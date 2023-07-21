Wes Harding: Millwall sign former Rotherham United defender

Championship club Millwall have signed Wes Harding following the defender's departure from Rotherham United.

The 26-year-old Jamaica international made 140 appearances over the course of a three-year spell with the Millers but was released at the end of last season.

He becomes Millwall's third signing of the summer transfer window.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"Wes improves our defensive options in a number of positions," Lions director of football operations and recruitment Alex Aldridge told the club website.

"We know we are adding an excellent character and leadership qualities to our group. He joins us with a real desire to kick on again and establish himself in our team."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.