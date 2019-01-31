Wesley Bryan played through torn labrum in the fall, undergoes surgery

Wesley Bryan announced on Wednesday that he underwent surgery on a torn labrum.

Bryan, the trick-shot artist turned PGA Tour winner, said he played through pain for most of the fall. His performance suffered as a result, missing five consecutive cuts before withdrawing from the RSM Classic in October.

An MRI confirmed the issue, with surgery given as the only recovery option. Bryan underwent the procedure earlier this month at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.

"Although my golf career is going to be temporarily put on hold, I look forward to spending a lot of time with my family and newborn daughter during the recovery period," Bryan wrote on Twitter. "Rehab is planned to start later this week, and I am looking forward to getting back on the course later this year."

In 2016, Bryan became just the 11th player in tour history to earn a "battlefield promotion" for winning three times in a season on the Web.com circuit. He showed it was no fluke in 2017, notching five top-10s, including a victory at the RBC Heritage. However, Bryan took a step back during the 2018 campaign, missing 10 of 23 cuts and finishing 163rd in the FedEx Cup standings.

Typically, a torn labrum sidelines a golfer for four to six months, but Bryan remains optimistic on a return later this summer.

"I can't thank y'all enough for the support," Bryan wrote, "and I look forward to being back out competing soon!"

