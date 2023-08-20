West African delegation meets ousted president in coup-hit Niger

A delegation from West Africa's ECOWAS bloc arrived in Niger and met ousted president Mohamed Bazoum on Saturday, as they sought a peaceful rather than military solution to the country's woes after army officers seized power in a coup.

Bazoum was "in good spirits", a source close to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) told AFP, though he remains under detention and his electricity was still cut off.

He has been held with his family at the president's official residence since the coup, with growing international concern over his conditions in detention.

The ECOWAS delegation was also in Niger for talks with the officers who seized power from Bazoum on July 26.

Led by former Nigerian leader Abdulsalami Abubakar the West African representatives met with some of the senior officers who seized power, said the source, without saying if they included coup leader General Abdourahamane Tiani.

A previous ECOWAS delegation led by Abubakar earlier this month had tried and failed to meet him, or Bazoum.

President will not be harmed

Saturday's visit came after ECOWAS military chiefs announced they were ready to intervene to reinstate the ousted president.

ECOWAS has agreed to activate a "standby force" as a last resort to restore democracy in Niger.

But it says it favours dialogue to defuse the crisis.

A source close to Saturday's delegation said it would send "a message of firmness" to the army officers and meet Bazoum.

Risky operation

