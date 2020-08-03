Werenski wins Barracuda Championship for first PGA Tour title

Richy Werenski claimed his first PGA Tour title with victory at the Barracuda Championship on Sunday.

Werenski scored 13 points in the final round of the PGA Tour event, which is played in the Modified Stableford format.

The American, the 2017 runner-up, finished on 39 points, one clear of Troy Merritt.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Werenski mixed five birdies with an eagle and two bogeys to secure his first win on the PGA Tour in his 100th career start.

Merritt left a long birdie putt just short at the final hole, finishing runner-up at the event for the second straight year.

Fabian Gomez and Matthias Schwab were tied for third on 37 points.