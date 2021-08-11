Wesdome Announces 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results Kiena Mill Successfully Restarted

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces second quarter (“Q2 2021”) financial results. All figures are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO commented, “Strong gold production in the second quarter of 30,375 ounces drove significant improvement in cost performance. Cash costs of $814 per ounce (US$663) and AISC of $1,240 (US$1,009), a decrease of 24% and 17% respectively over Q1 2021. H1 2021 production of 52,939 ounces, and cash costs of US$745 per ounce and AISC of US$1,085 per ounce has us well positioned to deliver on both our production and cost guidance for the year at Eagle River Mine Complex (92,000 – 105,000 ounces at cash costs of US$680 – 770 and AISC of US$980 – 1,090). Cash margins also improved quarter on quarter with $40.1 million earned in Q2 compared to $21.8 million in Q1. Cash position increased to $67.8 million compared to $63.9 million in the previous quarter.

During Q2, there were some one-time non-cash items which impacted net income. After announcing a restart of operations at Kiena on May 26, we recorded an impairment reversal charge of $58.6 million pre-tax ($36.3 million after-tax), as well, we had an after-tax gain on the disposal of the Moss Lake mineral properties of $34.5 million. Consequently, net income was $87.8 million, or $0.63 per share. Net income adjusted for these one-off items was $17.0 million, or $0.12 per share.

As a result of the above items and also due to a higher capital spending rate at Kiena, free cash outflow for the quarter was $9.1 million. A total of $24.1M was spent at Kiena in Q2 in preparation for the production restart that was approved by the Board of Directors of the Company late in May. This decision was based on the positive outcome of the independent Pre-Feasibility Study published earlier this year. The investment includes $13.7 of mine development and restart costs, $7.2M on mobile and fixed equipment purchases, including headframe bin repairs and hoist system upgrades. As a result of the preparatory work the mill was restarted on July 12, and has been successfully processing S50 ore since then. As well, work is underway to prepare the A Zone for its first production stope starting in August, slightly ahead of schedule. In addition, $3.2M was spent in surface and underground exploration, which has confirmed the discovery of the new footwall zone in the Kiena Deep.”

Key operating and financial highlights of the Q2 2021 results include:

  • Gold production of 30,375 ounces from the Eagle River Complex, a 21% increase over the same period in the previous year (Q2 2020: 25,142 ounces):

    • Eagle River Underground 63,057 tonnes at a head grade of 15.1 grams per tonne for 29,836 ounces produced, 24% increase over the previous year (Q2 2020: 24,117 ounces).

    • Mishi Open Pit 9,347 tonnes at a head grade of 2.4 g/t Au for 539 ounces produced (Q2 2020: 1,026 ounces).

  • Revenue of $63.9 million, a 17% increase over the previous year (Q2 2020: $54.8 million).

  • Ounces sold were 28,500 at an average sales price of $2,239/oz (Q2 2020: 23,140 ounces at an average price of $2,365/oz).

  • Cash margin1 of $40.6 million, a 18.0% increase over Q2 2020 (Q2 2020 - $34.3 million).

  • Operating cash flow of $26.9 million or $0.19 per share1 as compared to $30.3 million or $0.22 per share for the same period in 2020.

  • Free cash outflow of $9.1 million, net of an investment of $24.1 million in Kiena, or ($0.07) per share1 (Q2 2020: free cash flow of $17.8 million or $0.13 per share).

  • Net income of $87.8 million or $0.63 per share (Q2 2020: $16.1 million or $0.12 per share) and Net income (adjusted)1 of $17.0 million or $0.12 per share (Q2 2020: $16.1 million or $0.12 per share).

  • Cash position increased to $67.8 million compared to $63.9 million in the previous quarter.

  • Cash costs1 of $814/oz or US$663/oz, an 8% decrease over the same period in 2020 (Q2 2020: $882/oz or US$637/oz).

  • All-in sustaining costs (“AISC”) 1 of $1,240/oz or US$1,009/oz, a 2% increase over the same period in 2020 (Q2 2020: $1,218/oz or US$879/oz), due to higher sustaining capital, corporate and general expenses and lease payments, which was partially offset by a 23% increase in ounces sold.

  1. Refer to the Company’s 2021 Second Quarter Management Discussion and Analysis, section entitled “Non-IFRS Performance Measures” for the reconciliation of these non-IFRS measurements to the financial statements.


Production and Exploration Highlights

Achievements

Eagle River

Kiena

Technical Disclosure

The technical content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Marc-Andre Pelletier, P. Eng, Chief Operating Officer, and Michael Michaud, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of the Company and each a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Reserves and Resources

The mineral reserve and resource estimates reported in this news release were prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) applies different standards in order to classify and report mineralization. This news release uses the terms “measured”, “indicated” and “inferred” mineral resources, as required by NI 43-101. Readers are advised that although such terms are recognized and required by Canadian securities regulations, the SEC does not recognize such terms. Canadian standards differ significantly from the requirements of the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of the mineral deposits in these categories constitute or will ever be converted into mineral reserves. In addition, “inferred” mineral resources have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource exists, is economically or legally mineable or will ever be upgraded to a higher category of mineral resource.

Wesdome Gold Mines 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

North American Toll Free: + 1 (844) 202-7109
International Dial-In Number: +1 (703) 639-1272
Conference ID: 9491665
Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xxgwkhek
The webcast can also be accessed under the News and Events section of the Company’s website (www.wesdome.com)

ABOUT WESDOME
Wesdome is Canadian focused with a pipeline of projects in various stages of development. The Company’s strategy is to build Canada’s next intermediate gold producer, producing 200,000+ ounces from two mines in Ontario and Québec. The Eagle River Underground Mine in Wawa, Ontario is currently producing gold at a rate of 92,000 – 105,000 ounces per year. Wesdome is actively exploring its brownfields asset, the Kiena Complex in Val d’Or, Québec. The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted former mine with a 930-metre shaft and 2,000 tonne-per-day mill, and a restart of operations was announced on May 26, 2021. The Company has completed a PFS in support of the production restart decision. The Company also retains meaningful exposure to the Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario through its equity position in Goldshore Resources Inc. The Company has approximately 140.0 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO”.

For further information, please contact:

Duncan Middlemiss

or

Lindsay Carpenter Dunlop

President and CEO

VP Investor Relations

416-360-3743 ext. 2029

416-360-3743 ext. 2025

duncan.middlemiss@wesdome.com

lindsay.dunlop@wesdome.com

220 Bay St, Suite 1200

Toronto, ON, M5J 2W4

Toll Free: 1-866-4-WDO-TSX

Phone: 416-360-3743, Fax: 416-360-7620

Website: www.wesdome.com

This news release contains “forward-looking information” which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of the Company and its projects. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management’s estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company has included in this news release certain non-IFRS performance measures, including, but not limited to, mine operating profit, mining and processing costs and cash costs. Cash costs per ounce reflect actual mine operating costs incurred during the fiscal period divided by the number of ounces produced. These measures are not defined under IFRS and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or cash flow from operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of our financial performance or liquidity. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow.


Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Summarized Operating and Financial Data
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share and per unit amounts and otherwise indicated)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Operating data

Milling (tonnes)

Eagle River

63,057

42,349

116,596

98,223

Mishi

9,347

13,721

26,567

24,768

Throughput 2

72,404

56,070

143,163

122,991

Head grades (g/t)

Eagle River

15.1

18.1

14.1

15.8

Mishi

2.4

2.9

2.4

2.7

Recovery (%)

Eagle River

97.4

97.9

97.3

97.6

Mishi

76.1

79.8

81.9

77.8

Production (ounces)

Eagle River

29,836

24,117

51,232

48,574

Mishi

539

1,026

1,707

1,690

Total gold produced 2

30,375

25,142

52,939

50,264

Total gold sales (ounces)

28,500

23,140

50,957

49,640

Eagle River Complex (per ounce of gold sold) 1

Average realized price

$

2,239

$

2,365

$

2,232

$

2,257

Cash costs

814

882

930

1,009

Cash margin

$

1,425

$

1,483

$

1,302

$

1,248

All-in Sustaining Costs 1

$

1,240

$

1,218

$

1,353

$

1,327

Mine operating costs/tonne milled 1

$

324

$

331

$

330

$

383

Average 1 USD → CAD exchange rate

1.2282

1.3853

1.247

1.3651

Cash costs per ounce of gold sold (US$) 1

$

663

$

637

$

745

$

739

All-in Sustaining Costs (US$) 1

$

1,009

$

879

$

1,085

$

972

Financial Data

Cash margin 1

$

40,590

$

34,304

$

62,366

$

61,923

Net income

$

87,807

$

16,097

$

94,910

$

27,610

Net income adjusted 1

$

17,028

$

16,097

$

24,131

$

27,610

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization 1

$

32,812

$

30,347

$

51,474

$

55,761

Operating cash flow

$

26,875

$

30,348

$

48,908

$

63,839

Free cash flow

$

(9,131

)

$

17,793

$

(9,032

)

$

34,527

Per share data

Net income

$

0.63

$

0.12

$

0.68

$

0.20

Adjusted net income 1

$

0.12

$

0.12

$

0.17

$

0.20

Operating cash flow 1

$

0.19

$

0.22

$

0.35

$

0.46

Free cash flow 1

$

(0.07

)

$

0.13

$

(0.06

)

$

0.25


  1. Refer to the Company’s 2021 Second Quarter Management Discussion and Analysis, section entitled “Non-IFRS Performance Measures” for the reconciliation of these non-IFRS measurements to the financial statements.

  2. Totals for tonnage and gold ounces information may not add due to rounding.


Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As at June
30, 2021

As at December
31, 2020

Assets

Current

Cash and cash equivalents

$

67,799

$

63,480

Receivables and prepaids

10,997

8,974

Share consideration receivable

4,882

-

Inventories

16,761

12,451

Total current assets

100,439

84,905

Restricted cash

657

657

Deferred financing costs

938

827

Mining properties, plant and equipment

193,641

128,670

Mines under development

151,651

-

Exploration properties

15,202

143,524

Share consideration receivable

13,265

-

Investment in associate

19,466

-

Total assets

$

495,259

$

358,583

Liabilities

Current

Payables and accruals

$

23,088

$

21,123

Income and mining tax payable

3,466

3,481

Current portion of lease liabilities

6,744

5,901

Total current liabilities

33,298

30,505

Lease liabilities

6,465

5,604

Deferred income and mining tax liabilities

73,198

37,354

Decommissioning provisions

21,794

22,270

Total liabilities

134,755

95,733

Equity

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

Capital stock

182,144

179,540

Contributed surplus

6,612

6,472

Retained earnings

171,748

76,838

Total equity attributable to owners of the Company

360,504

262,850

$

495,259

$

358,583



Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Income (loss) and Comprehensive Income (loss)
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues

$

63,881

$

54,772

$

109,854

$

112,104

Cost of sales

(29,774

)

(26,826

)

(60,038

)

(64,416

)

Gross profit

34,107

27,946

49,816

47,688

Other expenses

Corporate and general

2,841

1,805

5,232

3,776

Stock-based compensation

1,203

1,340

1,513

1,744

Reversal of impairment charges

(58,563

)

-

(58,563

)

-

Write-down of exploration properties

3,113

-

3,113

-

(51,406

)

3,145

(48,705

)

5,520

Operating income

85,513

24,801

98,521

42,168

Gain on sale of Moss Lake exploration properties

39,143

-

39,143

-

Interest expense

(271

)

(284

)

(530

)

(539

)

Accretion of decommissioning provisions

(124

)

(52

)

(234

)

(177

)

Share of loss of associate

(89

)

-

(89

)

-

Fair value adjustment on share consideration receivable

(8

)

-

(8

)

-

Other income (expenses)

(400

)

(204

)

(703

)

91

Income before income and mining taxes

123,764

24,261

136,100

41,543

Income and mining tax expense

Current

4,250

1,769

5,346

4,039

Deferred

31,707

6,395

35,844

9,894

35,957

8,164

41,190

13,933

Net income and total

comprehensive income

$

87,807

$

16,097

$

94,910

$

27,610

Earnings per share

Basic

$

0.63

$

0.12

$

0.68

$

0.20

Diluted

$

0.62

$

0.11

$

0.67

$

0.19

Weighted average number of common

shares (000s)

Basic

139,754

138,918

139,587

138,691

Diluted

142,630

142,430

142,454

142,227



Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Total Equity
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Capital

Contributed

Retained

Total

Stock

Surplus

Earnings

Equity

Balance, December 31, 2019

$

174,789

$

5,590

$

26,123

$

206,502

Net income for the period ended

June 30, 2020

-

-

27,610

27,610

Exercise of options

1,782

-

-

1,782

Value attributed to options exercised

825

(825

)

-

-

Value attributed to RSUs exercised

577

(577

)

-

-

Stock-based compensation

-

1,744

-

1,744

Balance, June 30, 2020

$

177,973

$

5,932

$

53,733

$

237,638

Balance, December 31, 2020

$

179,540

$

6,472

$

76,838

$

262,850

Net income for the period ended

June 30, 2021

-

-

94,910

94,910

Exercise of options

1,231

-

-

1,231

Value attributed to options exercised

587

(587

)

-

-

Value attributed to RSUs exercised

786

(786

)

-

-

Stock-based compensation

-

1,513

-

1,513

Balance, June 30, 2021

$

182,144

$

6,612

$

171,748

$

360,504


Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Operating Activities

Net income

$

87,807

$

16,097

$

94,910

$

27,610

Depreciation and depletion

6,483

5,802

12,550

13,679

Stock-based compensation

1,203

1,340

1,513

1,744

Accretion of decommissioning provisions

124

52

234

177

Deferred income and mining tax expense

31,707

6,395

35,844

9,894

Amortization of deferred financing cost

119

102

224

164

Interest expense

271

284

530

539

Reversal of impairment charges

(58,563

)

-

(58,563

)

-

Gain on sale of Moss Lake exploration properties

(39,143

)

-

(39,143

)

-

Write down of exploration properties

3,113

-

3,113

-

Share of loss of associate

89

-

89

-

Fair value adjustment on share consideration

8

-

8

-

receivable

Foreign exchange loss (gain) on lease financing

(50

)

(236

)

(79

)

184

33,168

29,836

51,230

53,991

Net changes in non-cash working capital

(1,131

)

512

3,039

11,168

Mining and income tax paid

(5,162

)

-

(5,361

)

(1,320

)

Net cash from operating activities

26,875

30,348

48,908

63,839

Financing Activities

Exercise of options

910

1,100

1,231

1,782

Deferred financing costs

(95

)

(99

)

(334

)

(198

)

Repayment of borrowings

-

-

-

(3,636

)

Repayment of lease liabilities

(1,884

)

(1,152

)

(3,400

)

(2,209

)

Interest paid

(271

)

(284

)

(530

)

(539

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(1,340

)

(435

)

(3,033

)

(4,800

)

Investing Activities

Additions to mining properties

(10,050

)

(5,445

)

(17,873

)

(11,991

)

Additions to mines under development

(12,704

)

-

(13,400

)

-

Additions to exploration properties

(11,368

)

(5,958

)

(23,267

)

(15,112

)

Cash proceeds on sale of Moss Lake, net

11,762

-

11,762

-

of transaction costs

Net changes in non-cash working capital

740

(1,175

)

1,222

(860

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(21,620

)

(12,578

)

(41,556

)

(27,963

)

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

3,915

17,335

4,319

31,076

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period

63,884

49,398

63,480

35,657

Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period

$

67,799

$

66,733

$

67,799

$

66,733

Cash and cash equivalents consist of:

Cash

$

67,799

$

66,733

$

67,799

$

66,733

Term deposits

-

-

-

-

$

67,799

$

66,733

$

67,799

$

66,733

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f7a95385-47d1-4cea-b2ec-f21465ab70e0


