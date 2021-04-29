West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Record Net Income for the First Quarter of 2021, Declares Increased and Record Quarterly Dividend

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA; the “Company”), parent company of West Bank, today reported that first quarter 2021 net income was $11.8 million, or $0.70 per diluted common share, compared to first quarter 2020 net income of $8.1 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share. On April 28, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per common share, an increase of $0.02 from the prior quarter and representing a record high quarterly dividend for the Company. The dividend is payable on May 26, 2021, to stockholders of record on May 12, 2021.



Dave Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “One year ago, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic created significant economic uncertainty across the world. The strength of West Bank’s capital, credit quality and customer relationships provided a strong footing for navigating the economic uncertainties and operational difficulties created by the pandemic. One year later, West Bank continues to post record results. Our commitment to our shareholders, customers and communities has never been stronger. We continue to build our brand in Minnesota and are excited to have begun construction of a permanent branch office in Sartell, Minnesota.”

Dave Nelson also commented, “West Bank was recently ranked 10th in the nation of best-performing large community banks by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The ranking includes public and privately owned community banks between $3 billion and $10 billion in assets in 2020 and is based on six financial performance metrics. We are proud of the acknowledgment our team has received.”

The Company filed its report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. Please refer to that document for a more in-depth discussion of our financial results. The Form 10-Q is available on the Investor Relations section of West Bank’s website at www.westbankstrong.com.

About West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Serving customers since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services, and trust services for consumers and small- to medium-sized businesses. West Bank has seven offices in the Des Moines, Iowa metropolitan area, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and four offices in Minnesota in the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato and St. Cloud.

WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands) CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 23,570 $ 65,256 Federal funds sold 301,919 1,141 Securities available for sale, at fair value 447,152 372,420 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 12,414 13,739 Loans 2,303,999 1,994,432 Allowance for loan losses (30,008 ) (18,332 ) Loans, net 2,273,991 1,976,100 Premises and equipment, net 29,308 29,129 Bank-owned life insurance 42,906 35,051 Other assets 41,646 26,773 Total assets $ 3,172,906 $ 2,519,609 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 691,329 $ 408,144 Interest-bearing: Demand 466,913 357,313 Savings 1,318,536 1,025,749 Time of $250 or more 45,844 71,789 Other time 159,471 157,130 Total deposits 2,682,093 2,020,125 Federal funds purchased 4,060 32,340 Other borrowings 216,374 222,958 Other liabilities 35,850 43,493 Stockholders’ equity 234,529 200,693 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,172,906 $ 2,519,609









WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (continued) (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 2021 2020 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 24,038 $ 22,311 Securities 2,203 2,680 Other 69 229 Total interest income 26,310 25,220 Interest expense Deposits 1,877 5,046 Federal funds purchased 1 16 Other borrowings 1,311 1,694 Total interest expense 3,189 6,756 Net interest income 23,121 18,464 Provision for loan losses 500 1,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 22,621 17,464 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 582 603 Debit card usage fees 442 382 Trust services 652 463 Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance 220 158 Loan swap fees — 586 Realized investment securities gains (losses), net 4 (6 ) Other income 565 334 Total noninterest income 2,465 2,520 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 5,608 5,284 Occupancy 1,228 1,213 Data processing 602 630 FDIC insurance 404 237 Other expenses 2,429 2,299 Total noninterest expense 10,271 9,663 Income before income taxes 14,815 10,321 Income taxes 3,063 2,232 Net income $ 11,752 $ 8,089









WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (continued) (unaudited) PER COMMON SHARE MARKET INFORMATION (1) Net Income Basic Diluted Dividends High Low 2021 1st Quarter $ 0.71 $ 0.70 $ 0.22 $ 26.78 $ 18.86 2020 4th Quarter $ 0.52 $ 0.52 $ 0.21 $ 21.79 $ 15.53 3rd Quarter 0.49 0.49 0.21 17.99 15.50 2nd Quarter 0.48 0.48 0.21 20.67 14.50 1st Quarter 0.49 0.49 0.21 25.68 13.74



(1) The prices shown are the high and low sale prices for the Company’s common stock, which trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol WTBA. The market quotations, reported by Nasdaq, do not include retail markup, markdown or commissions.







Three Months Ended March 31, SELECTED FINANCIAL MEASURES 2021 2020 Return on average assets 1.53 % 1.29 % Return on average equity 20.77 % 15.54 % Net interest margin (2) 3.17 % 3.10 % Efficiency ratio (1)(2) 39.75 % 45.64 % As of March 31, 2021 2020 Texas ratio(1) 9.38 % 0.22 % Allowance for loan losses ratio 1.30 % 0.92 % Allowance for loan losses ratio, excluding PPP loans (2)(3) 1.39 % 0.92 % Tangible common equity ratio 7.39 % 7.97 %



(1) A lower ratio is more desirable

(2) Non-GAAP financial measures - see reconciliation below

(3) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)

Definitions of ratios:

Return on average assets - annualized net income divided by average assets.

Return on average equity - annualized net income divided by average stockholders’ equity.

Net interest margin - annualized tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Efficiency ratio - noninterest expense (excluding other real estate owned expense) divided by noninterest income (excluding net securities gains/losses and gains/losses on disposition of premises and equipment) plus tax-equivalent net interest income.

Texas ratio - total nonperforming assets divided by tangible common equity plus the allowance for loan losses.

Allowance for loan losses ratio - allowance for loan losses divided by total loans.

Allowance for loan losses ratio, excluding PPP loans - allowance for loan losses divided by total loans minus the amount of PPP loans.

Tangible common equity ratio - common equity less intangible assets (none held) divided by tangible assets.





WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Information (continued) (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This report contains references to financial measures that are not defined in generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis, loans, net of PPP loans and allowance for loan losses ratio, excluding PPP loans, to their most directly comparable measures under GAAP.





Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Reconciliation of net interest income and net interest margin on an FTE basis to GAAP: Net interest income (GAAP) $ 23,121 $ 18,464 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 229 178 Net interest income on an FTE basis (non-GAAP) 23,350 18,642 Average interest-earning assets 2,979,710 2,420,497 Net interest margin on an FTE basis (non-GAAP) 3.17 % 3.10 % Reconciliation of efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis to GAAP: Net interest income on an FTE basis (non-GAAP) $ 23,350 $ 18,642 Noninterest income 2,465 2,520 Adjustment for realized securities (gains) losses, net (4 ) 6 Adjustment for losses on disposal of premises and equipment, net 24 2 Adjusted income 25,835 21,170 Noninterest expense 10,271 9,663 Efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis (non-GAAP) (2) 39.75

% 45.64 % As of March 31, 2021 2020 Reconciliation of allowance for loan losses ratio, excluding PPP loans: Loans outstanding (GAAP) $ 2,303,999 $ 1,994,432 Less: PPP loans (151,122 ) — Loans, net of PPP loans (non-GAAP) 2,152,877 1,994,432 Allowance for loan losses 30,008 18,332 Allowance for loan losses ratio, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 1.39 % 0.92 %



(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21 percent, adjusted to reflect the effect of the nondeductible interest expense associated with owning tax-exempt securities and loans. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results, as it enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources.

(2) The efficiency ratio expresses noninterest expense as a percent of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and noninterest income, excluding specific noninterest income and expenses. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the Company’s financial performance. It is a standard measure of comparison within the banking industry.





