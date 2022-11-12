West Ada locks all doors — all day, every day — to enhance school security

Carly Flandro
·4 min read
Darin Oswald/doswald@idahostatesman.com

This story originally published Nov. 7 at IdahoEdNews.org.

When it comes to school shootings, a locked classroom door has never been breached.

That fact from local law enforcement is part of what drove West Ada School District to adopt a new policy this school year: All teachers lock their classroom doors — all day, every day.

It’s a change that might seem minor, but could be life-saving.

The added safety measure is becoming more common as American school shootings mount, including the recent St. Louis fatality that left a teacher and student dead, the Uvalde shooting that shook the nation last spring, and the May 2021 shooting at Idaho’s Rigby Middle School.

The potential daily hassles and distractions — frequent knocking and door-getting — are worth it for the extra security, district officials say.

“We take the safety of students very seriously; it’s one of our No. 1 priorities,” said Nick Smith, West Ada’s deputy superintendent. “A little inconvenience for the safety of our students is something we’re willing to take on.”

Siena Elementary embraces the change

Before West Ada’s policy change, many teachers locked their doors, but slid a magnet over the door jamb so students could still freely enter and exit the room.

The idea was that the magnet could quickly be pulled to lock the doors — a quicker method than moving out to the hallway to lock the door with a key.

However, that technique would still require a teacher to potentially cross the room to pull the magnet, or a nearby student to quickly identify the need to do so and act.

Nerves are another factor. In the event of a shooting, teachers’ “fine motor skills would be diminished,” Smith said. Simple tasks like pulling a magnet would become more difficult.

Having the doors already locked means teachers could immediately focus on protecting the kids instead of on securing the classroom, Siena Elementary School principal Kacey Schneidt said.

“Parents are super in favor of it, they love that safety piece,” Schneidt said.

All the classrooms in Siena Elementary have a window next to the door that provides a view into the hallway. When a knock comes at the door, students use the window to look out and make sure they recognize the person on the other side. If they do, they open the door.

But there have been some bumps in the road. Students sometimes forget to pull the doors closed when they leave to go to the bathroom, for example, especially in kindergarten and first grade.

Door-knocking and getting have also created more interruptions. But Carissa Yesford, a second-grade teacher at Siena Elementary, has embraced the new change.

“With everything that’s happening around the world, I don’t know why I’d want to refuse to lock the door because taking extra precautions is protecting my students and myself,” Yesford said. “My mindset toward safety has changed drastically (over the years).”

Yesford has been teaching for 20 years and said she’s watched schools go from being completely open with anyone allowed to come and go, to being completely locked down and with ID badges required.

Events are still held at schools, and those after-hours parent nights or festivals are a more appropriate time to open up schools to the community.

Schneidt added that in some ways, the locked doors have minimized distractions for learners. For example, some students who had a tendency to leave their own classrooms and wander into another can no longer do that. And if a student is being loud in the hallway, the noise doesn’t interrupt nearby classes.

Locked doors are just one of a number of safety precautions

This year, West Ada also implemented the See Tell Now! threat reporting system. Every school’s website has a See Tell Now! button that parents, patrons, and students can click to submit a report about safety concerns. Any district in the state can use the tip line program for free.

District leaders have also started conducting safety audits of all buildings. Officials will arrive unannounced at a given school and check to see that exterior doors are locked and that appropriate protocols are in place for guest check-in – such as asking for a guest’s identification, running it through the RAPTOR system, and printing out a badge for that individual to wear while in the school.

After the safety audit, the official visits with the principal of that building about any concerns.

Mike Munger, the program manager for Idaho School Safety and Security, said all school districts are encouraged to conduct regular drills. Fire code requires monthly drills. Otherwise, his office recommends schools practice the following drills at the beginning of each semester or trimester: evacuation; reverse evacuation; hall check; and lockdown.

In terms of other safety measures, most schools have a school resource officer available. Some districts have hired armed body guards or allowed teachers to carry concealed weapons on campus.

The changes have come as schools work to protect students and staff as school shootings increase nationwide. According to Education Week, there have already been 40 school shootings that resulted in injuries or deaths this year — more than any other since the organization began tracking the incidents in 2018.

Latest Stories

  • Russia-Ukraine war derails World Cup of Hockey plans for '24

    Russia's war in Ukraine has derailed plans to hold a World Cup of Hockey this winter. The NHL and NHL Players' Association on Friday abandoned plans to stage a World Cup in February 2024 as they had hoped, saying in a joint statement “iit is not feasible" in the current environment. There is uncertainty about what to do with players from Russia since the country's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year and the ongoing war there. Some countries did not want Russians to participate, even if under a

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • 4 Oilers with a chance to step up after Evander Kane's injury

    Evander Kane will be out at least three months, giving these Oilers players a giant opportunity to rise to the occasion.

  • Devils give Martin Brodeur new contract, exec VP title

    NEWARK, N.J. — Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur has been named executive vice president of hockey operations and given a new multi-year contract extension by the New Jersey Devils. Devils’ general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced Thursday that Brodeur will be staying with the organization after spending the last 2 1/2 years serving as an adviser to hockey operations and on the business side. “Working with Tom’s group for the past few years, I have seen firsthand what he and our managing pa

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Smith scores in OT, Knights down Leafs 4-3 for eighth straight win

    TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe has seen growth in his team over the last week. All those good vibes following a rocky start to the season aside, the Maple Leafs showed Tuesday there's still a long road ahead. Reilly Smith scored his second of the night 23 seconds into overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights came back from a goal down in the third period to extend their win streak to eight games with a 4-3 victory over Toronto. The Leafs were in trouble following an ugly four-game slide that started with a

  • Predicting the Raptors' record without Pascal Siakam

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi predict how the Raptors will cope without Pascal Siakam for at least the next two weeks and what their record will be at the end of November.

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Canadian Elite Basketball League announces expansion to Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — The Canadian Elite Basketball League says it is expanding to Winnipeg for the 2023 season. Winnipeg will be the league's fifth expansion since it launched in 2019 with six teams. The league said Winnipeg's name and logo will be announced at a later date. The CEBL, now with 11 teams, is the largest wholly Canadian professional sports league. The CFL and soccer's Canadian Premier League, which recently added a new team in Vancouver FC, each have nine franchises. The CEBL has expanded it

  • Judo Canada signs on to federal government's Abuse-Free Sport program

    MONTREAL — Judo Canada says it's joined Abuse-Free Sport, the federal government's new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport. Starting on Jan. 2, Judo Canada and its stakeholders will have access to the services of the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which serves as the central hub of Abuse-Free Sport. Judo Canada is the latest sports body to sign on to the program after allegations of sexual misconduct and other abuses have rocked organizations like

  • 10 best Canadian soccer players of all time

    From legends like Christine Sinclair to up-and-coming champions like Alphonso Davies, Canada has produced many outstanding soccer stars over the years.

  • Recently retired P.K. Subban joining ESPN as hockey analyst

    P.K. Subban has become a full-time member of ESPN's hockey team after contributing during last season’s Stanley Cup playoff coverage. Subban, who retired in September, has signed a three-year agreement with ESPN. He will work mainly as a studio analyst but will handle some games during the season. “I’ve known for a few weeks now. It’s been tough to have known what I was gonna do that and just kind of keep it close to the chest. But I’m excited now that we’re now here,” Subban said. “I had done s

  • A's still pursuing Oakland ballpark with eye on Las Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics continue to push for a new stadium in the Bay Area, general manager David Forst said Tuesday, despite baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred's recent concerns about whether a deal would get done there. The A's, Forst said at baseball's general managers' meetings, are still looking for a new ballpark in Oakland or Las Vegas. “I'm aware of the commissioner's comments, obviously," Forst said, before noting team president Dave Kaval is the point person on the projec

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • How Raptors can stay afloat without Pascal Siakam

    Playing without Pascal Siakam will be a tall task for the Raptors, who had been relying on their star forward more than ever.

  • Jack Eichel thriving in the desert with Vegas Golden Knights

    Mark Stone knew all about the player. He just wasn't sure about the person. The Vegas Golden Knights acquired Jack Eichel from Buffalo in a blockbuster trade last November following a messy, protracted standoff between the star centre and the Sabres over how to proceed with a neck injury that required surgery. The disagreement – or argument – unfolded, at least partially in public. The NHL also got involved. Stone battled against the No. 2 pick at the 2015 draft plenty as a member of the Ottawa

  • Caufield, Suzuki score in shootout, Canadiens beat Red Wings

    DETROIT (AP) — Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki scored in the shootout and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Tuesday night. David Perron was the only Red Wings player to score during the shootout. Detroit captain Dylan Larkin shot wide on the third attempt to give Montreal the victory. During regulation time, Larkin also failed to convert on a first-period penalty shot. Montreal’s Mike Hoffman scored two first-period goals on similar plays. He gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead at