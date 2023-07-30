West African leaders threaten intervention in Niger following military coup

West African leaders have imposed economic and travel sanctions on Niger’s military junta, threatening military action if ousted President Mohammed Bazoum is not reinstated within a week.

Leaders from Ecowas, the bloc of West African nations, held an emergency summit in Nigeria on Sunday to discuss last week’s coup.

Ecowas gave the junta seven days to reinstate Bazoum, who is being held captive in Niamey by the presidential guards unit.

In a statement, the regional bloc said it would "take all measures necessary to restore constitutional order" if its demands were not met within a week.

"Such measures may include the use of force", the statement said, adding that military chiefs are to meet "immediately" to that effect.

Ahead of the crisis talks, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani – who has declared himself Niger's new leader – warned Ecowas and unnamed Western nations against stepping in.



