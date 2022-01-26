At a West Bank outpost, Israeli settlers flaunt their power

  • The Palestinian village of Burqa is seen as an Israeli flag is placed in the Jewish West Bank outpost of Homesh, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Palestinian residents of Burqa say the settlers' continued presence in Homesh, which was officially dismantled in 2005, makes it difficult to access their land and move safely in and out of their village. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
    1/8

    Israel Settler Strength

    The Palestinian village of Burqa is seen as an Israeli flag is placed in the Jewish West Bank outpost of Homesh, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Palestinian residents of Burqa say the settlers' continued presence in Homesh, which was officially dismantled in 2005, makes it difficult to access their land and move safely in and out of their village. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • Jewish settlers study Torah in a tent at the West Bank outpost of Homesh, near the Palestinian village of Burqa, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Israeli settlers' ability to maintain a presence at Homesh, which was officially dismantled in 2005, is a vivid display of the power of the settler movement nearly 55 years after Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
    2/8

    Israel Settler Strength

    Jewish settlers study Torah in a tent at the West Bank outpost of Homesh, near the Palestinian village of Burqa, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Israeli settlers' ability to maintain a presence at Homesh, which was officially dismantled in 2005, is a vivid display of the power of the settler movement nearly 55 years after Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • Jewish settlers study Torah at the West Bank outpost of Homesh, near the Palestinian village of Burqa, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Israeli settlers' ability to maintain a presence at Homesh, which was officially dismantled in 2005, is a vivid display of the power of the settler movement nearly 55 years after Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
    3/8

    Israel Settler Strength

    Jewish settlers study Torah at the West Bank outpost of Homesh, near the Palestinian village of Burqa, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Israeli settlers' ability to maintain a presence at Homesh, which was officially dismantled in 2005, is a vivid display of the power of the settler movement nearly 55 years after Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Israeli soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint near the entrance to the Palestinian village of Burqa on the road leading to the Jewish settlers Yehsiva of the West Bank outpost of Homesh, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Palestinian residents of Burqa say the settlers' continued presence in Homesh, which was officially dismantled in 2005, makes it difficult to access their land and move safely in and out of their village. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
    4/8

    Israel Settler Strength

    Israeli soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint near the entrance to the Palestinian village of Burqa on the road leading to the Jewish settlers Yehsiva of the West Bank outpost of Homesh, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Palestinian residents of Burqa say the settlers' continued presence in Homesh, which was officially dismantled in 2005, makes it difficult to access their land and move safely in and out of their village. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • Israeli soldiers check the identity of Rabbi Menachem Ben Shachar, as he makes his way to the West Bank outpost of Homesh, near the Palestinian village of Burqa, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Israeli settlers' ability to maintain a presence at Homesh, which was officially dismantled in 2005, is a vivid display of the power of the settler movement nearly 55 years after Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
    5/8

    Israel Settler Strength

    Israeli soldiers check the identity of Rabbi Menachem Ben Shachar, as he makes his way to the West Bank outpost of Homesh, near the Palestinian village of Burqa, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Israeli settlers' ability to maintain a presence at Homesh, which was officially dismantled in 2005, is a vivid display of the power of the settler movement nearly 55 years after Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • A laborer walks past a window shattered by Israeli settlers, who pelted the house of Palestinian contractor Ghalib Hajah with stones, in the West Bank village of Burqa, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Palestinian residents of Burqa say the settlers' continued presence in the nearby outpost of Homesh, which was officially dismantled in 2005, makes it difficult to access their land and move safely in and out of their village. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
    6/8

    Israel Settler Strength

    A laborer walks past a window shattered by Israeli settlers, who pelted the house of Palestinian contractor Ghalib Hajah with stones, in the West Bank village of Burqa, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Palestinian residents of Burqa say the settlers' continued presence in the nearby outpost of Homesh, which was officially dismantled in 2005, makes it difficult to access their land and move safely in and out of their village. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • A damaged headstone lies on a grave in a Palestinian cemetery that was vandalized by Israeli settlers in the West Bank village of Burqa, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Palestinian residents of Burqa say the settlers' continued presence in the nearby outpost of Homesh, which was officially dismantled in 2005, makes it difficult to access their land and move safely in and out of their village. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
    7/8

    Israel Settler Strength

    A damaged headstone lies on a grave in a Palestinian cemetery that was vandalized by Israeli settlers in the West Bank village of Burqa, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Palestinian residents of Burqa say the settlers' continued presence in the nearby outpost of Homesh, which was officially dismantled in 2005, makes it difficult to access their land and move safely in and out of their village. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
  • A damaged young olive tree belonging to Palestinians lies on the ground after it was vandalized by Israeli settlers near the West Bank village of Burqa, north of Nablus, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Palestinian residents of Burqa say the settlers' continued presence in Homesh, which was officially dismantled in 2005, makes it difficult to access their land and move safely in and out of their village. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
    8/8

    Israel Settler Strength

    A damaged young olive tree belonging to Palestinians lies on the ground after it was vandalized by Israeli settlers near the West Bank village of Burqa, north of Nablus, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Palestinian residents of Burqa say the settlers' continued presence in Homesh, which was officially dismantled in 2005, makes it difficult to access their land and move safely in and out of their village. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
The Palestinian village of Burqa is seen as an Israeli flag is placed in the Jewish West Bank outpost of Homesh, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Palestinian residents of Burqa say the settlers' continued presence in Homesh, which was officially dismantled in 2005, makes it difficult to access their land and move safely in and out of their village. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Jewish settlers study Torah in a tent at the West Bank outpost of Homesh, near the Palestinian village of Burqa, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Israeli settlers' ability to maintain a presence at Homesh, which was officially dismantled in 2005, is a vivid display of the power of the settler movement nearly 55 years after Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Jewish settlers study Torah at the West Bank outpost of Homesh, near the Palestinian village of Burqa, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Israeli settlers' ability to maintain a presence at Homesh, which was officially dismantled in 2005, is a vivid display of the power of the settler movement nearly 55 years after Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Israeli soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint near the entrance to the Palestinian village of Burqa on the road leading to the Jewish settlers Yehsiva of the West Bank outpost of Homesh, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Palestinian residents of Burqa say the settlers' continued presence in Homesh, which was officially dismantled in 2005, makes it difficult to access their land and move safely in and out of their village. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Israeli soldiers check the identity of Rabbi Menachem Ben Shachar, as he makes his way to the West Bank outpost of Homesh, near the Palestinian village of Burqa, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Israeli settlers' ability to maintain a presence at Homesh, which was officially dismantled in 2005, is a vivid display of the power of the settler movement nearly 55 years after Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
A laborer walks past a window shattered by Israeli settlers, who pelted the house of Palestinian contractor Ghalib Hajah with stones, in the West Bank village of Burqa, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Palestinian residents of Burqa say the settlers' continued presence in the nearby outpost of Homesh, which was officially dismantled in 2005, makes it difficult to access their land and move safely in and out of their village. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
A damaged headstone lies on a grave in a Palestinian cemetery that was vandalized by Israeli settlers in the West Bank village of Burqa, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Palestinian residents of Burqa say the settlers' continued presence in the nearby outpost of Homesh, which was officially dismantled in 2005, makes it difficult to access their land and move safely in and out of their village. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
A damaged young olive tree belonging to Palestinians lies on the ground after it was vandalized by Israeli settlers near the West Bank village of Burqa, north of Nablus, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Palestinian residents of Burqa say the settlers' continued presence in Homesh, which was officially dismantled in 2005, makes it difficult to access their land and move safely in and out of their village. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
JOSEPH KRAUSS
·6 min read

BURQA, West Bank (AP) — The Jewish settlement of Homesh, built on privately owned Palestinian land deep inside the occupied West Bank, was dismantled in 2005 and cannot be rebuilt.

At least, that's what Israeli law says.

But when a group of settlers drove up to the site last week, they were waved through army checkpoints that were closed to Palestinian vehicles and arrived at a cluster of tents on the windy hilltop. There, dozens of settlers were studying in a makeshift yeshiva, or religious school.

Empty wine bottles and bags of trash stood out for collection, the remains of a holiday feast attended by hundreds of settlers the night before and documented on social media.

The settlers' ability to maintain a presence at Homesh, guarded by a detachment of Israeli soldiers, is a vivid display of the power of the settler movement nearly 55 years after Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war.

Their strength has also been on display in a wave of attacks against Palestinians and Israeli peace activists in recent months, many in plain view of Israeli soldiers, who appear unable or unwilling to stop them, despite Israeli officials' promises to maintain law and order. The worst of the violence has been linked to hard-line settler outposts like Homesh.

That Israeli authorities have not cleared Homesh — which under Israeli law is blatantly illegal — makes it nearly impossible to imagine the removal of any of Israel's 130 officially authorized settlements as part of any future peace deal. Nearly 500,000 settlers now live in those settlements, as well as dozens of unauthorized outposts like Homesh.

The Palestinians view the settlements as the main obstacle to any two-state solution to the century-old conflict, and most countries view them as a violation of international law. But in an increasingly hawkish Israel, the settlers enjoy wide support.

“We are privileged, thank God, to live here and study Torah, and we shall continue to do so with God’s help,” said Rabbi Menachem Ben Shachar, a teacher at the yeshiva.

“The people of Israel need to hold onto Homesh, to study Torah here and in every other place in the Land of Israel," he said, using a biblical term for what is today Israel and the West Bank.

Israel dismantled the settlement in 2005 as part of its withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and the law prohibits Israeli citizens from entering the area. Israel's Supreme Court has acknowledged that the land belongs to Palestinians from the nearby village of Burqa.

But the settlers have repeatedly returned, setting up tents and other structures on the foundations of former homes, now overgrown with weeds.

The army has demolished the structures on several occasions, but more often tolerates their presence. The Jan. 16 party was just the latest in a series of marches, political rallies and other gatherings held at the site over the years, some attended by Israeli lawmakers.

The Israeli military said in a statement that it did not approve the event and took steps to prevent civilians from reaching the area, including setting up checkpoints. The settlers appear to have walked around them. The military declined to discuss the larger issues around Homesh, and a government spokeswoman declined to comment.

The killing of a yeshiva student by a Palestinian gunman near the outpost last month has become a rallying cry for the settlers, who say evacuating Homesh now would amount to appeasing terrorism. But the survival of the outpost after 16 years is rooted in a deeper shift in Israel that makes it nearly impossible to rein in even the settlers' most brazen activities.

Israel's parliament is dominated by parties that support the settlers. The current government, a fragile coalition reliant on factions from across the political spectrum, knows that any major confrontation with the settlers could spell its demise. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is a former settler leader and is opposed to Palestinian statehood.

The consequences are felt by Palestinians in Burqa and surrounding villages.

Over the weekend, masked settlers descended on another village in the northern West Bank, attacked a group of Palestinians and Israeli peace activists with stones and clubs, and set a car on fire. Israel's public security minister, Omer Barlev, called the attackers “terrorists” but said police have struggled to catch them because they flee before authorities arrive.

The owners of the land where Homesh was built risk being attacked by settlers if they try to access it. Yesh Din, an Israeli rights group that represents the residents of Burqa in court, has documented at least 20 attacks and seven incidents of property damage since 2017.

A 15-year-old Palestinian said he was kidnapped and tortured by settlers in August. Six farmers were hospitalized after settlers attacked them with metal batons and stones in November, according to B'Tselem, another Israeli rights group.

Ben Shachar, the teacher at the yeshiva, said farmers should coordinate their entry with the Israeli military. He said he's open to dialogue with “any Arab who accepts that the Land of Israel belongs to the Jewish people," but that terrorism is “part of the DNA of Arab society.”

Yesh Din is currently petitioning the Supreme Court on behalf of the Palestinians, hoping it will pressure authorities to remove the outpost and allow them to access their land.

“It’s a funny petition, right?” said Lior Amihai, the director of Yesh Din. “We have a petition to enable Palestinians to enter their land, but according to the law they (already) have access to their land.”

Ghalib Hajah, who was born and raised in Burqa and now runs a prosperous construction firm inside Israel, is putting the finishing touches on what he had hoped would be a quiet country home for him and his wife. The balconies look out over rolling hills and olive terraces.

The day after the yeshiva student was killed, a group of settlers pelted Hajah's house with stones, shattering several of the newly installed windows as well as tiles from Italy stacked outside. Others smashed gravestones in the village cemetery.

“I hid inside, like a thief in my own house,” he said. “It’s not the first time they’ve been here ... Before you leave your house, you have to see whether there are settlers outside. They block the roads, they throw stones at cars."

He and other residents say settlers have attacked the village on more than a dozen occasions in recent years, with the army appearing powerless to stop them.

Instead, he has turned his new home into a fortress, with cameras mounted on the roof and heavy aluminum shutters on all windows and doors.

“There's no stability here,” he said.

___

Associated Press Writer Alon Bernstein contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stone-throwing Israeli settlers attack Palestinian village

    Israeli settlers drove through a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank on Monday, throwing rocks through the windows of vehicles and businesses and injuring a teenager, a Palestinian official said. On Friday, settlers attacked Palestinians and Israeli peace activists in the West Bank and set a car on fire. The Israeli military confirmed the incident on Monday, saying the Israelis had caused “significant damage" and that police have opened an investigation.

  • What It Feels Like to Be a Muslim Woman Auctioned Online by India's Right Wing

    Ismat Ara woke on New Year's Day to find that she and others had been "auctioned" in India's latest outrage against Muslim women

  • UN chief decries antisemitism, urges stand against hatred

    Secretary-General Antonio Guterres decried the resurgence of antisemitism in comments Tuesday night at a service commemorating victims of the Nazi Holocaust, and he urged people around the world to “stand firm against hate and bigotry anywhere and everywhere.” The U.N. chief said he was alarmed to learn recently that barely half of adults worldwide have heard of the Holocaust, which saw the murder of 6 million Jews, comprising one-third of the Jewish people, and millions of others during World War II. He said the lack of knowledge among the younger generations “is worse still.” “Our response to ignorance must be education,” Guterres said.

  • Police investigate antisemitic fliers left at hundreds of South Florida homes overnight

    Police in Miami Beach and nearby Surfside Florida said they increased patrols in neighbourhoods and at religious institutions in response

  • Mother of infant killed in Brook Park says she was harassed by man for months prior to shooting

    Mother of Brook Park infant killed says she was harassed months prior to shooting

  • A huge iceberg dumped nearly 1 trillion tons of freshwater in the ocean. The effects could be massive

    The A68A iceberg was the biggest iceberg on Earth when it broke off. Now gone, it has dumped nearly 1 trillion tons of water into the ocean.

  • Justin Faulk said the quiet part out loud

    After the St. Louis Blues defenceman spoke honestly about his lack of enthusiasm toward crossing the border, Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss why he's not alone.

  • China less worried about global criticism these Olympics

    When Beijing was awarded the 2008 Summer Olympics, the International Olympic Committee predicted the Games could improve human rights, and Chinese politicians hinted at the same. Such talk is all but absent this time as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics open in just over a week. The Games are a reminder of both China’s rise and its disregard for civil liberties, which has prompted a diplomatic boycott led by the U.S. Rights groups have documented forced labor, mass detentions and torture, and the

  • Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie carrying Leafs load on defence

    Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.&nbsp;

  • Yandle ties Iron Man mark, Flyers lose 12th straight

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keith Yandle tied the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 and the Philadelphia Flyers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight winless game, losing 3-1 to the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Jacob Peterson scored the go-ahead goal with 3:25 left and Joe Pavelski added an empty-netter to seal the win. The Flyers have lost all 12 games over that span, matching a mark for futility set during the 1998-99 season when they lost eight games and tied four over a 12

  • 3 Manitoba speed skaters aim to follow in steps of legendary local Olympians, inspire next generation

    Manitoba has a long and decorated Olympic history in long track speed skating that dates back 90 years. Winnipeg's Heather McLean and Tyson Langelaar, along with Alexa Scott of Clandeboye, Man. will compete at next month's Winter Games in Beijing. All three Manitobans were in Calgary when they were named to the 16-person Canadian Olympic long track speed skating team last Monday. Langelaar, Scott and McLean will look to join a special list of Manitobans who have earned a spot on an Olympic podiu

  • Moioli replaces Goggia as Italy's flag bearer at Olympics

    MILAN (AP) — Defending snowboard cross gold medalist Michela Moioli will replace Sofia Goggia as Italy’s flag bearer for the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics after the latter’s injury over the weekend. The Italian Olympic Committee announced the change on Tuesday after president Giovanni Malagò spoke with Goggia about her rehabilitation program. Goggia was injured during a World Cup super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo on Sunday. The 29-year-old skier sprained her left knee, partially tore a cru

  • Olympics: Hockey Canada unveils men's roster for Beijing Games

    Canada has mixed old and new when unveiling its roster for the 2022 men's Olympic hockey competition.

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • Former NHLer Reid Boucher erased from his OHL team's record books

    Reid Boucher recently pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a minor for an incident involving a 12-year-old girl in 2011.

  • Chelsea shakes off blues with customary win over Tottenham

    LONDON (AP) — Once Hakim Ziyech's curling, dipping strike landed in the Tottenham goal, Chelsea never looked back. Sure, it took until two minutes into the second half to break the deadlock and the Moroccan was justified in ranking it “10 out of 10." But the space gifted for Thiago Silva's header from Mason Mount's free kick in the 55th minute to seal a 2-0 win on Sunday was a snapshot of this most lopsided of London rivalries. Chelsea should never have doubted its four-match winless run in the

  • Malachi Flynn's dad blasts Raptors coach Nick Nurse for alleged treatment of his son

    "Why would you treat a good person like that?" Eric Flynn wrote on Facebook about Nick Nurse's relationship with Malachi.

  • Maple Leafs need Petr Mrazek to be more than a backup to sustain their season

    Toronto did not sign Petr Mrazek to a three-year, $3.8M deal for him to play backup netminder and in recent games, the Czech goalie has shown encouraging signs than he can play a pivotal support role to Jack Campbell in the second half of the Maple Leafs season.&nbsp;

  • CAS judges 'lacked anti-doping expertise' at Tokyo Olympics

    GENEVA (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport has been criticized for picking judges to work at the Tokyo Olympics who were not expert enough to handle doping cases. Days before CAS opens its special Olympic courts at the Winter Games in Beijing, it was singled out in a wide-ranging report published by the World Anti-Doping Agency that broadly praised operations at last year's Tokyo Olympics. Some CAS judges in Tokyo had an “insufficient level of anti-doping knowledge” relating to rules and p

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b