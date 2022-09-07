Wesneski 5 shutout innings in debut, Cubs beat Reds 9-3

  • Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Hayden Wesneski gestures to the crowd as he leaves the field with the game ball during his Major League debut, in the team's 9-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    1/12

    Reds Cubs Baseball

    Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Hayden Wesneski gestures to the crowd as he leaves the field with the game ball during his Major League debut, in the team's 9-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Hayden Wesneski celebrates with catcher Yan Gomes after the team's 9-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds in Wesneski's Major League debut after a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    2/12

    Reds Cubs Baseball

    Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Hayden Wesneski celebrates with catcher Yan Gomes after the team's 9-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds in Wesneski's Major League debut after a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Hayden Wesneski delivers in his Major League debut during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    3/12

    Reds Cubs Baseball

    Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Hayden Wesneski delivers in his Major League debut during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Hayden Wesneski follows through in his Major League debut during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    4/12

    Reds Cubs Baseball

    Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Hayden Wesneski follows through in his Major League debut during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Hayden Wesneski delivers during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Chicago. The Cubs won 9-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    5/12

    Reds Cubs Baseball

    Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Hayden Wesneski delivers during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Chicago. The Cubs won 9-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Hayden Wesneski delivers during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Chicago. The Cubs won 9-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    6/12

    Reds Cubs Baseball

    Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Hayden Wesneski delivers during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Chicago. The Cubs won 9-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Romine throws out Chicago Cubs' Yan Gomes at first during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    7/12

    Reds Cubs Baseball

    Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Romine throws out Chicago Cubs' Yan Gomes at first during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Romine throws out Chicago Cubs' Yan Gomes at first during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    8/12

    Reds Cubs Baseball

    Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Romine throws out Chicago Cubs' Yan Gomes at first during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel watches his two-run single off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Art Warren during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    9/12

    Reds Cubs Baseball

    Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel watches his two-run single off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Art Warren during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel watches his two-run single off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Art Warren during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    10/12

    Reds Cubs Baseball

    Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel watches his two-run single off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Art Warren during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki draws a bases loaded walk off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Art Warren, scoring P.J. Higgins, right, during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    11/12

    Reds Cubs Baseball

    Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki draws a bases loaded walk off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Art Warren, scoring P.J. Higgins, right, during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki draws a bases loaded walk off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Art Warren, scoring P.J. Higgins during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    12/12

    Reds Cubs Baseball

    Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki draws a bases loaded walk off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Art Warren, scoring P.J. Higgins during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Hayden Wesneski gestures to the crowd as he leaves the field with the game ball during his Major League debut, in the team's 9-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Hayden Wesneski celebrates with catcher Yan Gomes after the team's 9-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds in Wesneski's Major League debut after a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Hayden Wesneski delivers in his Major League debut during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Hayden Wesneski follows through in his Major League debut during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Hayden Wesneski delivers during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Chicago. The Cubs won 9-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Hayden Wesneski delivers during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Chicago. The Cubs won 9-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Romine throws out Chicago Cubs' Yan Gomes at first during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Romine throws out Chicago Cubs' Yan Gomes at first during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel watches his two-run single off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Art Warren during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel watches his two-run single off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Art Warren during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki draws a bases loaded walk off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Art Warren, scoring P.J. Higgins, right, during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki draws a bases loaded walk off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Art Warren, scoring P.J. Higgins during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
MARK GONZALES
·4 min read

CHICAGO (AP) — Hayden Wesneski allowed two hits over five shutout innings of relief to win his major league debut, and the Chicago Cubs took advantage of 11 walks to beat the Cincinnati Reds 9-3 Tuesday night for their second win in nine games.

Wesneski (1-0), a 24-year-old right-hander acquired from the New York Yankees on Aug. 1 for reliever Scott Effross, struck out eight and walked one in front of about 20 family members and friends from Texas.

He relieved Wade Miley, who returned from a shoulder injury to make his first start since June 10. Wesneski retired 13 of the first 14 batters around a walk before Spencer Steer doubled with one out in the ninth and Aristides Aquino singled. Wesneski struck out Jake Fraley and Jose Barrero to end the game.

Wesneski threw at up to 95.7 mph, mixing 26 curveballs and five changeups among 61 pitches and getting four of his eight swings and misses on curves. He was 6-7 with a 3.51 ERA in 23 starts at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and 0-2 with a 5.66 ERA in five appearances at Triple-A Iowa.

Seiya Suzuki tied the score 3-3 with a two-run homer in the fifth off Justin Dunn. Nick Madrigal poked a two-run single off Fernando Cruz in the sixth that landed in front of right fielder Aristides Aquino. Madrigal's hit followed Nico Hoerner's leadoff single against Ian Gibalt (1-1) and Christopher Morel’s walk off Relver Sanmartín.

Chicago scored three runs on batters who reached on walks and another with a batter who was hit by a pitch. Cinciinnati's 11 walks were its most since Aug. 8, 2018.

All of the Cubs' runs scored with two outs.

Reds manager David Bell was ejected by plate umpire Carlos Torres with two outs in the top of the ninth after complaining about Torres' strike zone. It was Bell's third ejection this season and the 19th of his career.

Cincinnati (53-80), which had four hits, is two losses from ensuring a losing record. The Reds began the year trying to string together three straight winning seasons for the first time since four in a row from 1985-88.

Miley, who missed 76 games because of a left shoulder strain, allowed three runs — two earned — and two hits in four innings. He struck out six, walked two and generated 14 swings and misses.

Ian Happ homered in the first, his 26th homer against the Reds.

Kyle Farmer’s homer extended the Reds’ lead to 3-1 in the third

Suzuki, who hit his 11th homer, is batting .349 (22 for 63) with five doubles and two homers in his last 18 games. Suzuki also walked with the bases-loaded in the seventh.

ZOBRIST

Ben Zobrist, a member of the Cubs’ 2016 championship team, is a team ambassador, and President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer would like to see Zobrist play a larger role on the baseball side.

“There’s a lot of value to having him around,” Hoyer said. “We haven’t talked about him in a specific role, but I’d love to have him in spring training and have him around the guys. It is a perspective and a career, a work ethic that’s unique.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: CF NIck Senzel was scratched from the starting lineup because of a right ankle sprain and was listed as day-to-day. … RHP Graham Ashcraft (right biceps soreness) threw a bullpen session Tuesday and is expected to throw live batting practice Friday.

Cubs: RHP Keegan Thompson (low back tightness) threw a bullpen session. … RHP Adbert Alzolay (right shoulder strain) allowed one run on three hits in three innings at Jacksonville in a rehab start for Triple-A Iowa.

TRANSACTIONS

Reds: OF Albert Almora Jr. was activated from the 10-day IL after recovering from a bruised right shoulder. INF Colin Moran was designated for assignment.

Cubs: C Willson Contreras (left ankle sprain) was placed on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 2. “It’s hard to play at 70-80% on something like that,” manager David Ross said. … LHP Justin Steele (low back strain) was placed on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 2. Steele (119 innings) and Thompson (104 1/3) have set career-highs in innings and want to return to finish the season. “Neither is an injury we’re concerned about, but we don’t want to ramp them too quickly and throw them out there for no reason,” Ross said. … OF Michael Hermosillo (left quad strain) was activated from the 60-day IL. … RHP Luke Farrell, Nicholas Padilla and Kervin Castro were designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

Reds: LHP Mike Minor (3-10, 5.98) starts Wednesday. Minor allowed two runs in 4 2/3 innings in a 5-3 loss to the Cardinals Aug. 31.

Cubs: RHP Javier Assad (0-0, 0.90) hasn’t allowed a run in starts against the Cardinals on Aug. 23 and the Blue Jays on Aug. 29.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Want to Know Why Washington Is Broken? Look at the Senate Race in Pennsylvania

    Candidates are arguing about fashion and carrot sticks in the country’s most important Senate race

  • Canada to open world junior hockey championships against Czechs in Halifax

    HALIFAX — Canada's junior men's hockey team face Czechia to open its defence of its world championship gold medal on Boxing Day in Halifax. Hockey Canada and the International Ice Hockey Federation released the schedule on Tuesday for the tournament, Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Moncton and Halifax. Canada is in Group A in Halifax with Sweden, Czechia, who the Canadians beat in the 2022 semifinal, Germany and Austria. Finland, the defending silver medallists, open the tournament on Boxing Day against Sw

  • Funeral for Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney is set for Tuesday

    A funeral will be held on Tuesday for Eli Palfreyman, the Ayr Centennials captain who died this week during a pre-season junior hockey tournament in the southern Ontario community. Palfreyman, 20, of Cambridge was named captain of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) team last week. But on Tuesday night, he collapsed in the Cens' dressing room during the second intermission of a game against the Boston Jr. Bruins. He was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead. A cause of death

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • 'Black Ice' is a crucial re-examination of Canadian hockey history

    Black Ice, premiering this week at TIFF, shines a light on the struggles of racialized players and the efforts made to enact social change in hockey.

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • Who should be feeling the heat entering the NHL season?

    There are a few NHLers facing especially high levels of pressure entering the 2022-23 campaign.

  • Orioles top Blue Jays 9-6 in heated matchup of AL contenders

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman hit a bases-loaded double during a five-run third inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rebounded with a 9-6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night in a heated game in which both benches briefly emptied in the middle of the seventh. The Orioles pulled within 3 1/2 games of Toronto for the last American League wild card. They were swept by the Blue Jays in a doubleheader Monday that opened this crucial series. The Orioles trailed 3-0 on Tuesday before ral

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks is still unbeaten on Labour Day. Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-8 on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks improved to 8-0 in the annual Labour Day showdown between the two long-time rivals. Banks' first seven wins came with Hamilton, where he spent his first eight CFL seasons (2013-2021). The two teams didn't play in either 2013 or '20. But Banks, the CFL's outstanding player in 2019, and Hamilton mutua

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller takes pride in seven-year, US$56-million deal

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller didn't always feel like he was the kind of NHL player who could sign long-term contracts worth more than US$50 million. Last week, though, the 29-year-old centre joined an elite group, inking a seven-year, $56-million deal that will see him play for the Vancouver Canucks through 2029-30. "It’s something I didn’t really think I was capable of earning," Miller told reporters on a video call Tuesday. "I take a lot of pride in that. I don’t come from a whole lot, my family. I

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Canada's Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners named to Presidents Cup international team

    TORONTO — As Taylor Pendrith struggled to recover from a fractured rib for four months, he had simple goals: get back to playing golf, keep his PGA Tour card to play again next season. Pendrith has far exceeded those modest targets, rocketing up the FedEx Cup standings in the final six tournaments of the season. That impressive stretch also led to him being named to the international team at the upcoming Presidents Cup on Tuesday. "Honestly, I feel like the last couple of months have gone very q