Werewolf by Night viewers praise one-off MCU special as ‘best Marvel project’ since Avengers films

(Marvel)

Disney has just released a new Marvel project without much fanfare – and fans are calling it the best MCU project since the Avengers films.

The new one-off Disney Plus special is calledWerewolf by Night, and is directed by Michael Giacchino, who is the composer beind many Marvel releases, as well as the TV show LOST.

Shot in black-and-white, the 55-minute long special sees five monster hunters take part in a competitive hunt in order to succeed Ulysses Bloodstone as their new leader.

The quality of the special, which stars Gael García Bernal, Laura Donnelly and Harriet Sansom Harris, has taken fans by surprise.

“That was the best MCU project I’ve seen in a hot minute and it was really pleasantly enjoyable,” one viewer wrote, while another agreed: “Werewolf by Night is not only one of the best phase 4 projects but just one of the best mcu projects in general.”

Many expressed the belief that Werewolf by Night is perhaps the best MCU project since Avengers films Infinity War (2019) and Endgame (2020).

“Was not expecting Werewolf by Night to be the best MCU movie since Infinity War, but here were are,” a viewer stated, with another adding: “Everyone go watch Werewolf by Night this might be the best thing Marvel has made since Endgame.”

Laura Donnelly in one-off MCU special ‘Werewolf by Night’ (Marvel)

One fan concluded: “#WerewolfByNight is wholeheartedly one of my favorite things Marvel Studios has ever done. Give Michael Giacchino all of the things.”

The special is available to stream on Disney Plus now.