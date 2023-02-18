‘Werner Herzog: Radical Dreamer’: U.K.’s MetFilm Sales Boards Worldwide Rights to EFM Doc

U.K.-based MetFilm Sales has acquired worldwide sales rights, excluding the U.S., Germany and France, to Thomas von Steinaecker’s feature documentary “Werner Herzog: Radical Dreamer” and is representing the project at Berlin’s European Film Market.

With exclusive behind-the-scenes access into the legendary German film director’s everyday life, rare archive material and in-depth interviews with Herzog and his collaborators — including Christian Bale, Nicole Kidman and his wife Lena Herzog — the film provides a glimpse into his work process and his personal life.

The documentary is presented by Emmy-winning film studio Wavelength, produced by Spring Films and 3B-Produktion in association with Hot Docs Partners. It is produced by Andre Singer, Bernhard Von Hulsen and Maria Willer. Executive producers include Jenifer Westphal and Joe Plummer for Wavelength, Figs Jackman and Chris Smith for Spring Films and Vijay Vaidyanathan.

The film had its world premiere at Telluride and has since gone on to play several more festivals around the world, including IDFA and Santa Barbara.

“Met are honored to be presenting this fascinating study of the enigma that is Werner Herzog to buyers at the European Film Market. As documentary sales specialists we are huge fans of his work, he remains one of the great masters of the form,” MetFilm Sales said in a statement.

MetFilm Sales’ current slate includes “Gloriavale,” directed by Fergus Grady and Noel Smyth, “Bitterbrush,” directed by Emelie Mahdavian, “Eric Ravilious: Drawn to War,” directed by Margy Kinmouth, “Fashion Reimagined,” directed by Becky Hutner, “Body Parts,” directed by Kristy Guevara-Flanagan and “A Bunch of Amateurs” directed by Kim Hopkins.

