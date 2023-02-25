Wes Streeting and Jess Phillips failed to register investment in Labour funding company

Wes Streeting - Jeff Gilbert

Wes Streeting and Jess Phillips are among a group of Labour politicians facing questions about whether they correctly registered their interests as directors of a fund that gives money to the party.

The two frontbench MPs are directors of the Lionel Cooke Memorial Fund, as are Lord Falconer and Lord Sawyer, both Labour peers.

However, the four have not included the directorships – which are unpaid – in their parliamentary registers of interests, even though three other Labour peers who are also directors felt it necessary to do so.

Lionel Cooke was a Brighton businessman and Labour sympathiser who died in the 1950s. His money was partly left to set up the Lionel Cooke Memorial Fund in 1956.

In its latest accounts on Companies House, the fund says its “principal activity is to assist the Labour Movement by providing donations”.

According to the Electoral Commission, the fund has donated £360,000 to the party since 2001. The most recent donation – totalling £30,000 – was made to the party in 2016, and the company’s latest set of accounts state that in January 2022 it had net assets of £919,807.

A number of Labour figures are directors of the fund, including Mr Streeting, the shadow health secretary, who has been a director since 2017, and Ms Phillips, the shadow minister for domestic violence and safeguarding, who has been a director since 2015.

Lord Falconer, a former justice secretary, has been a director since 2012, and Lord Sawyer – a trade unionist and former Labour general secretary – since 2011.

The four politicians do not record their directorships in their Commons and Lords registers of interests. However, three other peers who are also directors – Lord McNicol, Lord Collins and Baroness Nye – have recorded the posts under their “non-financial interests”.

The rules on recording interests are set out in a code of conduct for members of the Lords, and a separate code for MPs.

The Lords code states: “Certain non-financial interests may reasonably be thought to affect the way members of the House of Lords discharge their public duties and must therefore be registered.”

The code lists a range of non-financial interests that are “always relevant and therefore must be registered”, including “unremunerated directorships”.

The current code for the Commons meanwhile states that MPs should use a “miscellaneous” category in their registered interests under which they “must register … any other interest, if the member considers that it might reasonably be thought by others to influence his or her actions or words as a member in the same way as a financial interest” which “might include an unpaid employment or directorship”.

Next Wednesday, a revised code is due to come into effect that states: “members must register significant, formal unpaid roles such as an unpaid directorship.”

‘Questions need to be answered’

A Conservative source said: “This revelation raises questions that need to be answered. Why are senior Labour politicians not declaring their roles in a Labour donating fund, when their parliamentary peers have?

“Labour need to work out what the nature of this fund is and their role in it.”

However, a Labour source said that Mr Streeting and Ms Phillips had followed the rules, saying they did not currently require MPs to declare unremunerated directorships. They indicated that when the new code came into force on March 1 the two MPs would declare their directorships.

But Lord Falconer and Lord Sawyer both admitted they had made a mistake in not disclosing their positions and would be correcting their registered interests.

Lord Falconer told the Telegraph: “By an oversight, I have not registered it (I have not attended a meeting for some years), and I will be correcting the oversight at the first opportunity.”

Lord Sawyer said: “It looks like I have overlooked this requirement.”