What Social Distancing? West Bengal Forgets Covid-19 For Mahalaya Rituals

Mahalaya marks the day Goddess Durga is believed to descend from the heavens to earth, and an important day in the Bengali Hindu calendar.

Despite constantly increasing numbers of Covid-19 cases in West Bengal, the state recorded 3,197 new cases on Thursday, hundreds chose to flout social distancing norms to perform ‘tarpan’, a Mahalaya ritual, on the ghats of Kolkata.

The Indian Express reported that Babu Ghat, Princep Ghat, Golabari Ghat in Kolkata saw massive crowds as people took a dip in the Hooghly, a distributary of the river ganga.

The report said people performed the rituals across the state.

Photos from the ghats on the banks of River Hooghly shows people standing shoulder to shoulder without masks.

Here are some images:

Devotees perform rituals on the bank of river Hooghly to mark the occasion of Mahalaya, at Jagannath Ghat, near Howrah Bridge on September 17, 2020 in Kolkata, India.

A police officials issues warnings for devotees performing rituals on the bank of river Hooghly to mark the occasion of Mahalaya, at Jagannath Ghat, near Howrah Bridge on September 17, 2020 in Kolkata, India.

Devotees perform 'tarpan', in Kolkata.

People performing rituals on the ghats of river Hooghly.

