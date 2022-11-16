Wesdome Discovers Two New Zones in Hanging Wall Basalt of Kiena Deep Zone, Including 2,850 g/t Gold (Uncut) Over 1.5 Metre (Core Length)
Figure 1
Figure 2
Figure 3
TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces underground exploration drilling results from the Kiena Deep A Zone at the Company’s 100% owned Kiena Mine Complex in Val d'Or, Quebec.
Since the completion of the PFS in 2021 and subsequent preproduction activities, underground drilling has been focussed on exploration to test sectors proximal to the Kiena Deep A Zones. As part of this exploration focus, early success discovered the Footwall Zones last year. Earlier this year, exploration confirmed the presence of the South limb in the folded Kiena Deep A Zone at depth (see press release dated June 1, 2022). Recent drilling has continued to return high grade assays from this South limb area (reported below and Figure 1a, 1b). This area remains open along strike and down dip. The discovery of additional zones proximal to the A Zones represents a significant benefit to the mining from using common infrastructure. Development metres planned per sub level will leverage access to more ounces, thereby positively impacting future mining.
Most recently, drilling intersected two new zones in the hanging wall basalt (Figure 1b). The first zone was observed in holes N103-6839W1A, N103-6839W2, and N103-6839W3. This zone consists of disseminated sulfides (pyrrhotite±pyrite) in basalt associated with a stockwork of veinlets composed of quartz ± pyrite±pyrrhotite±chalcopyrite±visible gold, (mm- to cm-thick) showing a random orientation. Up to now, the strike, dip and true thickness of this zone are unknown. The second zone, observed in hole N103-6839W4, consists of a quartz-cabonate vein ( <10 cm-thick) with visible gold that returned 2,850 g/t Au over 1.5 m (See Figure 1b and Photograph Figure 2). Currently, the strike and dip of this vein are unknown. The adjacent or “shoulder” assays are pending for this hole. These new basalt zones all occur below an observed bend or steepening in the plunge of the Kiena Deep A Zone. Early hypothesis is that folding/faulting represented by fracturing in the hanging wall basalt could allow for a favorable environment for this type of mineralization.
Highlights of the recent drilling are listed below and are summarized in Table 1.
Hole N103-6839W4: 2,850 g/t Au over 1.5 m core length New Basalt Zone
Hole N103-6839W2: 11.6 g/t Au over 41.3 m core length (9.7 g/t Au capped,) New Basalt Zone
Hole N112-6838A: 36.0 g/t Au over 6.4 m core length (32.5 g/t Au capped, 4.3 m true width) A1 Zone (South Limb)
Hole 6839W3: 20.3 g/t Au over 12.4 m core length (19.0 g/t Au capped, 5.5 m true width) A Zone (South Limb)
Hole N103-6839W1A : 10.4 g/t Au over 53.5 m core length (5.9 g/t Au capped) New Basalt Zone
Assays capped at 90.0 g/t Au for A zone and capped at 35.0 g/t Au for the New Basalt Zones. True widths are estimated based on 3D model construction.
Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO commented, “We are pleased with the recent discoveries of the South Limb and Footwall zones, and most recently the high grade results in the basalt in the hanging wall of the A Zone. These discoveries demonstrate the exploration potential of the Kiena Deep Zone. These zones have the potential to increase the number of ounces per vertical metre and to provide additional working faces during mining. The discovery of these zones highlight the potential to add ounces within the basalt, where the rock quality is significantly better than in the footwall of the A Zone allowing for increased development rates. Obviously, this area remains one of the focuses of the current drilling.
We are also very pleased with the continued expansion of the South Limb of the A Zone and local expansion of the A and A1 zones. This can positively impact project economics as the same underground infrastructure utilized to access the A Zone can be leveraged to mine these additional zones on a lower unit cost basis.
Additionally at Kiena, our paste fill plant commissioning activities remain on track and we expect the plant to be fully operational shortly, with the first paste pour scheduled for later this month.”
As well, recent drilling from 112 Level also continued to confirm the lateral extension of the A and A1 Zones (Figure 3). These new results continue to add confidence in the existing 3D model.
TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE
The underground technical and geoscientific content of this release has been compiled, reviewed, and approved by Bruno Turcotte, P.Geo., (OGQ #453) Chief Geologist – Underground Exploration of the Company, a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Analytical work was performed by ALS Minerals of Val-d’Or (Quebec), a certified commercial laboratory (Accredited Lab #689). Sample preparation was completed at ALS Minerals in Val d'Or (Quebec). Assaying comprised fire assay methods with an atomic absorption finish. Any sample assaying >3 g/t Au was rerun by fire assay method with gravimetric finish, and any sample assaying >10 g/t Au was rerun with the metallic sieve method. In addition to laboratory internal duplicates, standards, and blanks, the geology department inserts blind duplicates, standards, and blanks into the sample stream at a frequency of one in twenty to monitor quality control.
ABOUT WESDOME
Wesdome is a Canadian focused gold producer with two high grade underground assets, the Eagle River mine in Ontario and the recently re-started Kiena mine in Quebec. The Company also retains meaningful exposure to the Moss Lake gold deposit in Ontario through its equity position in Goldshore Resources Inc. The Company’s primary goal is to responsibly leverage this operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build Canada’s next intermediate gold producer. Wesdome trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO,” with a secondary listing on the OTCQX under the symbol “WDOFF.”
For further information, please contact:
Duncan Middlemiss
or
Lindsay Carpenter Dunlop
President and CEO
VP Investor Relations
416-360-3743 ext. 2029
416-360-3743 ext. 2025
220 Bay St, Suite 1200
Toronto, ON,M5J 2W4
Toll Free: 1-866-4-WDO-TSX
Phone: 416-360-3743, Fax: 416-360-7620
Website: www.wesdome.com
This news release contains “forward-looking information” which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of the Company and its projects. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management’s estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company has included in this news release certain non-IFRS performance measures, including, but not limited to, mine operating profit, mining and processing costs and cash costs. Cash costs per ounce reflect actual mine operating costs incurred during the fiscal period divided by the number of ounces produced. These measures are not defined under IFRS and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or cash flow from operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of our financial performance or liquidity. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow.
Table 1: Kiena Complex Underground Drilling Assay and Composite Results
Composites
Hole No.
From
To
Core
Estimated True
Grade
Cut Grade
Name Zone
N103-6839
733.8
739.6
5.8
3.8
5.48
5.48
South Limb
N103-6839W1A
228.9
239.2
10.3
5.5
18.80
16.91
South Limb
N103-6839W2
149.8
159.0
9.2
5.3
3.32
3.32
South Limb
N103-6839W3
254.6
267.0
12.4
5.5
20.33
18.99
South Limb
N112-6838A
243.7
246.7
3.0
3.0
16.25
16.25
South Limb
N103-6839W2
162.0
169.5
7.5
4.5
14.79
14.79
A1 Zone
N112-6823A
302.2
308.2
6.0
3.8
4.55
4.55
A1 Zone
N112-6833
260.8
282.8
22.0
10.0
13.15
13.15
A1 Zone
N112-6838A
266.2
272.6
6.4
4.3
36.00
32.37
A1 Zone
N112-6841
258.0
266.7
8.7
5.5
6.76
6.76
A1 Zone
N112-6823A
322.8
327.3
4.5
3.9
5.94
5.94
A2 Zone
Hole No.
From
To
Core
Estimated True
Grade
Cut Grade
Name Zone
N103-6839W1A
163.2
216.7
53.5
?
10.39
5.91
NEW
N103-6839W2
97.5
138.8
41.3
?
11.55
9.70
NEW
N103-6839W3
210.0
235.5
25.5
?
9.98
7.34
NEW
N103-6839W4
260.4
261.9
1.5
?
2,849.67
35.00
NEW
Assays
Hole No.
From
To
Core
Grade
Cut Grade
Name Zone
N103-6839
733.8
735.3
1.5
8.18
8.18
A Zone
N103-6839
735.3
736.8
1.5
0.02
0.02
A Zone
N103-6839
736.8
738.0
1.2
0.04
0.04
A Zone
N103-6839
738.0
739.0
1.0
1.46
1.46
A Zone
N103-6839
739.0
739.6
0.6
30.00
30.00
A Zone
Hole No.
From
To
Core
Grade
Cut Grade
Name Zone
N103-6839W1A
163.2
164.7
1.5
4.65
4.65
?
N103-6839W1A
164.7
166.2
1.5
6.38
6.38
?
N103-6839W1A
166.2
167.7
1.5
3.53
3.53
?
N103-6839W1A
167.7
169.2
1.5
7.95
7.95
?
N103-6839W1A
169.2
170.7
1.5
7.35
7.35
?
N103-6839W1A
170.7
172.2
1.5
55.80
35.00
?
N103-6839W1A
172.2
173.7
1.5
174.00
35.00
?
N103-6839W1A
173.7
175.2
1.5
4.54
4.54
?
N103-6839W1A
175.2
176.7
1.5
2.42
2.42
?
N103-6839W1A
176.7
178.2
1.5
4.12
4.12
?
N103-6839W1A
178.2
179.7
1.5
19.15
19.15
?
N103-6839W1A
179.7
181.2
1.5
2.25
2.25
?
N103-6839W1A
181.2
182.7
1.5
3.92
3.92
?
N103-6839W1A
182.7
184.2
1.5
4.10
4.10
?
N103-6839W1A
184.2
185.7
1.5
1.36
1.36
?
N103-6839W1A
185.7
187.2
1.5
6.55
6.55
?
N103-6839W1A
187.2
188.7
1.5
0.58
0.58
?
N103-6839W1A
188.7
190.2
1.5
0.06
0.06
?
N103-6839W1A
190.2
191.7
1.5
1.03
1.03
?
N103-6839W1A
191.7
193.2
1.5
1.48
1.48
?
N103-6839W1A
193.2
194.7
1.5
12.30
12.30
?
N103-6839W1A
194.7
196.2
1.5
4.92
4.92
?
N103-6839W1A
196.2
197.7
1.5
4.07
4.07
?
N103-6839W1A
197.7
198.7
1.0
2.26
2.26
?
N103-6839W1A
198.7
199.7
1.0
2.74
2.74
?
N103-6839W1A
199.7
200.7
1.0
7.95
7.95
?
N103-6839W1A
200.7
201.7
1.0
7.78
7.78
?
N103-6839W1A
201.7
202.7
1.0
1.18
1.18
?
N103-6839W1A
202.7
203.7
1.0
0.02
0.02
?
N103-6839W1A
203.7
204.7
1.0
0.04
0.04
?
N103-6839W1A
204.7
205.7
1.0
0.10
0.10
?
N103-6839W1A
205.7
206.7
1.0
0.42
0.42
?
N103-6839W1A
206.7
207.7
1.0
3.75
3.75
?
N103-6839W1A
207.7
208.7
1.0
1.42
1.42
?
N103-6839W1A
208.7
209.7
1.0
0.62
0.62
?
N103-6839W1A
209.7
210.7
1.0
1.56
1.56
?
N103-6839W1A
210.7
211.7
1.0
1.66
1.66
?
N103-6839W1A
211.7
212.7
1.0
6.23
6.23
?
N103-6839W1A
212.7
213.7
1.0
9.77
9.77
?
N103-6839W1A
213.7
214.7
1.0
0.80
0.80
?
N103-6839W1A
214.7
215.7
1.0
1.86
1.86
?
N103-6839W1A
215.7
216.7
1.0
6.90
6.90
?
Hole No.
From
To
Core
Grade
Cut Grade
Name Zone
N103-6839W1A
228.9
229.9
1.0
5.39
5.39
A Zone
N103-6839W1A
229.9
230.9
1.0
8.55
8.55
A Zone
N103-6839W1A
230.9
231.9
1.0
21.40
21.40
A Zone
N103-6839W1A
231.9
232.9
1.0
0.48
0.48
A Zone
N103-6839W1A
232.9
233.9
1.0
1.16
1.16
A Zone
N103-6839W1A
233.9
234.9
1.0
0.88
0.88
A Zone
N103-6839W1A
234.9
235.9
1.0
0.56
0.56
A Zone
N103-6839W1A
235.9
236.9
1.0
0.35
0.35
A Zone
N103-6839W1A
236.9
237.7
0.8
0.44
0.44
A Zone
N103-6839W1A
237.7
239.2
1.5
103.00
90.00
A Zone
Hole No.
From
To
Core
Grade
Cut Grade
Name Zone
N103-6839W2
97.5
99.0
1.5
6.56
6.56
?
N103-6839W2
99.0
100.5
1.5
4.07
4.07
?
N103-6839W2
100.5
102.0
1.5
2.14
2.14
?
N103-6839W2
102.0
103.5
1.5
31.90
31.90
?
N103-6839W2
103.5
105.0
1.5
2.78
2.78
?
N103-6839W2
105.0
106.5
1.5
3.01
3.01
?
N103-6839W2
106.5
108.0
1.5
84.00
35.00
?
N103-6839W2
108.0
109.5
1.5
2.53
2.53
?
N103-6839W2
109.5
111.0
1.5
4.39
4.39
?
N103-6839W2
111.0
112.5
1.5
36.90
35.00
?
N103-6839W2
112.5
114.0
1.5
6.91
6.91
?
N103-6839W2
114.0
115.5
1.5
8.43
8.43
?
N103-6839W2
115.5
117.0
1.5
4.16
4.16
?
N103-6839W2
117.0
118.5
1.5
4.61
4.61
?
N103-6839W2
118.5
119.7
1.2
4.37
4.37
?
N103-6839W2
119.7
120.3
0.6
4.84
4.84
?
N103-6839W2
120.3
121.5
1.2
19.55
19.55
?
N103-6839W2
121.5
123.0
1.5
5.28
5.28
?
N103-6839W2
123.0
124.5
1.5
4.17
4.17
?
N103-6839W2
124.5
126.0
1.5
12.90
12.90
?
N103-6839W2
126.0
127.5
1.5
5.44
5.44
?
N103-6839W2
127.5
129.0
1.5
2.30
2.30
?
N103-6839W2
129.0
130.1
1.1
5.72
5.72
?
N103-6839W2
130.1
130.8
0.7
2.42
2.42
?
N103-6839W2
130.8
131.8
1.0
25.00
25.00
?
N103-6839W2
131.8
132.8
1.0
8.78
8.78
?
N103-6839W2
132.8
133.8
1.0
5.46
5.46
?
N103-6839W2
133.8
134.8
1.0
4.06
4.06
?
N103-6839W2
134.8
135.8
1.0
4.95
4.95
?
N103-6839W2
135.8
136.8
1.0
6.42
6.42
?
N103-6839W2
136.8
137.8
1.0
30.60
30.60
?
N103-6839W2
137.8
138.8
1.0
3.49
3.49
?
Hole No.
From
To
Core
Grade
Cut Grade
Name Zone
N103-6839W2
149.8
150.8
1.0
3.70
3.70
A Zone
N103-6839W2
150.8
152.1
1.3
4.71
4.71
A Zone
N103-6839W2
152.1
152.9
0.8
2.37
2.37
A Zone
N103-6839W2
152.9
154.0
1.1
0.90
0.90
A Zone
N103-6839W2
154.0
155.5
1.5
0.92
0.92
A Zone
N103-6839W2
155.5
156.0
0.5
1.57
1.57
A Zone
N103-6839W2
156.0
157.0
1.0
4.43
4.43
A Zone
N103-6839W2
157.0
158.0
1.0
7.80
7.80
A Zone
N103-6839W2
158.0
159.0
1.0
3.45
3.45
A Zone
Hole No.
From
To
Core
Grade
Cut Grade
Name Zone
N103-6839W2
162.0
163.0
1.0
8.32
8.32
A1 Zone
N103-6839W2
163.0
164.0
1.0
19.75
19.75
A1 Zone
N103-6839W2
164.0
165.0
1.0
3.32
3.32
A1 Zone
N103-6839W2
165.0
166.0
1.0
1.04
1.04
A1 Zone
N103-6839W2
166.0
167.0
1.0
2.54
2.54
A1 Zone
N103-6839W2
167.0
167.8
0.8
0.38
0.38
A1 Zone
N103-6839W2
167.8
168.5
0.7
12.90
12.90
A1 Zone
N103-6839W2
168.5
169.5
1.0
66.60
66.60
A1 Zone
Hole No.
From
To
Core
Grade
Cut Grade
Name Zone
N103-6839W3
210.0
211.5
1.5
8.10
8.10
?
N103-6839W3
211.5
213.0
1.5
2.67
2.67
?
N103-6839W3
213.0
214.5
1.5
0.56
0.56
?
N103-6839W3
214.5
216.0
1.5
4.05
4.05
?
N103-6839W3
216.0
217.0
1.0
157.50
35.00
?
N103-6839W3
217.0
218.0
1.0
5.58
5.58
?
N103-6839W3
218.0
219.0
1.0
5.15
5.15
?
N103-6839W3
219.0
220.0
1.0
1.50
1.50
?
N103-6839W3
220.0
221.0
1.0
3.79
3.79
?
N103-6839W3
221.0
222.0
1.0
2.81
2.81
?
N103-6839W3
222.0
222.9
0.9
1.29
1.29
?
N103-6839W3
222.9
223.9
1.0
6.85
6.85
?
N103-6839W3
223.9
225.0
1.1
6.22
6.22
?
N103-6839W3
225.0
226.0
1.0
2.93
2.93
?
N103-6839W3
226.0
227.0
1.0
2.36
2.36
?
N103-6839W3
227.0
228.0
1.0
1.32
1.32
?
N103-6839W3
228.0
229.0
1.0
2.37
2.37
?
N103-6839W3
229.0
230.0
1.0
1.34
1.34
?
N103-6839W3
230.0
231.0
1.0
10.85
10.85
?
N103-6839W3
231.0
232.5
1.5
2.30
2.30
?
N103-6839W3
232.5
234.0
1.5
3.12
3.12
?
N103-6839W3
234.0
235.5
1.5
7.35
7.35
?
Hole No.
From
To
Core
Grade
Cut Grade
Name Zone
N103-6839W3
254.6
255.6
1.0
9.87
9.87
A Zone
N103-6839W3
255.6
256.6
1.0
2.87
2.87
A Zone
N103-6839W3
256.6
257.6
1.0
22.20
22.20
A Zone
N103-6839W3
257.6
258.5
0.9
5.66
5.66
A Zone
N103-6839W3
258.5
259.4
0.9
1.30
1.30
A Zone
N103-6839W3
259.4
260.2
0.8
0.58
0.58
A Zone
N103-6839W3
260.2
261.2
1.0
4.95
4.95
A Zone
N103-6839W3
261.2
262.2
1.0
4.32
4.32
A Zone
N103-6839W3
262.2
263.1
0.9
94.40
90.00
A Zone
N103-6839W3
263.1
263.9
0.8
0.62
0.62
A Zone
N103-6839W3
263.9
264.8
0.9
0.47
0.47
A Zone
N103-6839W3
264.8
265.9
1.1
29.70
29.70
A Zone
N103-6839W3
265.9
267
1.1
59.70
59.70
A Zone
Hole No.
From
To
Core
Grade
Cut Grade
Name Zone
N103-6839W4
260.4
260.9
0.5
269.00
35.00
?
N103-6839W4
260.9
261.9
1.0
4140.00
35.00
?
Hole No.
From
To
Core
Grade
Cut Grade
Name Zone
N112-6823A
302.2
303.7
1.5
1.38
1.38
A1 Zone
N112-6823A
303.7
305.2
1.5
12.30
12.30
A1 Zone
N112-6823A
305.2
306.7
1.5
4.26
4.26
A1 Zone
N112-6823A
306.7
308.2
1.5
0.26
0.26
A1 Zone
Hole No.
From
To
Core
Grade
Cut Grade
Name Zone
N112-6823A
322.8
324.3
1.5
1.30
1.30
A2 Zone
N112-6823A
324.3
324.8
0.5
6.65
6.65
A2 Zone
N112-6823A
324.8
325.8
1.0
11.45
11.45
A2 Zone
N112-6823A
325.8
327.3
1.5
6.66
6.66
A2 Zone
Hole No.
From
To
Core
Grade
Cut Grade
Name Zone
N112-6833
260.8
261.8
1.0
5.46
5.46
A1 Zone
N112-6833
261.8
263.3
1.5
0.27
0.27
A1 Zone
N112-6833
263.3
264.1
0.8
80.30
80.30
A1 Zone
N112-6833
264.1
264.8
0.7
85.20
85.20
A1 Zone
N112-6833
264.8
265.5
0.7
15.60
15.60
A1 Zone
N112-6833
265.5
266.1
0.6
6.80
6.80
A1 Zone
N112-6833
266.1
267.0
0.9
5.94
5.94
A1 Zone
N112-6833
267.0
267.8
0.8
20.10
20.10
A1 Zone
N112-6833
267.8
268.8
1.0
6.82
6.82
A1 Zone
N112-6833
268.8
269.8
1.0
2.92
2.92
A1 Zone
N112-6833
269.8
270.8
1.0
1.37
1.37
A1 Zone
N112-6833
270.8
271.8
1.0
1.64
1.64
A1 Zone
N112-6833
271.8
272.8
1.0
0.91
0.91
A1 Zone
N112-6833
272.8
273.8
1.0
2.23
2.23
A1 Zone
N112-6833
273.8
274.6
0.8
7.42
7.42
A1 Zone
N112-6833
274.6
275.5
0.9
3.91
3.91
A1 Zone
N112-6833
275.5
276.8
1.3
11.10
11.10
A1 Zone
N112-6833
276.8
277.6
0.8
61.50
61.50
A1 Zone
N112-6833
277.6
278.4
0.8
7.05
7.05
A1 Zone
N112-6833
278.4
279.8
1.4
0.53
0.53
A1 Zone
N112-6833
279.8
280.5
0.7
1.51
1.51
A1 Zone
N112-6833
280.5
281.3
0.8
4.24
4.24
A1 Zone
N112-6833
281.3
282.8
1.5
15.50
15.50
A1 Zone
Hole No.
From
To
Core
Grade
Cut Grade
Name Zone
N112-6838A
243.7
245.0
1.3
0.18
0.18
A Zone
N112-6838A
245.0
246.0
1.0
48.40
48.40
A Zone
N112-6838A
246.0
246.7
0.7
0.16
0.16
A Zone
Hole No.
From
To
Core
Grade
Cut Grade
Name Zone
N112-6838A
266.2
267.7
1.5
0.70
0.70
A1 Zone
N112-6838A
267.7
269.2
1.5
0.28
0.28
A1 Zone
N112-6838A
269.2
269.7
0.5
42.10
42.10
A1 Zone
N112-6838A
269.7
270.7
1.0
36.70
36.70
A1 Zone
N112-6838A
270.7
272.2
1.5
104.50
90.00
A1 Zone
Hole No.
From
To
Core
Grade
Cut Grade
Name Zone
N112-6841
258.0
259.0
1.0
4.58
4.58
A Zone
N112-6841
259.0
260.0
1.0
6.87
6.87
A Zone
N112-6841
260.0
261.0
1.0
9.86
9.86
A Zone
N112-6841
261.0
262.0
1.0
4.23
4.23
A Zone
N112-6841
262.0
263.0
1.0
5.95
5.95
A Zone
N112-6841
263.0
264.0
1.0
2.15
2.15
A Zone
N112-6841
264.0
265.0
1.0
10.75
10.75
A Zone
N112-6841
265.0
266.2
1.2
0.39
0.39
A Zone
N112-6841
266.2
266.7
0.5
27.90
27.90
A Zone
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f4aae5cf-a3dc-45ef-89f2-56dad04ca80c
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c584b31-86d0-40a6-a0ca-9d78446138e6
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22ea972e-e5ff-4026-b8c4-aa4b75f4728f
PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4d589122-ffbd-48c1-86a0-77f64827482d