimed he tried to drag them holding their hands inside Bidya Bharati School, a police officer said.

Rao, however, rubbished the allegations and said no such incident had taken place. "We have received a complaint in this regard and a probe is underway," the officer said.

In the Jamuria constituency, Left Front candidate Aishe Ghosh alleged that her party agents were stopped from entering the booth by TMC workers, a charge denied by the ruling party.

EC transfers poll officials

The Election Commission transferred a few police officers as West Bengal voted in the seventh phase of Assembly polls on Monday, officials said.

Shantanu Sinha Biswas, an inspector at the Directorate of Economic Offences, was transferred to the office of the DIG Jalpaiguri Range as a crime inspector, they said.

Sinha was accused by the BJP of manipulating postal ballots. Srimanta Kumar Bandopadhyay, the Assistant Commissioner of Asansol-Durgapur Police, was named the new Sub-divisional Police Officer of Bolpur, as per an order issued on Sunday night.

Shubhendra Kumar, the present SDPO of Bolpur, was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Nihar Ranjan Roy, the circle inspector of Krishnaganj in Krishnanagar police district, was made the new inspector in charge of the Murshidabad police station, replacing Atish Das, the order said.

Das was moved to the Police Directorate, it added. The Election Commission has been making a slew of transfers as the state voted.

With inputs from PTI

Also See: West Bengal Election 2021 Voting: Full list of 34 Assembly seats that go to polls in Phase 7 today

West Bengal Election 2021 Voting: BJP, TMC fight for 34 seats in Phase 7 today; date, time of polling

West Bengal Election 2021 LIVE updates: Mamata misleading people on COVID vaccination, says JP Nadda

Read more on Politics by Firstpost.

Latest Stories

  • Jake Paul, Dana White feud after appearance at UFC 261: 'They're full of s***'

    Jake Paul fired back on Twitter on Sunday after UFC president Dana White called him out over his win against Ben Askren at a Triller Fight Club event.

  • Ryu exits early with strain, Jays 'pen finishes off Rays 1-0

    Toronto starter Hyun Jin Ryu was forced to leave early with a minor strain and five relievers completed the shutout, lifting the Blue Jays over the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 on Sunday.

  • Nets' Kevin Durant returns from thigh injury, drops 33 points on Suns

    The Nets are still not at full-strength with James Harden still out.

  • Weidman stretchered off after suffering gruesome leg injury at UFC 261

    The UFC 261 main card opened with back-to-back finishes, but they weren’t the kind that anyone feels good about.

  • Crosby making strong case for Hart Trophy runner up

    Sidney Crosby is having another brilliant season, and should probably be rewarded for it when it's time to vote for major awards.

  • Central Michigan QB John Keller shot, hospitalized in serious condition

    John Keller and another student were shot early Saturday morning at an apartment complex near campus.

  • 48-year-old Fred Brathwaite called into emergency action for AHL team

    48-year-old Fred Brathwaite, who made 254 NHL appearances and last played in 2012, was called up on an emergency basis by the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights.

  • Joey Logano's car goes airborne and lands on its roof in wild Talladega crash

    Logano was uninjured in the crash and expressed his frustrations with the style of racing at Daytona and Talladega that leads to scary wrecks.

  • Joe Thornton begins heated new rivalry with Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers

    Tensions between Maple Leafs veteran Joe Thornton and Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers ran high throughout Saturday's contest.

  • QMJHL only junior hockey league still going ahead with playoffs

    The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is now the only major junior league in the country that is still trying to complete its playoffs for this season.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    A battle between two London rivals, and two Serie A powers fighting for European qualification highlight this week's slate.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Brandon McBride ready to erase world championship-sized regrets at Tokyo Olympics

    Nineteen months have passed since Brandon McBride failed to qualify for the men's 800-metre final at the world track and field championships, a disappointing outcome he now uses as motivation in his Olympic medal pursuit. "It seemed everything was going smooth until the last 20 metres. Until then, my finish had been stronger than ever," he told CBC Sports in a recent phone interview between training sessions. "It took me a while to come to terms on what happened." McBride arrived in Doha, Qatar in September 2019 brimming with confidence one month after running a season-best time of one minute 43.51 seconds for a bronze medal in the Diamond League Final and only 31-100ths of a second off his Canadian record. Midway through his world semifinal heat on Sept. 29, McBride chose not to attack an opening to the inside as leader Ngeno Kipngetich of Kenya slowed the race. Looking back, the Canadian runner said, "I would have taken the inside and control of the race." Instead, Amel Tuka of Bosnia pounced. McBride worked his way around Kipngetich and near the 700-metre mark was neck-and-neck with Tuka, who had the advantage running on the inside, more energy and sped down the straightaway at Khalifa International Stadium for the victory. WATCH | McBride gives back to his hometown during pandemic: The 26-year-old McBride had used more energy passing others and was overtaken by American Bryce Hoppel and Alvaro de Arriba of Spain over the final 20 metres, finishing fourth in 1:46.21. "A few things we dropped from training we shouldn't have as the [season] progressed – endurance stuff, flexibility things," recalled McBride, referring to his coach, Kurt Downes. "We dropped them because we were so race focused and I was coming off a hip injury. By implementing them back in my training [now] I see my body respond [positively]. What's 20 metres in a race? It's one or two per cent but little things add up. "I think I was ready for something special [at worlds] and I could have tweaked a couple of things that would have helped my stride remain fluent and my body stay relaxed those 20 metres. The last couple of metres are crucial and the smallest things affect them. I see that big-time now." My training is quite intense. I tend to overdo it and that's probably the reason I don't like to race a lot. — Brandon McBride, who plans to run May 29, his 1st race in 20 months Three months until the Tokyo Olympics, the Windsor, Ont., native is planning his first race since 2019 worlds — a 1,500 at the Portland Track Festival in Oregon on May 29 — followed by an 800 on June 5 at the Music City Track Carnival in Nashville. Moved south in January "I've never been one to race a lot, especially during my professional career," said McBride, who ran the 800 seven times in three months in 2018 when he broke Gary Reed's national mark and eight times over four months the following year leading up to worlds. "I'm not really thinking about [the long layoff] but more about the process of getting my body ready. If I do that, I'll be ready come race time. I don't need a lot of sharpening and my training is quite intense. I tend to overdo it and that's probably the reason I don't like to race a lot." WATCH | Brandon McBride breaks Canadian 800-metre record: McBride had planned to compete indoors earlier this year but didn't have access to a track until February. When COVID-19 restrictions kept doors locked at the University of Windsor, McBride moved south in late January with girlfriend Yesmina Captan to train at Mississippi State University in Starkville, his alma mater. McBride is hoping the mandatory 14-day quarantine, including three-day stay in a hotel, and other restrictions are loosened in Canada by early May to allow him to return home, otherwise the four-time national champion faces the likelihood of remaining in Mississippi until travelling to Tokyo. "These are the sacrifices that need to be made for the sport," said McBride, who keeps busy off the track working to complete his master's in business from Wayne State University in Detroit. "I'd be lying if I didn't say this is the hardest season I've ever had, between coming back from a down year [with no racing] and throwing in a quarantine, lockdown and restrictions. "I was still fit and powerful [in February] but your body responds differently to workouts [after no races in 2020]. When I went full throttle, I was dealing with major soreness, but my body started coming around in late March." McBride has driven four and a half hours to Atlanta on at least two occasions to get treatment on his pelvis and lower back that shift during long periods doing schoolwork. He looks forward to making it worthwhile in July with a chance to correct his mistakes from worlds and reach the medal podium in Tokyo. "It's something I think about all the time and I'm excited to be put in that situation again," said McBride, who didn't reach the final in his 2016 Olympic debut, finishing 14th. "I know what I need to do and I'm a much better all-around me. [Righting a wrong] is mainly for myself, but it's not like I need to get a medal or top eight. "What I really want is to step off the track after the [Olympic final] knowing I executed my race plan to the max and ran the best I possibly could run. If I do, I'll hold my head high. I did not feel like that stepping off the track in Doha." WATCH | Answers to key questions surrounding the Tokyo Olympics:

  • An engineer's keen eye for design means this 11-year-old can now play minor hockey

    Carter Burton, 11, is now able to play minor hockey thanks to a creative engineer who designed a hockey glove specifically for his left hand. (Colleen Connors/CBC) Carter Burton of King's Point is fulfilling his dream of playing minor hockey, thanks to an engineer who custom-designed a glove for the 11-year-old boy with cerebral palsy. Until now, Burton has been a fan, not a player, of the game he loves so much. He follows the Montreal Canadiens, and has collected hockey cards, a jersey and poster of his favourite player, goaltender Carey Price. "He's one of the best. He puts on a show," Burton told CBC News from the bench inside Springdale Stadium. During the conversation, Burton was doing something he had dreamed of: suiting up for hockey camp. The road to minor hockey and playing Canada's game with friends has had its challenges for Burton. Burton's form of cerebral palsy affects his left hand, meaning he physically cannot put his fingers into the separate dividers of a regular hockey glove. Despite being on skates since he was three, the aspiring goal-scorer had never played organized puck outside of ball hockey. Burton picked up an assist from Leonard Lye, a retired Memorial University engineering professor, who created a custom glove just so Burton's dreams could become reality. Carter Burton suited up for his first day at hockey camp a week ago. His dreams of playing minor hockey have been fulfilled thanks to Leonard Lye, an engineer in St. John's. (Colleen Connors/CBC) "Basically what I had to do was find a pair of hockey gloves that fit him — size 11 junior glove — which took a while because at the time all the stores were closed," said Lye, while demonstrating the thought process that went into his custom-made glove. "Finally we found a pair of the right size, and then [had to] figure out how to convert five fingers into a mitt." 'Beyond grateful' A professor emeritus at MUN, Lye is also a volunteer with the Tetra Society in St. John's — a group of engineers across Canada and the United States who design and custom-make assistive living devices for people with disabilities. All in all, the work on the glove project took Lye about two weeks. Work with the Tetra Society is a hobby as well as an opportunity to collaborate and be creative, he said. WATCH | See Carter Burton play hockey for the first time, as he puts on a glove that engineer Leonard Lye designed: But to Burton, and his mother Charlene Burton, the gift means so much more. Neither has met Lye in person. "It means a lot. It gives him a chance to be like everyone else, all of his friends, and get on the ice and enjoy the game," Charlene Burton said. "[We're] so grateful. Beyond grateful." As her son takes to the ice for his first-ever practice, Fudge said there are no worries on her end. However, she added, an injury like a broken bone would be a setback, especially on Burton's left side. She said Carter's disability is becoming easier as he gets older, but new things require a lot of practice. For Burton? Fearless. No butterflies, no nerves and simple gratitude to a man he has never met, who helped a dream come true. Leonard Lye is the man behind designing Burton's custom hockey glove. (CBC) "Thank you a lot. Now I got the opportunity to play hockey because of you," Burton said, expressing his thanks to Lye. "I'm learning lots of new stuff because of him, and I just love hockey." Lye was shown a recording of the video message when CBC News spoke with him in St. John's. Emotions filled his eyes. "I've not met him before, so to see his face and to see him really, really, really grateful — I think that was just one of the reasons why we do these kind of things," Lye said. "I mean, it's to make somebody's life a lot better so that they can do what they want to do." Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

  • Stephen Curry meets ICU nurse that wore his jersey while working during COVID-19 surges

    Shelby Delaney FaceTimed Stephen Curry last year while working in the hospital fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • ICU nurse finds inspiration in Curry's motivational verse

    SAN FRANCISCO — Intensive care unit nurse Shelby Delaney has depended on Stephen Curry's “I Can Do All Things” go-to motivational verse so many times over the years. Those words from the Bible are written inside the No. 30 jersey of Curry's that she has worn beneath her scrubs day after day to get through each daunting moment of the pandemic. Now, she has another incredible option: Curry took the game-worn uniform off his back Sunday night after scoring 37 points in win over Sacramento, signed it and gave it to this extra-special essential worker. He then scurried down the tunnel shirtless heading to the locker room. Her husband, Robert Crowley, threw his hands in the air urging fans to cheer. “So cool. He’s an incredible human being,” Delaney said afterward. “One of the greatest nights of my life hands down.” Last spring, Curry made a FaceTime video call to Delaney and her colleagues at Oakland’s Alta Bates Summit Medical Center after learning she was wearing his uniform. Delaney had it on again as she and Crowley sat on the floor for Golden State’s game with the Kings. A season ticket holder at Chase Center who couldn’t attend gifted them the courtside seats. “I’d always dreamed of talking to him, mostly to thank him, because he really has made such an impact on my life and how I carry myself,” said Delaney, a former high school basketball player who later did some coaching. “It kind of helped me, the whole ‘I can do all things,’ but also the way he believes that and the way he lives his life is through that, with joy and love. So he really inspired me. Watching him when I started nursing, in my early 20s, which is a hard time to be alive, when you’re in your early 20s it’s difficult, but doing it in the ICU, I was always like, ‘I can’t do this,’ so he carried through that and stuff I had going on personally with my family.” Those minutes Curry spent with Delaney, her fellow nurses and the other medical personnel provided a lift they all needed during the most challenging stretch of COVID-19. “It really uplifted a lot of folks, like all the other nurses, the other staff members, everyone got a lot of joy out of that,” Delaney shared of that call with the two-time MVP. “People told me, they actually said that helped boost morale around here a lot, and it got us a lot of donations. And, it got us a lot of donations. It got us a lot of face masks, a lot of surgical masks, it got us a lot of food. And enough food that we were able to share with everyone in the hospital. ... Everyone got to feel loved and feel appreciated because everyone is putting their lives on the line, not just the ICU nurses.” The 28-year-old Delaney moved to the music upon reaching her seat across from the Warriors bench before tipoff. She and Crowley cheered when Curry was introduced. “It's really nice for our organization to be able to honour people who have helped so much during the pandemic,” coach Steve Kerr said. “I think that's one of the most important roles that our organization plays in the community is to honour those who deserve to be honoured, so it's a great way for that to happen, especially because we've got plenty of fans out there who have been on the front lines during the pandemic. So, the more we can honour the better and it's a nice thing to be able to do.” Delaney believes she is a better nurse having gone through the pandemic, supporting her patients with love and care when they have nobody else. “It's an intense job, but I do love it a lot,” she said. “Doing it with love, I think I've become a better nurse over the past year. The family's not there so you've got to give a little extra, you've got to be there in a different way — you've got to be the family and the nurse.” ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Janie McCauley, The Associated Press

  • Magic rookie Devin Cannady breaks ankle in loss to Pacers

    ORLANDO, Fla. — Malcolm Brogdon scored 24 points and the Indiana Pacers used a big third quarter to rout short-handed Orlando 131-112 on Sunday night in a game marred by Magic rookie Devin Cannady’s gruesome ankle injury. Cannady suffered an open fracture of his right ankle in the first quarter when he landed awkwardly while trying to contest Edmond Sumner’s layup. Magic centre Mo Bamba was so shaken by the sight of the injury that he took his jersey off and placed it over Cannady’s badly broken and bleeding ankle. “Sickening. First, of all (Cannady) is a good guy who has worked his tail off to get better," said Tyrone Corbin, who directed the Magic with head coach Steve Clifford out after testing positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. "It’s just sickening to see him go down like that. We’re praying for him.” The former Princeton star was set for surgery Sunday night. He was part of the Lakeland Magic’s G League title team this year. Playing less than 24 hours after rallying to beat Detroit, the Pacers had a 41-20 edge in the third quarter to cruise to their third straight victory. “It was our ball movement, we were playing with great energy, we were running out and having fun,’’ said JaKarr Sampson, who had eight of his 11 points in the third quarter. “The ball found me and I was able to make shots. We just did a great job of coming out in the second half with energy and establishing that lead early.” Indiana remained a game behind Charlotte for eighth place in the Eastern Conference — two games ahead of No. 10 Washington. “Everyone’s aware of the standings and that there are so many teams bunched up together,” Indiana coach Nate Bjorkgren said. “Every game is important and the opponent doesn’t matter who you play because every team is good. … Our guys just want to continue playing the way that we are — moving the ball and fighting like crazy on the defensive end.” “Defensively, we didn’t take anything away from these guys,” Corbin said. “They got blow-bys, transition baskets and they ran on us on makes. They got it all and when we’re rebuilding we have to understand that we can’t give up effort baskets.” Sumner added 21 points for Indiana, Justin Holiday hit six 3-pointers and had 20 points, and Caris LeVert had 18 points and six assists. The Pacers shot 54.9% and hit 15 3s. Dwayne Bacon led Orlando with 20 points, and Wendell Carter Jr. added 10 points and 13 rebounds. The Pacers beat Magic for the third time this season and sixth overall. TIP INS Pacers: Indiana was without starters Domantas Sabonis (back strain) and Myles Turner (foot) and reserves Jeremy Lamb (knee) and Goga Bitadze (ankle) again. Sabonis, who has had 40 double-doubles and six triple-doubles, has missed the last four games and hasn’t played since April 18. The Pacers are 5-2 without Sabonis. Magic: Clifford first tested positive following Thursday night’s loss to the Pelicans, but two tests on Friday were negative and Saturday’s was positive. Clifford got his second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday and he is hopeful his predicament doesn’t keep anyone from getting vaccinated. “I just don’t understand why anyone would be against the vaccination,” he said. Rookie guard Devin Cannady suffered an open fracture of his right ankle in the first quarter when he landed awkwardly while trying to contest Edmond Sumner’s layup. Magic centre Mo Bamba was so shaken by the sight of the injury that he took his jersey off and placed it over Cannady’s badly broken and bleeding ankle. UP NEXT Pacers: Host Portland on Tuesday night. Magic: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. John Denton, The Associated Press

  • The Rush: Gronk sets a Guinness World Record, a 4-year-old champ and UK wins its first Women’s Volleyball title

    In honor of this year's Oscars, The Rush showcases some incredible performances from this past weekend, including an incredible catch by Gronk, a 4-year-old named Josh and the Kentucky women’s volleyball team.

  • Kevin Durant, Mike Conley win Oscar for short film 'Two Distant Strangers'

    Both Mike Conley and Kevin Durant served as executive producers on "Two Distant Strangers," a short film starring Joey Bada$$,

  • Wizards rally to beat Cavaliers for 8th straight victory

    WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal scored 33 points and the Washington Wizards rallied to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-110 on Sunday night for their eighth straight victory. Down eight early in the fourth quarter at 95-87, Washington tied it at 105 on Beal's 3-pointer with 4:55 remaining. Washington finished on a 14-5 run. Russell Westbrook had 14 points, 11 assists and five rebounds, ending his triple-double streak at four. He failed to record a triple-double for only the third time in 17 games. Cavaliers scoring leader Collin Sexton sat out because of a concussion after scoring 28 points Friday night in a loss to Charlotte. Darius Garland led Cleveland with 28 points, Jarrett Allen had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Cedi Osman scored 19 points, and Kevin Love had 12. The Cavaliers have lost five of six. Robin Lopez had 14 points for Washington, and Daniel Gafford added 12. TIP-INS Cavaliers: Cedi Osman started after not playing in Cleveland’s previous five games. Osman played 37 minutes. … Coach J.B. Bickerstaff was given a technical foul with 1:07 left in the first half after Larry Nance Jr. was called for a foul on Daniel Gafford's attempted dunk. … Garland has scored 20 or more points in a career-best six straight games. Wizards: Anthony Gill made his second career start, scoring five points in 14 minutes. ... Beal played his 596th game for Washington to move into fourth place in franchise history. He passed Charles Jones, who played for the then-Bullets from 1984-93. HACHIMURA HEALING Forward Rui Hachimura missed his fourth straight game with left knee soreness. Coach Scott Brooks said if Hachimura doesn’t return Monday night against the Spurs he’s hopeful to have him back Wednesday night against the Lakers. “It’s trending in the right direction,” Brooks said. UP NEXT Cavaliers: Vs. Toronto in Tampa, Florida, on Monday night. Wizards: Host San Antonio on Monday night. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Bobby Bancroft, The Associated Press