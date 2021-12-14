WeRPN Launches Second Call for Applications to Incentive Program to Recruit and Retain Staff in Retirement Homes

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - The Registered Practical Nurses Association of Ontario (WeRPN) is launching the Second Call to the Recruitment and Retention Incentive (RRI) Program aimed at recruiting and retaining skilled PSWs and nurses while building on Ontario's plan to modernize the provincial retirement homes sector.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on key health sectors, including retirement homes, long-term care and hospitals.

The Ontario Government, in the 2021 Provincial Budget, announced $2.08M over two years to help attract additional Personal Support Workers (PSWs) and nurses to work in the province's retirement homes through the Recruitment & Retention Incentive Program (RRI).

Through this initiative, PSWs are eligible to receive an incentive payment of $5,000 for a six-month commitment and eligible nurses receive $10,000 for a one-year commitment to work in a retirement home.

"The First Call for Applications in August 2021 resulted in an enormous response from Ontario's retirement home community. We successfully provided funding to PSWs and nurses across 106 retirement homes with the funding envelope that was available. We anticipate the Second Call for Applications will be equally robust and look forward to working with the retirement homes to identify recipients eligible for the incentive payments." said WeRPN CEO Dianne Martin.

"We believe that residents in Ontario's retirement home deserve the best care possible," said Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility. "This program helps bridge the gap between those looking for employment and retirement homes looking for additional staff – ensuring residents are getting the support they need."

The application process opens December 14, 2021 and will close January 28, 2022.

About us

WeRPN is the professional voice of Ontario's 50,000+ Registered Practical Nurses (RPNs). WeRPN builds the profile and professional capacity of RPNs so they can better care for patients and better support their fellow health-care workers.

Story continues

SOURCE Registered Practical Nurses Association of Ontario (WeRPN)

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/14/c3491.html