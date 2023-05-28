WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.35

The board of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.35 on the 1st of July, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 5.7%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. WesBanco's stock price has reduced by 33% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

WesBanco's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable.

WesBanco has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but WesBanco's payout ratio of 46% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 2.2%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio will be 48%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

WesBanco Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.72 total annually to $1.40. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.9% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

WesBanco Could Grow Its Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that WesBanco has grown earnings per share at 5.6% per year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

WesBanco Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 8 analysts we track are forecasting for WesBanco for free with public analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

