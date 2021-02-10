Wesdome Announces Kiena Deep A Zone Drilling Returns 326 G/T Gold Over 8.0 Metres

Wesdome Gold Mines
·33 min read

Figure 1

3D View Showing Recent Drilling
3D View Showing Recent Drilling
3D View Showing Recent Drilling

Figure 2

3D View of VC Zone Drilling
3D View of VC Zone Drilling
3D View of VC Zone Drilling

Figure 3

3D View of A Zone Drilling
3D View of A Zone Drilling
3D View of A Zone Drilling

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces additional results from underground definition and exploration drilling at the Company’s 100% owned Kiena Mine Complex in Val d'Or, Quebec.

Kiena Deep A Zone Drilling

Over the past year, underground drilling was focused on definition drilling of the A Zone, which successfully upgraded a large portion of inferred resources to the indicated category, (see press release dated December 15, 2020). Drilling has since refocused on expansion drilling, not only at the A Zone and VC Zone, but at other prospective targets within the mine area. As part of this exploration focus, initial drilling via seven underground drill rigs has already successfully expanded the size of known mineralized zones (Figures 1 to 3), with follow-up drilling expected to contribute to future resource updates.

The following results are part of the 28,300 m drilled since the close-out date of the last mineral resource estimate update (September 18, 2020) and were therefore not included in that resource estimate.

A Zone Drilling

Highlights of the recent A Zone drilling are listed below and summarized in Table 1.

  • Hole 6740W4: 325.9 g/t Au over 8.0 m core length (46.8 g/t Au cut, 5.0 m true width) A2 Zone

  • Hole 6740W4: 22.8 g/t Au over 32.8 m core length (14.6 g/t Au cut, 15.0 m true width) A1 Zone

  • Hole 6704W3: 24.1 g/t Au over 36.5 m core length (8.4 g/t Au cut, 6.0 m true width) A2 Zone

All assays cut to 90.0 g/t Au. True widths are estimated.

VC1 Zone Drilling

Drilling of the VC1 zone has continued to return a number of high grade intersections and has now confirmed the previous interpretation that the VC1 zone is a separate structure having a different orientation than the A Zone. The mineralization of the VC1 zone has transitioned from a more sulphide-rich variety found in the upper extents of the mine, to a quartz-rich environment with visible gold present at depth. The VC1 zone extends 475 m down plunge from 67 Level to 107 Level, where development and drilling are presently being completed (Figure 2). Hole 6531 (previously released) returned 31.1 g/t Au over 5.1 m (24.3 g/t Au cut over 3.9 m TW) and illustrates the higher grade potential of the VC1 at depth. Recent drill hole 6738C confirms these results, returning 20.0 g/t Au over 4.6 m core length (20.0 g/t Au cut, 4.1 m TW). The VC1 zone remains open at depth and will be a focus for ongoing drilling.

Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO, commented, “We are pleased with the many activities on-going at the Kiena Complex. The aggressive underground drilling program has transitioned from definition to exploration drilling and we are already seeing positive results. The A Zones remain open at depth and laterally as well, as shown from the recent drilling with significant intersections on the fringe of the current resource limits.

“We have many exploration targets to test this year, and have in place an aggressive program (in excess of 40,000 metres) to test these targets. Exploration will initially focus on adjacent zones, including the VC and B Zones at depth as these would be accessible from the main ramp and would enhance the current ounces per vertical metre already defined in the A Zone. The most recent drilling shows the potential of extending the high grade VC1 zone to depth. Additionally, there are a number of excellent exploration targets east of the mine area that are accessible from 33 level, and will be part of the 2021 exploration program, of which some targets contain quartz veins with visible gold. We are also currently ramping up a large surface exploration program, with the aim of unlocking additional value on the Kiena property further to the west and east of the Kiena mine initially, and later, over the entire property.

“Finally, we are very satisfied about the successful re-start of the mill to process the A zone bulk sample in December of last year, of which a total of 2,252 ounces of gold have already been poured. More gold from the mill circuit clean-up has been recovered and will be refined later in Q1, followed by the final reconciliation of the bulk sample, once all the information is available. The Kiena infrastructure has been well-maintained, and enables a quick restart once a production decision is made. The PFS is progressing well, and we expect to have it completed in Q2, with a possible re-start decision shortly thereafter. The pre-production timeframe is forecast to be less than six months, potentially driving the Kiena Mine into commercial production in Q4 of this year.”

TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE

The technical and geoscientific content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Bruno Turcotte, P.Geo., (OGQ #453) Senior Project Geologist of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Analytical work was performed by ALS Minerals of Val d’Or (Quebec), a certified commercial laboratory (Accredited Lab #689). Sample preparation was done at ALS Minerals in Val d'Or (Quebec). Assaying was done by fire assay methods with an atomic absorption finish. Any sample assaying >3 g/t Au was rerun by fire assay method with gravimetric finish, and any sample assaying >10 g/t Au was rerun with the metallic sieve method. In addition to laboratory internal duplicates, standards and blanks, the geology department inserts blind duplicates, standards and blanks into the sample stream at a frequency of one in twenty to monitor quality control.

COVID-19

The health and safety of our employees, contractors, vendors, and consultants is the Company’s top priority. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Wesdome has adopted all public health guidelines regarding safety measures and protocols at all of its mine operations and corporate offices. In addition, our internal COVID-19 Taskforce continues to monitor developments and implement policies and programs intended to protect those who are engaged in business with the Company.

Through care and planning, to date the Company has successfully maintained operations, however there can be no assurance that this will continue despite our best efforts. Future conditions may warrant reduced or suspended production activities which could negatively impact our ability to maintain projected timelines and objectives. Consequently, the Company’s actual future production and production guidance is subject to higher levels of risk than usual. We are continuing to closely monitor the situation and will provide updates as they become available.

ABOUT WESDOME
Wesdome Gold Mines has had over 30 years of continuous gold mining operations in Canada. The Company is 100% Canadian focused with a pipeline of projects in various stages of development. The Company’s strategy is to build Canada’s next intermediate gold producer, producing 200,000+ ounces from two mines in Ontario and Quebec. The Eagle River Complex in Wawa, Ontario is currently producing gold from two mines, the Eagle River Underground Mine and the Mishi Open pit, from a central mill. Wesdome is actively exploring its brownfields asset, the Kiena Complex in Val d’Or, Quebec. The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted former mine with a 930-metre shaft and 2,000 tonne-per-day mill. The Company has further upside at its Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Company has approximately 139.4 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO”.

For further information, please contact:

Duncan Middlemiss

or

Lindsay Carpenter Dunlop

President and CEO

VP Investor Relations

416-360-3743 ext. 2029

416-360-3743 ext. 2025

duncan.middlemiss@wesdome.com

lindsay.dunlop@wesdome.com

220 Bay St, Suite 1200
Toronto, ON, M5J 2W4
Toll Free: 1-866-4-WDO-TSX
Phone: 416-360-3743, Fax: 416-360-7620
Website: www.wesdome.com

This news release contains “forward-looking information” which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of the Company and its projects. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management’s estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company has included in this news release certain non-IFRS performance measures, including, but not limited to, mine operating profit, mining and processing costs and cash costs. Cash costs per ounce reflect actual mine operating costs incurred during the fiscal period divided by the number of ounces produced. These measures are not defined under IFRS and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or cash flow from operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of our financial performance or liquidity. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow.

Table 1: Kiena Complex Drilling Assay and Composite Results

Composites

Hole No.

From
(m)

To (m)

Core
Length
(m)

Estimated
True width
(m)

Grade (g/t Au)

Cut Grade (90 g/t
Au)

Name Zone

6702

338.4

344.5

6.1

3.6

7.62

7.62

VC1 Zone

6738C

516.0

520.6

4.6

4.1

20.00

20.00

VC1 Zone

6670

128.3

134.3

6.0

3.8

11.50

11.50

A Zone

6671

109.0

114.8

5.8

3.6

48.68

19.26

A Zone

6704W2

160.0

165.2

5.2

2.5

6.90

6.90

A Zone

6705

265.3

268.9

3.6

3.2

7.27

7.27

A Zone

6707

290.9

294.7

3.8

2.9

25.56

25.56

A Zone

6709

255.8

259.8

4.0

2.8

40.57

14.92

A Zone

6718

371.0

375.9

4.9

4.5

12.46

12.46

A Zone

6672

542.0

567.2

25.2

9.6

6.09

6.09

A1 Zone

6672W1

291.6

310.6

19.0

7.7

9.32

9.32

A1 Zone

6672W2

172.8

194.3

21.5

9.9

14.07

14.07

A1 Zone

6677W1

258.6

264.0

5.4

3.1

19.03

19.03

A1 Zone

6687

307.1

312.0

4.9

4.4

43.70

39.46

A1 Zone

6705

272.9

279.3

6.4

5.5

44.10

25.20

A1 Zone

6707

299.2

304.2

5.0

3.9

23.43

23.43

A1 Zone

6736

305.4

310.4

5.0

3.9

12.55

12.55

A1 Zone

6737

448.1

458.3

10.2

3.0

20.23

15.88

A1 Zone

6739

624.6

646.5

21.9

6.1

17.72

10.75

A1 Zone

6740

586.7

592.4

5.7

3.2

15.92

14.71

A1 Zone

6740W2

258.5

263.9

5.4

4.0

8.71

8.71

A1 Zone

6740W4

304.2

337.0

32.8

15.0

22.83

14.57

A1 Zone

6672W3

229.4

232.1

2.7

2

21.42

21.42

A2 Zone

6672W4

214.6

218.4

3.8

1.5

21.14

19.58

A2 Zone

6690B

670.6

673.7

3.1

1.0

36.99

26.41

A2 Zone

6690BW1

162.4

165.2

2.8

1.5

36.5

28.79

A2 Zone

6690BW2

141.2

154.5

13.3

7.0

19.83

18.7

A2 Zone

6690BW3

215.2

219.8

4.6

2.8

9.81

9.81

A2 Zone

6704W3

258.0

294.5

36.5

6.0

24.12

8.37

A2 Zone

6706

326.4

330.4

4.0

3.0

79.09

27.39

A2 Zone

6707

308.7

312.0

3.3

2.8

13.50

13.50

A2 Zone

6739

660.3

665.2

4.9

3.0

27.36

27.36

A2 Zone

6739W1

175.1

182.0

6.9

2.7

33.99

30.44

A2 Zone

6739W2

212.0

218.2

6.2

2.5

58.62

26.43

A2 Zone

6740W4

349.0

357.0

8.0

5.0

325.93

46.80

A2 Zone

* Metallic Sieve Analysis Pending

Assays

Hole No.

From
(m)

To
(m)

Core Length
(m)

Grade (g/t
Au)

Cut Grade (90 g/t
Au)

Name
Zone

6670

128.3

129.3

1.0

6.99

6.99

A Zone

6670

129.3

130.3

1.0

7.52

7.52

A Zone

6670

130.3

131.3

1.0

17.10

17.10

A Zone

6670

131.3

132.3

1.0

6.64

6.64

A Zone

6670

132.3

133.0

0.7

8.33

8.33

A Zone

6670

133.0

133.6

0.6

2.67

2.67

A Zone

6670

133.6

134.3

0.8

31.30

31.30

A Zone

6671

109.0

109.7

0.7

7.59

7.59

A Zone

6671

109.7

110.4

0.7

3.68

3.68

A Zone

6671

110.4

111.4

1.0

14.40

14.40

A Zone

6671

111.4

112.1

0.7

16.95

16.95

A Zone

6671

112.1

112.7

0.6

0.02

0.02

A Zone

6671

112.7

113.3

0.6

0.07

0.07

A Zone

6671

113.3

113.9

0.6

0.07

0.07

A Zone

6671

113.9

114.8

0.8

289.00

90.00

A Zone

6672

542.0

543.4

1.4

41.50

41.50

A1 Zone

6672

543.4

544.4

1.0

9.39

9.39

A1 Zone

6672

544.4

545.4

1.0

0.29

0.29

A1 Zone

6672

545.4

546.4

1.0

28.10

28.10

A1 Zone

6672

546.4

547.4

1.0

0.63

0.63

A1 Zone

6672

547.4

548.4

1.0

0.16

0.16

A1 Zone

6672

548.4

549.4

1.0

0.32

0.32

A1 Zone

6672

549.4

550.4

1.0

0.35

0.35

A1 Zone

6672

550.4

551.4

1.0

0.06

0.06

A1 Zone

6672

551.4

552.4

1.0

0.05

0.05

A1 Zone

6672

552.4

553.4

1.0

0.04

0.04

A1 Zone

6672

553.4

554.3

0.9

0.07

0.07

A1 Zone

6672

554.3

555.1

0.9

0.07

0.07

A1 Zone

6672

555.1

556.1

1.0

5.58

5.58

A1 Zone

6672

556.1

557.1

1.0

4.42

4.42

A1 Zone

6672

557.1

558.0

0.9

0.35

0.35

A1 Zone

6672

558.0

559.0

1.0

0.10

0.10

A1 Zone

6672

559.0

560.0

1.0

1.42

1.42

A1 Zone

6672

560.0

560.7

0.7

10.15

10.15

A1 Zone

6672

560.7

561.4

0.7

20.30

20.30

A1 Zone

6672

561.4

562.1

0.7

10.70

10.70

A1 Zone

6672

562.1

562.7

0.6

0.28

0.28

A1 Zone

6672

562.7

563.7

1.0

0.16

0.16

A1 Zone

6672

563.7

564.7

1.0

4.30

4.30

A1 Zone

6672

564.7

565.5

0.8

4.50

4.50

A1 Zone

6672

565.5

566.4

0.9

4.14

4.14

A1 Zone

6672

566.4

567.2

0.8

4.05

4.05

A1 Zone

6672W1

291.6

292.6

1.0

71.70

71.70

A1 Zone

6672W1

292.6

293.6

1.0

27.10

27.10

A1 Zone

6672W1

293.6

294.6

1.0

17.00

17.00

A1 Zone

6672W1

294.6

295.6

1.0

8.14

8.14

A1 Zone

6672W1

295.6

296.6

0.9

1.13

1.13

A1 Zone

6672W1

296.6

297.5

0.9

0.32

0.32

A1 Zone

6672W1

297.5

298.5

1.0

0.08

0.08

A1 Zone

6672W1

298.5

299.2

0.7

0.62

0.62

A1 Zone

6672W1

299.2

300.0

0.8

0.60

0.60

A1 Zone

6672W1

300.0

301.0

1.0

1.55

1.54

A1 Zone

6672W1

301.0

301.7

0.6

0.19

0.19

A1 Zone

6672W1

301.7

302.5

0.9

0.92

0.92

A1 Zone

6672W1

302.5

303.4

0.9

6.34

6.34

A1 Zone

6672W1

303.4

304.3

0.9

2.85

2.85

A1 Zone

6672W1

304.3

305.1

0.8

0.76

0.76

A1 Zone

6672W1

305.1

306.0

0.9

1.51

1.50

A1 Zone

6672W1

306.0

307.0

1.0

3.29

3.29

A1 Zone

6672W1

307.0

307.6

0.6

1.47

1.47

A1 Zone

6672W1

307.6

308.6

1.0

4.16

4.16

A1 Zone

6672W1

308.6

309.6

1.0

17.25

17.25

A1 Zone

6672W1

309.6

310.6

1.0

12.45

12.45

A1 Zone

6672W2

172.8

173.8

1.0

76.50

76.50

A2 Zone

6672W2

173.8

174.8

1.0

4.32

4.32

A2 Zone

6672W2

174.8

175.3

0.5

14.15

14.15

A2 Zone

6672W2

175.3

176.3

1.0

72.30

72.30

A2 Zone

6672W2

176.3

177.3

1.0

16.70

16.70

A2 Zone

6672W2

177.3

178.3

1.0

18.50

18.50

A2 Zone

6672W2

178.3

179.3

1.0

3.09

3.09

A2 Zone

6672W2

179.3

180.3

1.0

0.59

0.59

A2 Zone

6672W2

180.3

181.3

1.0

42.60

42.60

A2 Zone

6672W2

181.3

182.3

1.0

1.47

1.47

A2 Zone

6672W2

182.3

183.3

1.0

0.27

0.27

A2 Zone

6672W2

183.3

184.3

1.0

7.17

7.17

A2 Zone

6672W2

184.3

185.3

1.0

0.71

0.71

A2 Zone

6672W2

185.3

186.3

0.9

8.19

8.18

A2 Zone

6672W2

186.3

187.3

1.1

0.37

0.37

A2 Zone

6672W2

187.3

188.4

1.0

1.12

1.12

A2 Zone

6672W2

188.4

189.3

1.0

0.19

0.19

A2 Zone

6672W2

189.3

190.3

1.0

5.42

5.42

A2 Zone

6672W2

190.3

191.3

1.0

0.73

0.73

A2 Zone

6672W2

191.3

192.3

1.0

5.66

5.66

A2 Zone

6672W2

192.3

193.3

1.0

11.80

11.80

A2 Zone

6672W2

193.3

194.3

1.0

18.15

18.15

A2 Zone

6672W3

229.4

230.1

0.7

60.10

60.10

A2 Zone

6672W3

230.1

231.1

1.0

0.06

0.06

A2 Zone

6672W3

231.1

232.1

1.0

15.70

15.70

A2 Zone

6672W4

214.6

215.6

1.0

0.11

0.11

A1 Zone

6672W4

215.6

216.6

1.0

0.16

0.16

A1 Zone

6672W4

216.6

217.6

1.0

2.15

2.15

A1 Zone

6672W4

217.6

218.4

0.8

97.40

90.00

A1 Zone

6677W1

258.6

259.6

1.0

3.10

3.10

A1 Zone

6677W1

259.6

260.7

1.0

4.90

4.90

A1 Zone

6677W1

260.7

261.7

1.0

27.30

27.30

A1 Zone

6677W1

261.7

263.0

1.4

48.40

48.40

A1 Zone

6677W1

263.0

264.0

1.0

1.87

1.86

A1 Zone

6687

307.1

307.9

0.8

116.00

90.00

A Zone

6687

307.9

308.7

0.8

18.25

18.25

A Zone

6687

308.7

309.5

0.8

59.80

59.80

A Zone

6687

309.5

310.1

0.6

42.70

42.70

A Zone

6687

310.1

311.0

0.9

23.70

23.70

A Zone

6687

311.0

312.0

1.0

11.95

11.95

A Zone

6690B

670.6

671.4

0.8

131.00

90.00

A2 Zone

6690B

671.4

672.7

1.3

7.16

7.16

A2 Zone

6690B

672.7

673.7

1.0

0.56

0.56

A2 Zone

6690BW1

162.4

163.4

1.0

7.12

7.12

A2 Zone

6690BW1

163.4

164.2

0.8

117.00

90.00

A2 Zone

6690BW1

164.2

165.2

1.0

1.49

1.49

A2 Zone

6690BW2

141.2

142.2

1.0

105.00

90.00

A2 Zone

6690BW2

142.2

143.2

1.0

40.90

40.90

A2 Zone

6690BW2

143.2

144.2

1.0

19.15

19.15

A2 Zone

6690BW2

144.2

145.2

1.0

2.24

2.24

A2 Zone

6690BW2

145.2

146.0

0.8

6.28

6.28

A2 Zone

6690BW2

146.0

147.0

1.0

16.05

16.05

A2 Zone

6690BW2

147.0

148.0

1.0

3.52

3.52

A2 Zone

6690BW2

148.0

149.0

1.0

1.45

1.45

A2 Zone

6690BW2

149.0

150.0

1.0

2.95

2.95

A2 Zone

6690BW2

150.0

151.5

1.5

4.89

4.89

A2 Zone

6690BW2

151.5

152.5

1.0

51.50

51.50

A2 Zone

6690BW2

152.5

153.5

1.0

3.00

3.00

A2 Zone

6690BW2

153.5

154.5

1.0

5.58

5.58

A2 Zone

6690BW3

215.2

216.2

1.0

1.30

1.30

A2 Zone

6690BW3

216.2

217.2

1.0

39.30

39.30

A2 Zone

6690BW3

217.2

218.4

1.2

0.57

0.57

A2 Zone

6690BW3

218.4

219.6

1.2

1.59

1.58

A2 Zone

6702

338.5

339.5

1.0

16.45

16.45

VC1 Zone

6702

339.5

340.5

1.0

5.06

5.06

VC1 Zone

6702

340.5

341.5

1.0

0.02

0.02

VC1 Zone

6702

341.5

342.5

1.0

4.19

4.19

VC1 Zone

6702

342.5

343.5

1.0

5.35

5.35

VC1 Zone

6702

343.5

344.5

1.0

14.65

14.65

VC1 Zone

6704W2

160.0

161.0

1.0

1.26

1.25

A Zone

6704W2

161.0

162.0

1.0

0.81

0.81

A Zone

6704W2

162.0

162.8

0.8

0.12

0.12

A Zone

6704W2

162.8

163.6

0.8

22.20

22.20

A Zone

6704W2

163.6

164.2

0.6

0.06

0.06

A Zone

6704W2

164.2

165.2

1.0

15.95

15.95

A Zone

6704W3

258.0

258.8

0.8

448.00

90.00

A2 Zone

6704W3

258.8

259.5

0.7

41.40

41.40

A2 Zone

6704W3

259.5

260.3

0.8

1.21

1.21

A2 Zone

6704W3

260.3

261.1

0.8

255.00

90.00

A2 Zone

6704W3

261.1

262.0

0.9

264.00

90.00

A2 Zone

6704W3

262.0

262.8

0.8

2.28

2.28

A2 Zone

6704W3

262.8

263.7

0.9

0.23

0.23

A2 Zone

6704W3

263.7

264.5

0.8

1.35

1.35

A2 Zone

6704W3

264.5

265.5

1.0

0.08

0.08

A2 Zone

6704W3

265.5

266.5

1.0

0.18

0.18

A2 Zone

6704W3

266.5

267.5

1.0

0.09

0.09

A2 Zone

6704W3

267.5

268.5

1.0

0.10

0.10

A2 Zone

6704W3

268.5

269.5

1.0

0.05

0.05

A2 Zone

6704W3

269.5

270.5

1.0

0.07

0.07

A2 Zone

6704W3

270.5

271.5

1.0

3.89

3.89

A2 Zone

6704W3

271.5

272.5

1.0

1.15

1.15

A2 Zone

6704W3

272.5

273.5

1.0

0.32

0.32

A2 Zone

6704W3

273.5

274.5

1.0

0.05

0.05

A2 Zone

6704W3

274.5

275.5

1.0

2.82

2.82

A2 Zone

6704W3

275.5

276.5

1.0

0.04

0.04

A2 Zone

6704W3

276.5

277.5

1.0

0.07

0.07

A2 Zone

6704W3

277.5

278.5

1.0

0.02

0.02

A2 Zone

6704W3

278.5

279.5

1.0

0.03

0.03

A2 Zone

6704W3

279.5

280.5

1.0

0.03

0.03

A2 Zone

6704W3

280.5

281.5

1.0

0.03

0.03

A2 Zone

6704W3

281.5

282.5

1.0

0.10

0.10

A2 Zone

6704W3

282.5

283.5

1.0

0.51

0.51

A2 Zone

6704W3

283.5

284.5

1.0

0.55

0.55

A2 Zone

6704W3

284.5

285.5

1.0

0.54

0.54

A2 Zone

6704W3

285.5

286.2

0.7

0.04

0.04

A2 Zone

6704W3

286.2

287.0

0.8

2.00

2.00

A2 Zone

6704W3

287.0

287.7

0.7

0.52

0.52

A2 Zone

6704W3

287.7

288.7

1.0

0.10

0.10

A2 Zone

6704W3

288.7

289.7

1.0

0.09

0.09

A2 Zone

6704W3

289.7

290.7

1.0

6.09

6.09

A2 Zone

6704W3

290.7

291.7

1.0

0.92

0.92

A2 Zone

6704W3

291.7

292.7

1.0

0.92

0.92

A2 Zone

6704W3

292.7

293.7

1.0

0.27

0.27

A2 Zone

6704W3

293.7

294.5

0.8

32.90

32.90

A2 Zone

6705

265.3

266.1

0.8

278.00

90.00

A Zone

6705

266.1

267.0

0.9

10.25

10.25

A Zone

6705

267.0

267.9

0.9

0.25

0.25

A Zone

6705

267.9

268.9

1.0

0.10

0.10

A Zone

6705

272.9

273.6

0.7

71.70

73.50

A1 Zone

6705

273.6

274.6

1.0

210.00

90.00

A1 Zone

6705

274.6

275.6

1.0

1.03

1.03

A1 Zone

6705

275.6

276.6

1.0

8.58

8.58

A1 Zone

6705

276.6

277.6

1.0

1.57

1.57

A1 Zone

6705

277.6

278.6

1.0

0.11

0.11

A1 Zone

6705

278.6

279.3

0.6

13.15

13.15

A1 Zone

6706

326.4

327.5

1.1

278.00

90.00

A2 Zone

6706

327.5

328.5

1.0

10.25

10.25

A2 Zone

6706

328.5

329.3

0.8

0.25

0.25

A2 Zone

6706

329.3

330.4

1.1

0.10

0.10

A2 Zone

6707

290.9

291.9

1.0

53.70

53.70

A Zone

6707

291.9

292.9

1.0

20.30

20.30

A Zone

6707

292.9

293.9

1.0

19.70

19.70

A Zone

6707

293.9

294.7

0.8

4.27

4.27

A Zone

6707

299.2

300.2

1.0

2.28

2.28

A1 Zone

6707

300.2

301.2

1.0

72.90

72.90

A1 Zone

6707

301.2

302.2

1.0

39.20

39.20

A1 Zone

6707

302.2

303.2

1.0

0.18

0.18

A1 Zone

6707

303.2

304.2

1.0

2.57

2.57

A1 Zone

6707

308.7

309.4

0.7

62.80

62.80

A2 Zone

6707

309.4

310.0

0.6

0.04

0.04

A2 Zone

6707

310.0

311.0

1.0

0.04

0.04

A2 Zone

6707

311.0

312.0

1.0

0.53

0.53

A2 Zone

6709

255.8

256.8

1.0

2.61

2.61

A Zone

6709

256.8

257.4

0.6

261.00

90.00

A Zone

6709

257.4

258.2

0.8

0.09

0.09

A Zone

6709

258.2

259.0

0.8

0.11

0.11

A Zone

6709

259.0

259.8

0.8

3.62

3.62

A Zone

6718

371.0

372.0

1.0

4.40

4.40

A Zone

6718

372.0

373.0

1.0

0.02

0.02

A Zone

6718

373.0

374.0

1.0

0.15

0.15

A Zone

6718

374.0

375.0

1.0

3.82

3.82

A Zone

6718

375.0

375.9

0.9

58.50

58.50

A Zone

6736

305.4

306.4

1.0

10.05

10.05

A1 Zone

6736

306.4

307.4

1.0

2.33

2.33

A1 Zone

6736

307.4

308.4

1.0

13.85

13.85

A1 Zone

6736

308.4

309.4

1.0

23.90

23.90

A1 Zone

6736

309.4

310.4

1.0

12.60

12.60

A1 Zone

6737

448.1

449.0

0.9

47.40

47.40

A1 Zone

6737

449.0

450.0

1.0

0.06

0.06

A1 Zone

6737

450.0

451.0

1.0

0.53

0.53

A1 Zone

6737

451.0

452.0

1.0

0.10

0.10

A1 Zone

6737

452.0

453.2

1.2

0.10

0.10

A1 Zone

6737

453.2

454.5

1.3

0.16

0.16

A1 Zone

6737

454.5

455.5

1.0

5.85

5.85

A1 Zone

6737

455.5

456.5

1.0

4.28

4.28

A1 Zone

6737

456.5

457.1

0.6

0.20

0.20

A1 Zone

6737

457.1

458.3

1.2

127.00

90.00

A1 Zone

6738C

516.0

517.0

1.0

38.10

38.10

VC1 Zone

6738C

517.0

517.7

0.7

14.20

14.20

VC1 Zone

6738C

517.7

518.5

0.8

46.10

46.10

VC1 Zone

6738C

518.5

519.2

0.7

0.17

0.17

VC1 Zone

6738C

519.2

519.9

0.7

0.07

0.07

VC1 Zone

6738C

519.9

520.6

0.7

9.87

9.87

VC1 Zone

6739

624.6

625.6

1.0

43.90

43.90

A1 Zone

6739

625.6

626.6

1.0

0.33

0.33

A1 Zone

6739

626.6

627.6

1.0

12.40

12.40

A1 Zone

6739

627.6

628.6

1.0

5.13

5.13

A1 Zone

6739

628.6

629.6

1.0

0.78

0.78

A1 Zone

6739

629.6

630.6

1.0

0.11

0.11

A1 Zone

6739

630.6

631.6

1.0

3.67

3.67

A1 Zone

6739

631.6

632.6

1.0

17.20

17.20

A1 Zone

6739

632.6

633.6

1.0

1.88

1.88

A1 Zone

6739

633.6

634.6

1.0

7.34

7.34

A1 Zone

6739

634.6

635.6

1.0

0.62

0.62

A1 Zone

6739

635.6

636.6

1.0

3.12

3.12

A1 Zone

6739

636.6

637.6

1.0

1.92

1.92

A1 Zone

6739

637.6

638.4

0.8

1.82

1.82

A1 Zone

6739

638.4

639.1

0.7

308.00

90.00

A1 Zone

6739

639.1

639.7

0.6

4.83

4.83

A1 Zone

6739

639.7

640.3

0.6

0.40

0.40

A1 Zone

6739

640.3

641.3

1.0

0.92

0.92

A1 Zone

6739

641.3

642.3

1.0

0.09

0.09

A1 Zone

6739

642.3

642.9

0.6

2.35

2.35

A1 Zone

6739

642.9

643.5

0.6

8.34

8.34

A1 Zone

6739

643.5

644.5

1.0

1.49

1.49

A1 Zone

6739

644.5

645.5

1.0

6.70

6.70

A1 Zone

6739

645.5

646.5

1.0

53.90

53.90

A1 Zone

6739

660.3

661.3

1.0

0.96

0.96

A2 Zone

6739

661.3

662.3

1.0

17.05

17.05

A2 Zone

6739

662.3

663.3

1.0

2.30

2.30

A2 Zone

6739

663.3

664.2

0.9

57.40

57.40

A2 Zone

6739

664.2

665.2

1.0

62.10

62.10

A2 Zone

6739W1

175.1

176.0

0.9

23.00

23.00

A2 Zone

6739W1

176.0

177.0

1.0

108.00

90.00

A2 Zone

6739W1

177.0

178.0

1.0

1.24

1.24

A2 Zone

6739W1

178.0

179.0

1.0

3.81

3.81

A2 Zone

6739W1

179.0

180.0

1.0

0.72

0.72

A2 Zone

6739W1

180.0

181.0

1.0

96.50

90.00

A2 Zone

6739W1

181.0

182.0

1.0

3.56

3.56

A2 Zone

6739W2

212.0

212.8

0.8

185.50

90.00

A2 Zone

6739W2

212.8

213.5

0.7

1.23

1.23

A2 Zone

6739W2

213.5

214.3

0.8

244.00

90.00

A2 Zone

6739W2

214.3

214.9

0.6

6.39

6.39

A2 Zone

6739W2

214.9

215.8

0.9

8.34

8.34

A2 Zone

6739W2

215.8

216.7

0.9

0.86

0.86

A2 Zone

6739W2

216.7

217.4

0.7

7.39

7.39

A2 Zone

6739W2

217.4

218.2

0.8

2.16

2.16

A2 Zone

6740

586.7

587.7

1.0

6.32

6.32

A1 Zone

6740

587.7

588.7

1.0

0.66

0.66

A1 Zone

6740

588.7

589.7

1.0

21.60

21.60

A1 Zone

6740

589.7

590.3

0.6

101.50

90.00

A1 Zone

6740

590.3

591.4

1.1

0.12

0.12

A1 Zone

6740

590.3

591.4

1.1

1.16

1.16

A1 Zone

6740W2

258.5

259.4

0.9

14.55

14.55

A1 Zone

6740W2

259.4

260.3

0.9

1.84

1.84

A1 Zone

6740W2

260.3

261.3

1.0

31.20

31.20

A1 Zone

6740W2

261.3

262.6

1.3

0.51

0.51

A1 Zone

6740W2

262.6

263.9

1.3

0.31

0.31

A1 Zone

6740W4

304.2

305.4

1.2

12.40

12.40

A1 Zone

6740W4

305.4

306.6

1.2

5.97

5.97

A1 Zone

6740W4

306.6

307.8

1.2

1.14

1.14

A1 Zone

6740W4

307.8

309.0

1.2

0.15

0.15

A1 Zone

6740W4

309.0

310.2

1.2

1.53

1.53

A1 Zone

6740W4

310.2

311.4

1.2

6.26

6.26

A1 Zone

6740W4

311.4

312.6

1.2

34.50

34.50

A1 Zone

6740W4

312.6

313.5

0.9

391.00

90.00

A1 Zone

6740W4

313.5

314.5

1.0

59.40

59.40

A1 Zone

6740W4

314.5

315.5

1.0

23.30

23.30

A1 Zone

6740W4

315.5

316.5

1.0

30.80

30.80

A1 Zone

6740W4

316.5

317.5

1.0

23.70

23.70

A1 Zone

6740W4

317.5

318.5

1.0

20.70

20.70

A1 Zone

6740W4

318.5

319.5

1.0

10.55

10.55

A1 Zone

6740W4

319.5

320.5

1.0

13.65

13.65

A1 Zone

6740W4

320.5

322.0

1.5

1.86

1.86

A1 Zone

6740W4

322.0

323.5

1.5

3.54

3.54

A1 Zone

6740W4

323.5

325.0

1.5

5.18

5.18

A1 Zone

6740W4

325.0

326.5

1.5

2.78

2.78

A1 Zone

6740W4

326.5

327.6

1.1

3.45

3.45

A1 Zone

6740W4

327.6

328.4

0.8

0.93

0.93

A1 Zone

6740W4

328.4

329.2

0.8

2.00

2.00

A1 Zone

6740W4

329.2

330.0

0.8

14.65

14.65

A1 Zone

6740W4

330.0

331.0

1.0

2.04

2.04

A1 Zone

6740W4

331.0

332.0

1.0

2.54

2.54

A1 Zone

6740W4

332.0

333.0

1.0

11.30

11.30

A1 Zone

6740W4

333.0

334.0

1.0

81.60

81.60

A1 Zone

6740W4

334.0

335.0

1.0

1.43

1.43

A1 Zone

6740W4

335.0

336.0

1.0

1.73

1.73

A1 Zone

6740W4

336.0

337.0

1.0

4.93

4.93

A1 Zone

6740W4

349.0

350.1

1.1

11.40

11.40

A2 Zone

6740W4

350.1

350.9

0.8

0.43

0.43

A2 Zone

6740W4

350.9

351.9

1.0

5.82

5.82

A2 Zone

6740W4

351.9

353.0

1.1

0.01

0.01

A2 Zone

6740W4

353.0

354.0

1.0

395.00

90.00

A2 Zone

6740W4

354.0

355.0

1.0

385.00

90.00

A2 Zone

6740W4

355.0

356.0

1.0

1400.00

90.00

A2 Zone

6740W4

356.0

357.0

1.0

413.00

90.00

A2 Zone

* Metallic Sieve Analysis Pending

Figures accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/176d9d85-77ae-42ca-8961-60c9a54d74fe

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef6f3ac5-4c6a-475a-8e33-0303808b7b78

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72ba468d-4096-43c0-b4ea-b531aa08f536

PDF available:
http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2a717e71-8226-4218-981f-8d7d82ed4e83


Latest Stories

  • Remembering Terez Paylor, Yahoo Sports senior NFL writer

    Terez Paylor, a Yahoo Sports senior NFL writer, died unexpectedly on Tuesday. He was 37.

  • Altercation with coach reportedly prompted Patrik Laine's benching

    John Tortorella reportedly glued his newly-acquired star to the bench on Monday because he “mouthed off” to a Blue Jackets assistant coach.

  • Oilers continue mastery over slumping Senators

    Goals by defenceman Darnell Nurse, Evan Bouchard and Tyson Barrie lifted the Oilers to a 3-2 win over the Senators on Tuesday.

  • Bianca Andreescu upset in second-round match at Australian Open

    Canada's Bianca Andreescu made a second-round exit at the Australian Open on Wednesday, dropping a 6-3, 6-2 decision to Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei at Melbourne Park.

  • Bobrovsky (finally) shines as Panthers edge Red Wings

    Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves in his best performance of the season as the Panthers dropped the Red Wings.

  • Chiefs place assistant coach Britt Reid on leave amid investigation into car crash

    Britt Reid remains under investigation for a crash that left a 5-year-old girl in critical condition with brain injuries.

  • Penguins tab Brian Burke, Ron Hextall to fill void left by Jim Rutherford

    Brian Burke is crossing back into the executive world with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and will ride shotgun with Ron Hextall.

  • Report: Patrick Mahomes to undergo surgery to repair turf toe

    The turf toe that has been nagging Mahomes since the divisional playoffs will reportedly be fixed.

  • MLB will keep 7-inning doubleheaders, extra innings runner rule in 2021

    The 2021 health and safety protocols make no mention of the universal DH.

  • Don't sleep on the Jets, the surprise threat to win the North Division

    Toronto and Montreal have quickly established themselves as the North division powers, but it would be unwise to count out the Winnipeg Jets.

  • 'It's about time': Pascal Siakam on making three-pointers vs. Grizzlies

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has struggled from three-point range this year, but hit five threes against Memphis and explained what was different in the 128-113 win.

  • Surprise, surprise: John Tortorella has already stapled Patrik Laine to the bench

    Patrik Laine is just four games into his career under John Tortorella, and he's already taken up a familiar position to that of the player he was acquired for.

  • Super Bowl ratings: Major drop in TV viewership, major surge online

    Ratings for the Super Bowl were off significantly in 2021, part of a season-long trend.

  • Atletico-Chelsea match in Champions League moved to Romania

    NYON, Switzerland — The Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Chelsea will take place in Romania this month because of pandemic-related restrictions on travel from England. The first leg of the last-16 matchup will be played in the Arena Nationala in Bucharest on Feb. 23 instead of in Madrid on the same day, UEFA said. Chelsea said it will host the second leg at Stamford Bridge on March 17. Four Premier League teams have already seen the venues switched for their next games in Europe because of concerns about an aggressively transmissible COVID-19 variant spreading in England. Liverpool and Manchester City are both headed to Budapest, Hungary, for Champions League matches against Leipzig and Borussia Mönchengladbach, respectively, in the next two weeks. In the Europa League, the home stadium of Juventus in Turin will stage Manchester United’s match against Real Sociedad on Feb. 18. Arsenal’s visit to Lisbon to play Benfica on the same date has been moved to Stadio Olimpico in Rome. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Hey ref, how was breakfast? Unique season forges new bonds

    NHL referees and linesmen are holding pre- and postgame meetings virtually, not eating meals with each other and taking all the necessary precautions to limit time spent together. They're seeing each other less but players much more, the result of a unique schedule with teams almost always facing off multiple games in a row. Working consecutive games between teams has allowed officials and players to build up more of a rapport than usual, even amid pandemic restrictions. “It’s different,” Philadelphia's Travis Konecny said. “It’s kind of fun. For me, I’m still young in the league, so I haven’t had an opportunity to really ever talk to some of the officials and get to know them too well. It’s a chance to build some relationships and see a couple familiar faces out there.” While familiarity breeds contempt on the ice among opponents, it's having the reverse effect for the men in stripes. Officiating teams get to communicate more with players and learn their tendencies outside the intensity of a playoff series when tensions can be high for everyone. “You definitely want to be nicer in the first game, I think, just to say, ‘Hello, how are you doing, how’s the room service been?’” Washington defenceman Brenden Dillon said. “When you do have that familiarity and you kind of get to know the guys, I feel like you can build a bit more of a relationship other than just the guys that are yelling at one another on the ice.” Players and officials are also running into each other more away from the rink because they're staying in the same city more often. NHL director of officiating Stephen Walkom joked about the extra interaction: “They have no choice because a lot of times they’re the only people at the hotel.” Passing in the hallway of a hotel is breaking down some of the adversarial nature of that relationship, and it could be keeping penalty calls under control, even as rivalries build between teams already weary of seeing the same foe over and over. League stats show penalties aren't any higher through the first quarter of this season. “It’s great for the players and the officials to know each other as human beings,” Walkom said. "And we have quite a few officials that don’t have a ton of experience in the league, so it certainly accelerates their learning with certain players. That’s been something that’s been positive that’s come out of seeing the same teams.” Walkom is pleased with how officials have handled all the adjustments, including the need to alter arrangements at 18 of 31 arenas to follow virus protocols. Players are adjusting to it all too, even if they're not thinking much on the ice about seeing the same referees a few times in a row. “I don’t think you have to change your game,” Dallas forward Blake Comeau said. “Obviously without fans you can hear everything out there, so as a team I think we’re going to try to stay off the refs, let them do their job. I don’t think it benefits everyone by yelling and screaming at them.” COVID-19 PROBLEMS So far, 34 games through Tuesday have been postponed because of the virus, and three teams are paused through at least the weekend. New Jersey was up to 19 players on the league's virus protocol list, Minnesota 12 and Buffalo nine. “If we have to wait a few more days, we have to wait a few more days,” said Wild general manager Bill Guerin, whose team won't play again until at least next Tuesday. “We’ll be OK in the end.” Sabres GM Kevyn Adams still expects his team to play all 56 regular-season games, and there has been no indication yet from the NHL that it will sort playoff standings by points percentage. CRAZY COLUMBUS It seems like Columbus is at the centre of the league this season. First there was Pierre-Luc Dubois' change of scenery request, his benching and blockbuster trade to Winnipeg for Patrik Laine and hometown kid Jack Roslovic. Then the Blue Jackets were on the wrong end of a bizarre botched video review in a loss to Carolina on Sunday. And then coach John Tortorella benched Laine on Monday. On Tuesday, Mikko Koivu abruptly retired because he wasn't playing up to his expectations. What's next? Oh, Tortorella is in the final year of his contract with no extension in place. GAME OF THE WEEK The St. Louis Blues and Arizona Coyotes face off Friday for the fifth time in seven consecutive meetings, a record for an NHL or NBA regular season. LEADERS (through Monday) Goals: Auston Matthews (Toronto), 11; Assists: Connor McDavid (Edmonton), 17; Points: McDavid, 27; Ice time: Brent Burns (San Jose), 27:32; Goals-against average: Petr Mrazek (Carolina), 0.99; Save percentage: Mike Smith (Edmonton), .964. ___ AP Sports Writer Dave Campbell contributed to this report. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press

  • 'I've got your back': Here's what it meant to work alongside Terez Paylor

    Once you got close to Terez, you learned all the things that attracted people from afar were real. He was kind. He was caring.

  • Sharks score late, then sink Kings 4-3 in shootout

    LOS ANGELES — Logan Couture scored in a shootout after teammate Evander Kane tied the game with 44.3 seconds remaining in regulation, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 on Tuesday night. Couture also had a goal for the third straight game. Timo Meier scored and Martin Jones made 24 saves for the Sharks. Dustin Brown had two goals and an assist for the Kings, who lost their fifth straight. Anze Kopitar also scored and Cal Petersen stopped 37 shots. Kane jammed in a rebound at 19:15 of the third period to tie it 3-all. Couture converted his attempt in the shootout and Jones saved two shots sandwiched around Kings forward Lias Andersson hitting the post. Sharks forward Patrick Marleau played in his 1,734th game to break a tie with Jaromir Jagr for third-most in NHL history. The 41-year-old Marleau is 23 games behind Mark Messier in second place with 1,756 career games. The Kings rallied from a 2-0 deficit before going in front on Brown’s one-timer from the right circle at 10:45 of the third. Kopitar got the Kings back in it seven minutes into the second by scoring on a breakaway, and Brown tied it on the power play at 17:54. San Jose needed just 1:22 to score the opening goal, hemming Los Angeles in its own end before Meier cut across the crease to fake out Petersen and bury a backhand into an open net. The Kings have allowed the opponent to score first in 10 of their 12 games, tied with Ottawa for most in the league. The Sharks made it 2-0 at 17:48 when Couture scored on a one-timer from a sharp angle during a delayed penalty. Marleau had the primary assist on Couture’s fourth goal in the past five games. Kings defenceman Drew Doughty did not return because of an apparent right arm injury sustained blocking a shot by Brent Burns in the third. UP NEXT San Jose and Los Angeles wrap up their two-game series Thursday night. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Dan Greenspan, The Associated Press

  • Stamkos, Joseph lead Lightning past Preds 6-1 for 6th in row

    NASHVILLE — Steven Stamkos had two goals and an assist, Mathieu Joseph scored twice and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves to lead the streaking Tampa Bay Lightning past the Nashville Predators 6-1 on Tuesday night. Ondrej Palat and Yanni Gourde also scored for the Stanley Cup champions, who have won six straight games — the longest active streak in the NHL. Four of those wins have come against the Predators in the last 11 days. Rocco Grimaldi had the lone goal for Nashville, which has lost five of six. Juuse Saros made 24 saves. Grimaldi opened the scoring 4:43 in, but Tampa Bay rattled off three goals in 2:35 beginning with Stamkos’ goal at 11:28 of the first period. Palat followed with a power-play goal at 12:31 and Joseph, celebrating his 24th birthday, concluded the scoring in the opening period at 14:03. Vasilevskiy, rested Monday for the first time since last March, looked sharp in the second game of the back-to-back set between the teams. Curtis McElhinney made his first appearance Monday in 11 months and backstopped the Lightning to a 4-1 victory over the Predators. Nashville appeared to draw within one late in the second, but a coach’s challenge wiped out Colton Sissons' goal when the play was deemed offside. Gourde made it 4-1 at 6:40 of the third, scoring off the rebound of Mikhail Sergachev's shot. Stamkos and Joseph later converted both ends of a double-minor high-sticking call on Predators defenceman Ryan Ellis. POINT STREAK Lightning centre Brayden Point had three assists, extending his point streak to six games. He has at least one point in all but one of Tampa Bay’s 11 games this season. Sergachev also had three assists for the Lightning. He has four in his last two games. MALONE’S DEBUT IN GOLD Nashville recalled centre Sean Malone from the taxi squad and inserted him into the lineup. It was the Harvard alum’s second NHL game, coming nearly four years after the Buffalo native made his debut with his hometown Sabres on April 8, 2017. Malone quickly got his first career point, picking up the primary assist on Grimaldi’s goal. FAVORITE FOE Stamkos extended his point streak against the Predators to six games. Tampa Bay's captain has 10 points (six goals, four assists) in his last six games against Nashville. Including an empty-net goal Monday night, Stamkos has scored in all four games versus the Predators this season. KUNIN RETURNS Luke Kunin returned to Nashville’s lineup after missing four games with a lower-body injury. Nick Cousins and Erik Haula came out of the Predators' lineup. Both played in Nashville’s first 12 games, with Cousins scoring once and adding four assists, and Haula posting four assists. WHAT’S NEXT Tampa Bay returns to the Sunshine State for a pair of road games against the Florida Panthers on Thursday and Saturday. The Predators remain in Nashville for games against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday and Saturday. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jim Diamond, The Associated Press

  • Blackhawks beat Stars 2-1 in OT for second straight victory

    DALLAS — Pius Suter scored 2:15 into overtime Tuesday night to give the Chicago Blackhawks their second straight 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars in the extra period. The rookie skated toward the net and slid the puck beneath goalie Jake Oettinger’s stick to complete a comeback win. Mattias Janmark also scored for Chicago, which is 6-1-4 in its last 11 games. Roope Hintz scored for Dallas, which is 0-2-1 in its past three. In a matchup of rookie goaltenders, Kevin Lankinen made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, and Oettinger stopped 27 shots. OILERS 3, SENATORS 2 OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Defencemen Darnell Nurse, Evan Bouchard and Tyson Barrie provided the scoring and Edmonton edged Ottawa to move past .500 for the first time this season. It was the fourth game between the teams in 10 days. Edmonton (8-7-0) won the first three — 8-5 and 4-2 in Edmonton and 3-1 Monday at the Canadian Tire Centre. They will meet five more times in the regular season. Connor Brown and Evgenii Dadonov scored for Ottawa. Ottawa replaced goaltender Marcus Hogberg with Matt Murray at 3:53 of the second period after the Oilers went up 3-1. Hogberg stopped 10 of 13 shots. PANTHERS 2, RED WINGS 1 SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves and Patric Hornqvist was credited with the eventual winning goal when a teammate’s shot bounced off his shoulder and into the net as Florida beat Detroit. Bobrovsky improved to 4-0-1 this season. Alex Wennberg also scored for the Panthers. Filip Zadina scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss stopped 20 shots in his eighth straight appearance. The Panthers are 10-1-1 over their last 12 games against Detroit. The Red Wings have lost nine of 10. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Isaiah Todd Highlights

    High School and AAU highlights of G League Ignite power forward Isaiah Todd.&nbsp;