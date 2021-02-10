Wesdome Announces Kiena Deep A Zone Drilling Returns 326 G/T Gold Over 8.0 Metres
Figure 1
3D View Showing Recent Drilling
Figure 2
3D View of VC Zone Drilling
Figure 3
3D View of A Zone Drilling
TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces additional results from underground definition and exploration drilling at the Company’s 100% owned Kiena Mine Complex in Val d'Or, Quebec.
Kiena Deep A Zone Drilling
Over the past year, underground drilling was focused on definition drilling of the A Zone, which successfully upgraded a large portion of inferred resources to the indicated category, (see press release dated December 15, 2020). Drilling has since refocused on expansion drilling, not only at the A Zone and VC Zone, but at other prospective targets within the mine area. As part of this exploration focus, initial drilling via seven underground drill rigs has already successfully expanded the size of known mineralized zones (Figures 1 to 3), with follow-up drilling expected to contribute to future resource updates.
The following results are part of the 28,300 m drilled since the close-out date of the last mineral resource estimate update (September 18, 2020) and were therefore not included in that resource estimate.
A Zone Drilling
Highlights of the recent A Zone drilling are listed below and summarized in Table 1.
Hole 6740W4: 325.9 g/t Au over 8.0 m core length (46.8 g/t Au cut, 5.0 m true width) A2 Zone
Hole 6740W4: 22.8 g/t Au over 32.8 m core length (14.6 g/t Au cut, 15.0 m true width) A1 Zone
Hole 6704W3: 24.1 g/t Au over 36.5 m core length (8.4 g/t Au cut, 6.0 m true width) A2 Zone
All assays cut to 90.0 g/t Au. True widths are estimated.
VC1 Zone Drilling
Drilling of the VC1 zone has continued to return a number of high grade intersections and has now confirmed the previous interpretation that the VC1 zone is a separate structure having a different orientation than the A Zone. The mineralization of the VC1 zone has transitioned from a more sulphide-rich variety found in the upper extents of the mine, to a quartz-rich environment with visible gold present at depth. The VC1 zone extends 475 m down plunge from 67 Level to 107 Level, where development and drilling are presently being completed (Figure 2). Hole 6531 (previously released) returned 31.1 g/t Au over 5.1 m (24.3 g/t Au cut over 3.9 m TW) and illustrates the higher grade potential of the VC1 at depth. Recent drill hole 6738C confirms these results, returning 20.0 g/t Au over 4.6 m core length (20.0 g/t Au cut, 4.1 m TW). The VC1 zone remains open at depth and will be a focus for ongoing drilling.
Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO, commented, “We are pleased with the many activities on-going at the Kiena Complex. The aggressive underground drilling program has transitioned from definition to exploration drilling and we are already seeing positive results. The A Zones remain open at depth and laterally as well, as shown from the recent drilling with significant intersections on the fringe of the current resource limits.
“We have many exploration targets to test this year, and have in place an aggressive program (in excess of 40,000 metres) to test these targets. Exploration will initially focus on adjacent zones, including the VC and B Zones at depth as these would be accessible from the main ramp and would enhance the current ounces per vertical metre already defined in the A Zone. The most recent drilling shows the potential of extending the high grade VC1 zone to depth. Additionally, there are a number of excellent exploration targets east of the mine area that are accessible from 33 level, and will be part of the 2021 exploration program, of which some targets contain quartz veins with visible gold. We are also currently ramping up a large surface exploration program, with the aim of unlocking additional value on the Kiena property further to the west and east of the Kiena mine initially, and later, over the entire property.
“Finally, we are very satisfied about the successful re-start of the mill to process the A zone bulk sample in December of last year, of which a total of 2,252 ounces of gold have already been poured. More gold from the mill circuit clean-up has been recovered and will be refined later in Q1, followed by the final reconciliation of the bulk sample, once all the information is available. The Kiena infrastructure has been well-maintained, and enables a quick restart once a production decision is made. The PFS is progressing well, and we expect to have it completed in Q2, with a possible re-start decision shortly thereafter. The pre-production timeframe is forecast to be less than six months, potentially driving the Kiena Mine into commercial production in Q4 of this year.”
TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE
The technical and geoscientific content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Bruno Turcotte, P.Geo., (OGQ #453) Senior Project Geologist of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Analytical work was performed by ALS Minerals of Val d’Or (Quebec), a certified commercial laboratory (Accredited Lab #689). Sample preparation was done at ALS Minerals in Val d'Or (Quebec). Assaying was done by fire assay methods with an atomic absorption finish. Any sample assaying >3 g/t Au was rerun by fire assay method with gravimetric finish, and any sample assaying >10 g/t Au was rerun with the metallic sieve method. In addition to laboratory internal duplicates, standards and blanks, the geology department inserts blind duplicates, standards and blanks into the sample stream at a frequency of one in twenty to monitor quality control.
COVID-19
The health and safety of our employees, contractors, vendors, and consultants is the Company’s top priority. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Wesdome has adopted all public health guidelines regarding safety measures and protocols at all of its mine operations and corporate offices. In addition, our internal COVID-19 Taskforce continues to monitor developments and implement policies and programs intended to protect those who are engaged in business with the Company.
Through care and planning, to date the Company has successfully maintained operations, however there can be no assurance that this will continue despite our best efforts. Future conditions may warrant reduced or suspended production activities which could negatively impact our ability to maintain projected timelines and objectives. Consequently, the Company’s actual future production and production guidance is subject to higher levels of risk than usual. We are continuing to closely monitor the situation and will provide updates as they become available.
ABOUT WESDOME
Wesdome Gold Mines has had over 30 years of continuous gold mining operations in Canada. The Company is 100% Canadian focused with a pipeline of projects in various stages of development. The Company’s strategy is to build Canada’s next intermediate gold producer, producing 200,000+ ounces from two mines in Ontario and Quebec. The Eagle River Complex in Wawa, Ontario is currently producing gold from two mines, the Eagle River Underground Mine and the Mishi Open pit, from a central mill. Wesdome is actively exploring its brownfields asset, the Kiena Complex in Val d’Or, Quebec. The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted former mine with a 930-metre shaft and 2,000 tonne-per-day mill. The Company has further upside at its Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Company has approximately 139.4 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO”.
For further information, please contact:
Duncan Middlemiss
or
Lindsay Carpenter Dunlop
President and CEO
VP Investor Relations
416-360-3743 ext. 2029
416-360-3743 ext. 2025
220 Bay St, Suite 1200
Toronto, ON, M5J 2W4
Toll Free: 1-866-4-WDO-TSX
Phone: 416-360-3743, Fax: 416-360-7620
Website: www.wesdome.com
This news release contains “forward-looking information” which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of the Company and its projects. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management’s estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company has included in this news release certain non-IFRS performance measures, including, but not limited to, mine operating profit, mining and processing costs and cash costs. Cash costs per ounce reflect actual mine operating costs incurred during the fiscal period divided by the number of ounces produced. These measures are not defined under IFRS and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or cash flow from operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of our financial performance or liquidity. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow.
Table 1: Kiena Complex Drilling Assay and Composite Results
Composites
Hole No.
From
To (m)
Core
Estimated
Grade (g/t Au)
Cut Grade (90 g/t
Name Zone
6702
338.4
344.5
6.1
3.6
7.62
7.62
VC1 Zone
6738C
516.0
520.6
4.6
4.1
20.00
20.00
VC1 Zone
6670
128.3
134.3
6.0
3.8
11.50
11.50
A Zone
6671
109.0
114.8
5.8
3.6
48.68
19.26
A Zone
6704W2
160.0
165.2
5.2
2.5
6.90
6.90
A Zone
6705
265.3
268.9
3.6
3.2
7.27
7.27
A Zone
6707
290.9
294.7
3.8
2.9
25.56
25.56
A Zone
6709
255.8
259.8
4.0
2.8
40.57
14.92
A Zone
6718
371.0
375.9
4.9
4.5
12.46
12.46
A Zone
6672
542.0
567.2
25.2
9.6
6.09
6.09
A1 Zone
6672W1
291.6
310.6
19.0
7.7
9.32
9.32
A1 Zone
6672W2
172.8
194.3
21.5
9.9
14.07
14.07
A1 Zone
6677W1
258.6
264.0
5.4
3.1
19.03
19.03
A1 Zone
6687
307.1
312.0
4.9
4.4
43.70
39.46
A1 Zone
6705
272.9
279.3
6.4
5.5
44.10
25.20
A1 Zone
6707
299.2
304.2
5.0
3.9
23.43
23.43
A1 Zone
6736
305.4
310.4
5.0
3.9
12.55
12.55
A1 Zone
6737
448.1
458.3
10.2
3.0
20.23
15.88
A1 Zone
6739
624.6
646.5
21.9
6.1
17.72
10.75
A1 Zone
6740
586.7
592.4
5.7
3.2
15.92
14.71
A1 Zone
6740W2
258.5
263.9
5.4
4.0
8.71
8.71
A1 Zone
6740W4
304.2
337.0
32.8
15.0
22.83
14.57
A1 Zone
6672W3
229.4
232.1
2.7
2
21.42
21.42
A2 Zone
6672W4
214.6
218.4
3.8
1.5
21.14
19.58
A2 Zone
6690B
670.6
673.7
3.1
1.0
36.99
26.41
A2 Zone
6690BW1
162.4
165.2
2.8
1.5
36.5
28.79
A2 Zone
6690BW2
141.2
154.5
13.3
7.0
19.83
18.7
A2 Zone
6690BW3
215.2
219.8
4.6
2.8
9.81
9.81
A2 Zone
6704W3
258.0
294.5
36.5
6.0
24.12
8.37
A2 Zone
6706
326.4
330.4
4.0
3.0
79.09
27.39
A2 Zone
6707
308.7
312.0
3.3
2.8
13.50
13.50
A2 Zone
6739
660.3
665.2
4.9
3.0
27.36
27.36
A2 Zone
6739W1
175.1
182.0
6.9
2.7
33.99
30.44
A2 Zone
6739W2
212.0
218.2
6.2
2.5
58.62
26.43
A2 Zone
6740W4
349.0
357.0
8.0
5.0
325.93
46.80
A2 Zone
* Metallic Sieve Analysis Pending
Assays
Hole No.
From
To
Core Length
Grade (g/t
Cut Grade (90 g/t
Name
6670
128.3
129.3
1.0
6.99
6.99
A Zone
6670
129.3
130.3
1.0
7.52
7.52
A Zone
6670
130.3
131.3
1.0
17.10
17.10
A Zone
6670
131.3
132.3
1.0
6.64
6.64
A Zone
6670
132.3
133.0
0.7
8.33
8.33
A Zone
6670
133.0
133.6
0.6
2.67
2.67
A Zone
6670
133.6
134.3
0.8
31.30
31.30
A Zone
6671
109.0
109.7
0.7
7.59
7.59
A Zone
6671
109.7
110.4
0.7
3.68
3.68
A Zone
6671
110.4
111.4
1.0
14.40
14.40
A Zone
6671
111.4
112.1
0.7
16.95
16.95
A Zone
6671
112.1
112.7
0.6
0.02
0.02
A Zone
6671
112.7
113.3
0.6
0.07
0.07
A Zone
6671
113.3
113.9
0.6
0.07
0.07
A Zone
6671
113.9
114.8
0.8
289.00
90.00
A Zone
6672
542.0
543.4
1.4
41.50
41.50
A1 Zone
6672
543.4
544.4
1.0
9.39
9.39
A1 Zone
6672
544.4
545.4
1.0
0.29
0.29
A1 Zone
6672
545.4
546.4
1.0
28.10
28.10
A1 Zone
6672
546.4
547.4
1.0
0.63
0.63
A1 Zone
6672
547.4
548.4
1.0
0.16
0.16
A1 Zone
6672
548.4
549.4
1.0
0.32
0.32
A1 Zone
6672
549.4
550.4
1.0
0.35
0.35
A1 Zone
6672
550.4
551.4
1.0
0.06
0.06
A1 Zone
6672
551.4
552.4
1.0
0.05
0.05
A1 Zone
6672
552.4
553.4
1.0
0.04
0.04
A1 Zone
6672
553.4
554.3
0.9
0.07
0.07
A1 Zone
6672
554.3
555.1
0.9
0.07
0.07
A1 Zone
6672
555.1
556.1
1.0
5.58
5.58
A1 Zone
6672
556.1
557.1
1.0
4.42
4.42
A1 Zone
6672
557.1
558.0
0.9
0.35
0.35
A1 Zone
6672
558.0
559.0
1.0
0.10
0.10
A1 Zone
6672
559.0
560.0
1.0
1.42
1.42
A1 Zone
6672
560.0
560.7
0.7
10.15
10.15
A1 Zone
6672
560.7
561.4
0.7
20.30
20.30
A1 Zone
6672
561.4
562.1
0.7
10.70
10.70
A1 Zone
6672
562.1
562.7
0.6
0.28
0.28
A1 Zone
6672
562.7
563.7
1.0
0.16
0.16
A1 Zone
6672
563.7
564.7
1.0
4.30
4.30
A1 Zone
6672
564.7
565.5
0.8
4.50
4.50
A1 Zone
6672
565.5
566.4
0.9
4.14
4.14
A1 Zone
6672
566.4
567.2
0.8
4.05
4.05
A1 Zone
6672W1
291.6
292.6
1.0
71.70
71.70
A1 Zone
6672W1
292.6
293.6
1.0
27.10
27.10
A1 Zone
6672W1
293.6
294.6
1.0
17.00
17.00
A1 Zone
6672W1
294.6
295.6
1.0
8.14
8.14
A1 Zone
6672W1
295.6
296.6
0.9
1.13
1.13
A1 Zone
6672W1
296.6
297.5
0.9
0.32
0.32
A1 Zone
6672W1
297.5
298.5
1.0
0.08
0.08
A1 Zone
6672W1
298.5
299.2
0.7
0.62
0.62
A1 Zone
6672W1
299.2
300.0
0.8
0.60
0.60
A1 Zone
6672W1
300.0
301.0
1.0
1.55
1.54
A1 Zone
6672W1
301.0
301.7
0.6
0.19
0.19
A1 Zone
6672W1
301.7
302.5
0.9
0.92
0.92
A1 Zone
6672W1
302.5
303.4
0.9
6.34
6.34
A1 Zone
6672W1
303.4
304.3
0.9
2.85
2.85
A1 Zone
6672W1
304.3
305.1
0.8
0.76
0.76
A1 Zone
6672W1
305.1
306.0
0.9
1.51
1.50
A1 Zone
6672W1
306.0
307.0
1.0
3.29
3.29
A1 Zone
6672W1
307.0
307.6
0.6
1.47
1.47
A1 Zone
6672W1
307.6
308.6
1.0
4.16
4.16
A1 Zone
6672W1
308.6
309.6
1.0
17.25
17.25
A1 Zone
6672W1
309.6
310.6
1.0
12.45
12.45
A1 Zone
6672W2
172.8
173.8
1.0
76.50
76.50
A2 Zone
6672W2
173.8
174.8
1.0
4.32
4.32
A2 Zone
6672W2
174.8
175.3
0.5
14.15
14.15
A2 Zone
6672W2
175.3
176.3
1.0
72.30
72.30
A2 Zone
6672W2
176.3
177.3
1.0
16.70
16.70
A2 Zone
6672W2
177.3
178.3
1.0
18.50
18.50
A2 Zone
6672W2
178.3
179.3
1.0
3.09
3.09
A2 Zone
6672W2
179.3
180.3
1.0
0.59
0.59
A2 Zone
6672W2
180.3
181.3
1.0
42.60
42.60
A2 Zone
6672W2
181.3
182.3
1.0
1.47
1.47
A2 Zone
6672W2
182.3
183.3
1.0
0.27
0.27
A2 Zone
6672W2
183.3
184.3
1.0
7.17
7.17
A2 Zone
6672W2
184.3
185.3
1.0
0.71
0.71
A2 Zone
6672W2
185.3
186.3
0.9
8.19
8.18
A2 Zone
6672W2
186.3
187.3
1.1
0.37
0.37
A2 Zone
6672W2
187.3
188.4
1.0
1.12
1.12
A2 Zone
6672W2
188.4
189.3
1.0
0.19
0.19
A2 Zone
6672W2
189.3
190.3
1.0
5.42
5.42
A2 Zone
6672W2
190.3
191.3
1.0
0.73
0.73
A2 Zone
6672W2
191.3
192.3
1.0
5.66
5.66
A2 Zone
6672W2
192.3
193.3
1.0
11.80
11.80
A2 Zone
6672W2
193.3
194.3
1.0
18.15
18.15
A2 Zone
6672W3
229.4
230.1
0.7
60.10
60.10
A2 Zone
6672W3
230.1
231.1
1.0
0.06
0.06
A2 Zone
6672W3
231.1
232.1
1.0
15.70
15.70
A2 Zone
6672W4
214.6
215.6
1.0
0.11
0.11
A1 Zone
6672W4
215.6
216.6
1.0
0.16
0.16
A1 Zone
6672W4
216.6
217.6
1.0
2.15
2.15
A1 Zone
6672W4
217.6
218.4
0.8
97.40
90.00
A1 Zone
6677W1
258.6
259.6
1.0
3.10
3.10
A1 Zone
6677W1
259.6
260.7
1.0
4.90
4.90
A1 Zone
6677W1
260.7
261.7
1.0
27.30
27.30
A1 Zone
6677W1
261.7
263.0
1.4
48.40
48.40
A1 Zone
6677W1
263.0
264.0
1.0
1.87
1.86
A1 Zone
6687
307.1
307.9
0.8
116.00
90.00
A Zone
6687
307.9
308.7
0.8
18.25
18.25
A Zone
6687
308.7
309.5
0.8
59.80
59.80
A Zone
6687
309.5
310.1
0.6
42.70
42.70
A Zone
6687
310.1
311.0
0.9
23.70
23.70
A Zone
6687
311.0
312.0
1.0
11.95
11.95
A Zone
6690B
670.6
671.4
0.8
131.00
90.00
A2 Zone
6690B
671.4
672.7
1.3
7.16
7.16
A2 Zone
6690B
672.7
673.7
1.0
0.56
0.56
A2 Zone
6690BW1
162.4
163.4
1.0
7.12
7.12
A2 Zone
6690BW1
163.4
164.2
0.8
117.00
90.00
A2 Zone
6690BW1
164.2
165.2
1.0
1.49
1.49
A2 Zone
6690BW2
141.2
142.2
1.0
105.00
90.00
A2 Zone
6690BW2
142.2
143.2
1.0
40.90
40.90
A2 Zone
6690BW2
143.2
144.2
1.0
19.15
19.15
A2 Zone
6690BW2
144.2
145.2
1.0
2.24
2.24
A2 Zone
6690BW2
145.2
146.0
0.8
6.28
6.28
A2 Zone
6690BW2
146.0
147.0
1.0
16.05
16.05
A2 Zone
6690BW2
147.0
148.0
1.0
3.52
3.52
A2 Zone
6690BW2
148.0
149.0
1.0
1.45
1.45
A2 Zone
6690BW2
149.0
150.0
1.0
2.95
2.95
A2 Zone
6690BW2
150.0
151.5
1.5
4.89
4.89
A2 Zone
6690BW2
151.5
152.5
1.0
51.50
51.50
A2 Zone
6690BW2
152.5
153.5
1.0
3.00
3.00
A2 Zone
6690BW2
153.5
154.5
1.0
5.58
5.58
A2 Zone
6690BW3
215.2
216.2
1.0
1.30
1.30
A2 Zone
6690BW3
216.2
217.2
1.0
39.30
39.30
A2 Zone
6690BW3
217.2
218.4
1.2
0.57
0.57
A2 Zone
6690BW3
218.4
219.6
1.2
1.59
1.58
A2 Zone
6702
338.5
339.5
1.0
16.45
16.45
VC1 Zone
6702
339.5
340.5
1.0
5.06
5.06
VC1 Zone
6702
340.5
341.5
1.0
0.02
0.02
VC1 Zone
6702
341.5
342.5
1.0
4.19
4.19
VC1 Zone
6702
342.5
343.5
1.0
5.35
5.35
VC1 Zone
6702
343.5
344.5
1.0
14.65
14.65
VC1 Zone
6704W2
160.0
161.0
1.0
1.26
1.25
A Zone
6704W2
161.0
162.0
1.0
0.81
0.81
A Zone
6704W2
162.0
162.8
0.8
0.12
0.12
A Zone
6704W2
162.8
163.6
0.8
22.20
22.20
A Zone
6704W2
163.6
164.2
0.6
0.06
0.06
A Zone
6704W2
164.2
165.2
1.0
15.95
15.95
A Zone
6704W3
258.0
258.8
0.8
448.00
90.00
A2 Zone
6704W3
258.8
259.5
0.7
41.40
41.40
A2 Zone
6704W3
259.5
260.3
0.8
1.21
1.21
A2 Zone
6704W3
260.3
261.1
0.8
255.00
90.00
A2 Zone
6704W3
261.1
262.0
0.9
264.00
90.00
A2 Zone
6704W3
262.0
262.8
0.8
2.28
2.28
A2 Zone
6704W3
262.8
263.7
0.9
0.23
0.23
A2 Zone
6704W3
263.7
264.5
0.8
1.35
1.35
A2 Zone
6704W3
264.5
265.5
1.0
0.08
0.08
A2 Zone
6704W3
265.5
266.5
1.0
0.18
0.18
A2 Zone
6704W3
266.5
267.5
1.0
0.09
0.09
A2 Zone
6704W3
267.5
268.5
1.0
0.10
0.10
A2 Zone
6704W3
268.5
269.5
1.0
0.05
0.05
A2 Zone
6704W3
269.5
270.5
1.0
0.07
0.07
A2 Zone
6704W3
270.5
271.5
1.0
3.89
3.89
A2 Zone
6704W3
271.5
272.5
1.0
1.15
1.15
A2 Zone
6704W3
272.5
273.5
1.0
0.32
0.32
A2 Zone
6704W3
273.5
274.5
1.0
0.05
0.05
A2 Zone
6704W3
274.5
275.5
1.0
2.82
2.82
A2 Zone
6704W3
275.5
276.5
1.0
0.04
0.04
A2 Zone
6704W3
276.5
277.5
1.0
0.07
0.07
A2 Zone
6704W3
277.5
278.5
1.0
0.02
0.02
A2 Zone
6704W3
278.5
279.5
1.0
0.03
0.03
A2 Zone
6704W3
279.5
280.5
1.0
0.03
0.03
A2 Zone
6704W3
280.5
281.5
1.0
0.03
0.03
A2 Zone
6704W3
281.5
282.5
1.0
0.10
0.10
A2 Zone
6704W3
282.5
283.5
1.0
0.51
0.51
A2 Zone
6704W3
283.5
284.5
1.0
0.55
0.55
A2 Zone
6704W3
284.5
285.5
1.0
0.54
0.54
A2 Zone
6704W3
285.5
286.2
0.7
0.04
0.04
A2 Zone
6704W3
286.2
287.0
0.8
2.00
2.00
A2 Zone
6704W3
287.0
287.7
0.7
0.52
0.52
A2 Zone
6704W3
287.7
288.7
1.0
0.10
0.10
A2 Zone
6704W3
288.7
289.7
1.0
0.09
0.09
A2 Zone
6704W3
289.7
290.7
1.0
6.09
6.09
A2 Zone
6704W3
290.7
291.7
1.0
0.92
0.92
A2 Zone
6704W3
291.7
292.7
1.0
0.92
0.92
A2 Zone
6704W3
292.7
293.7
1.0
0.27
0.27
A2 Zone
6704W3
293.7
294.5
0.8
32.90
32.90
A2 Zone
6705
265.3
266.1
0.8
278.00
90.00
A Zone
6705
266.1
267.0
0.9
10.25
10.25
A Zone
6705
267.0
267.9
0.9
0.25
0.25
A Zone
6705
267.9
268.9
1.0
0.10
0.10
A Zone
6705
272.9
273.6
0.7
71.70
73.50
A1 Zone
6705
273.6
274.6
1.0
210.00
90.00
A1 Zone
6705
274.6
275.6
1.0
1.03
1.03
A1 Zone
6705
275.6
276.6
1.0
8.58
8.58
A1 Zone
6705
276.6
277.6
1.0
1.57
1.57
A1 Zone
6705
277.6
278.6
1.0
0.11
0.11
A1 Zone
6705
278.6
279.3
0.6
13.15
13.15
A1 Zone
6706
326.4
327.5
1.1
278.00
90.00
A2 Zone
6706
327.5
328.5
1.0
10.25
10.25
A2 Zone
6706
328.5
329.3
0.8
0.25
0.25
A2 Zone
6706
329.3
330.4
1.1
0.10
0.10
A2 Zone
6707
290.9
291.9
1.0
53.70
53.70
A Zone
6707
291.9
292.9
1.0
20.30
20.30
A Zone
6707
292.9
293.9
1.0
19.70
19.70
A Zone
6707
293.9
294.7
0.8
4.27
4.27
A Zone
6707
299.2
300.2
1.0
2.28
2.28
A1 Zone
6707
300.2
301.2
1.0
72.90
72.90
A1 Zone
6707
301.2
302.2
1.0
39.20
39.20
A1 Zone
6707
302.2
303.2
1.0
0.18
0.18
A1 Zone
6707
303.2
304.2
1.0
2.57
2.57
A1 Zone
6707
308.7
309.4
0.7
62.80
62.80
A2 Zone
6707
309.4
310.0
0.6
0.04
0.04
A2 Zone
6707
310.0
311.0
1.0
0.04
0.04
A2 Zone
6707
311.0
312.0
1.0
0.53
0.53
A2 Zone
6709
255.8
256.8
1.0
2.61
2.61
A Zone
6709
256.8
257.4
0.6
261.00
90.00
A Zone
6709
257.4
258.2
0.8
0.09
0.09
A Zone
6709
258.2
259.0
0.8
0.11
0.11
A Zone
6709
259.0
259.8
0.8
3.62
3.62
A Zone
6718
371.0
372.0
1.0
4.40
4.40
A Zone
6718
372.0
373.0
1.0
0.02
0.02
A Zone
6718
373.0
374.0
1.0
0.15
0.15
A Zone
6718
374.0
375.0
1.0
3.82
3.82
A Zone
6718
375.0
375.9
0.9
58.50
58.50
A Zone
6736
305.4
306.4
1.0
10.05
10.05
A1 Zone
6736
306.4
307.4
1.0
2.33
2.33
A1 Zone
6736
307.4
308.4
1.0
13.85
13.85
A1 Zone
6736
308.4
309.4
1.0
23.90
23.90
A1 Zone
6736
309.4
310.4
1.0
12.60
12.60
A1 Zone
6737
448.1
449.0
0.9
47.40
47.40
A1 Zone
6737
449.0
450.0
1.0
0.06
0.06
A1 Zone
6737
450.0
451.0
1.0
0.53
0.53
A1 Zone
6737
451.0
452.0
1.0
0.10
0.10
A1 Zone
6737
452.0
453.2
1.2
0.10
0.10
A1 Zone
6737
453.2
454.5
1.3
0.16
0.16
A1 Zone
6737
454.5
455.5
1.0
5.85
5.85
A1 Zone
6737
455.5
456.5
1.0
4.28
4.28
A1 Zone
6737
456.5
457.1
0.6
0.20
0.20
A1 Zone
6737
457.1
458.3
1.2
127.00
90.00
A1 Zone
6738C
516.0
517.0
1.0
38.10
38.10
VC1 Zone
6738C
517.0
517.7
0.7
14.20
14.20
VC1 Zone
6738C
517.7
518.5
0.8
46.10
46.10
VC1 Zone
6738C
518.5
519.2
0.7
0.17
0.17
VC1 Zone
6738C
519.2
519.9
0.7
0.07
0.07
VC1 Zone
6738C
519.9
520.6
0.7
9.87
9.87
VC1 Zone
6739
624.6
625.6
1.0
43.90
43.90
A1 Zone
6739
625.6
626.6
1.0
0.33
0.33
A1 Zone
6739
626.6
627.6
1.0
12.40
12.40
A1 Zone
6739
627.6
628.6
1.0
5.13
5.13
A1 Zone
6739
628.6
629.6
1.0
0.78
0.78
A1 Zone
6739
629.6
630.6
1.0
0.11
0.11
A1 Zone
6739
630.6
631.6
1.0
3.67
3.67
A1 Zone
6739
631.6
632.6
1.0
17.20
17.20
A1 Zone
6739
632.6
633.6
1.0
1.88
1.88
A1 Zone
6739
633.6
634.6
1.0
7.34
7.34
A1 Zone
6739
634.6
635.6
1.0
0.62
0.62
A1 Zone
6739
635.6
636.6
1.0
3.12
3.12
A1 Zone
6739
636.6
637.6
1.0
1.92
1.92
A1 Zone
6739
637.6
638.4
0.8
1.82
1.82
A1 Zone
6739
638.4
639.1
0.7
308.00
90.00
A1 Zone
6739
639.1
639.7
0.6
4.83
4.83
A1 Zone
6739
639.7
640.3
0.6
0.40
0.40
A1 Zone
6739
640.3
641.3
1.0
0.92
0.92
A1 Zone
6739
641.3
642.3
1.0
0.09
0.09
A1 Zone
6739
642.3
642.9
0.6
2.35
2.35
A1 Zone
6739
642.9
643.5
0.6
8.34
8.34
A1 Zone
6739
643.5
644.5
1.0
1.49
1.49
A1 Zone
6739
644.5
645.5
1.0
6.70
6.70
A1 Zone
6739
645.5
646.5
1.0
53.90
53.90
A1 Zone
6739
660.3
661.3
1.0
0.96
0.96
A2 Zone
6739
661.3
662.3
1.0
17.05
17.05
A2 Zone
6739
662.3
663.3
1.0
2.30
2.30
A2 Zone
6739
663.3
664.2
0.9
57.40
57.40
A2 Zone
6739
664.2
665.2
1.0
62.10
62.10
A2 Zone
6739W1
175.1
176.0
0.9
23.00
23.00
A2 Zone
6739W1
176.0
177.0
1.0
108.00
90.00
A2 Zone
6739W1
177.0
178.0
1.0
1.24
1.24
A2 Zone
6739W1
178.0
179.0
1.0
3.81
3.81
A2 Zone
6739W1
179.0
180.0
1.0
0.72
0.72
A2 Zone
6739W1
180.0
181.0
1.0
96.50
90.00
A2 Zone
6739W1
181.0
182.0
1.0
3.56
3.56
A2 Zone
6739W2
212.0
212.8
0.8
185.50
90.00
A2 Zone
6739W2
212.8
213.5
0.7
1.23
1.23
A2 Zone
6739W2
213.5
214.3
0.8
244.00
90.00
A2 Zone
6739W2
214.3
214.9
0.6
6.39
6.39
A2 Zone
6739W2
214.9
215.8
0.9
8.34
8.34
A2 Zone
6739W2
215.8
216.7
0.9
0.86
0.86
A2 Zone
6739W2
216.7
217.4
0.7
7.39
7.39
A2 Zone
6739W2
217.4
218.2
0.8
2.16
2.16
A2 Zone
6740
586.7
587.7
1.0
6.32
6.32
A1 Zone
6740
587.7
588.7
1.0
0.66
0.66
A1 Zone
6740
588.7
589.7
1.0
21.60
21.60
A1 Zone
6740
589.7
590.3
0.6
101.50
90.00
A1 Zone
6740
590.3
591.4
1.1
0.12
0.12
A1 Zone
6740
590.3
591.4
1.1
1.16
1.16
A1 Zone
6740W2
258.5
259.4
0.9
14.55
14.55
A1 Zone
6740W2
259.4
260.3
0.9
1.84
1.84
A1 Zone
6740W2
260.3
261.3
1.0
31.20
31.20
A1 Zone
6740W2
261.3
262.6
1.3
0.51
0.51
A1 Zone
6740W2
262.6
263.9
1.3
0.31
0.31
A1 Zone
6740W4
304.2
305.4
1.2
12.40
12.40
A1 Zone
6740W4
305.4
306.6
1.2
5.97
5.97
A1 Zone
6740W4
306.6
307.8
1.2
1.14
1.14
A1 Zone
6740W4
307.8
309.0
1.2
0.15
0.15
A1 Zone
6740W4
309.0
310.2
1.2
1.53
1.53
A1 Zone
6740W4
310.2
311.4
1.2
6.26
6.26
A1 Zone
6740W4
311.4
312.6
1.2
34.50
34.50
A1 Zone
6740W4
312.6
313.5
0.9
391.00
90.00
A1 Zone
6740W4
313.5
314.5
1.0
59.40
59.40
A1 Zone
6740W4
314.5
315.5
1.0
23.30
23.30
A1 Zone
6740W4
315.5
316.5
1.0
30.80
30.80
A1 Zone
6740W4
316.5
317.5
1.0
23.70
23.70
A1 Zone
6740W4
317.5
318.5
1.0
20.70
20.70
A1 Zone
6740W4
318.5
319.5
1.0
10.55
10.55
A1 Zone
6740W4
319.5
320.5
1.0
13.65
13.65
A1 Zone
6740W4
320.5
322.0
1.5
1.86
1.86
A1 Zone
6740W4
322.0
323.5
1.5
3.54
3.54
A1 Zone
6740W4
323.5
325.0
1.5
5.18
5.18
A1 Zone
6740W4
325.0
326.5
1.5
2.78
2.78
A1 Zone
6740W4
326.5
327.6
1.1
3.45
3.45
A1 Zone
6740W4
327.6
328.4
0.8
0.93
0.93
A1 Zone
6740W4
328.4
329.2
0.8
2.00
2.00
A1 Zone
6740W4
329.2
330.0
0.8
14.65
14.65
A1 Zone
6740W4
330.0
331.0
1.0
2.04
2.04
A1 Zone
6740W4
331.0
332.0
1.0
2.54
2.54
A1 Zone
6740W4
332.0
333.0
1.0
11.30
11.30
A1 Zone
6740W4
333.0
334.0
1.0
81.60
81.60
A1 Zone
6740W4
334.0
335.0
1.0
1.43
1.43
A1 Zone
6740W4
335.0
336.0
1.0
1.73
1.73
A1 Zone
6740W4
336.0
337.0
1.0
4.93
4.93
A1 Zone
6740W4
349.0
350.1
1.1
11.40
11.40
A2 Zone
6740W4
350.1
350.9
0.8
0.43
0.43
A2 Zone
6740W4
350.9
351.9
1.0
5.82
5.82
A2 Zone
6740W4
351.9
353.0
1.1
0.01
0.01
A2 Zone
6740W4
353.0
354.0
1.0
395.00
90.00
A2 Zone
6740W4
354.0
355.0
1.0
385.00
90.00
A2 Zone
6740W4
355.0
356.0
1.0
1400.00
90.00
A2 Zone
6740W4
356.0
357.0
1.0
413.00
90.00
A2 Zone
Figures accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/176d9d85-77ae-42ca-8961-60c9a54d74fe
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef6f3ac5-4c6a-475a-8e33-0303808b7b78
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72ba468d-4096-43c0-b4ea-b531aa08f536
PDF available:
http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2a717e71-8226-4218-981f-8d7d82ed4e83