Wereldhave Full-year results 2022

Wereldhave N.V.
·1 min read
Wereldhave N.V.
Wereldhave N.V.

  • Total result increased to +€ 76m vs. a loss of € 213m in 2021

  • Direct result 2022 at € 1.63 per share, well within guidance range of € 1.60-1.65

  • Proposed dividend for 2022 at € 1.16 per share (+5.5%)

  • Tenant sales above pre-Covid levels; leasing spreads positive for first time in six years

  • Occupancy rate commercial centers at 96.8%, highest level since 2014

  • Stable valuations, with higher yields offset by an increase in rents

  • Three Full Service Centers delivered in 2022, on time, within budget and 98% leased

  • Outlook 2023 Direct result per share € 1.65-1.75

Attachment


Latest Stories

  • Trump rape case judge is losing patience with defense requests to delay: 'Things keep happening in this case involving your client'

    Trump's new lawyer in the case brought by E. Jean Carroll asked for a six-week delay to the trial. The judge agreed to push it one week.

  • U.S. judge rejects bail proposal for FTX founder Bankman-Fried

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a proposal to modify Sam Bankman-Fried's bail conditions, despite an agreement between the FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder and prosecutors to address potential witness tampering concerns. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan did not provide reasons for the denial, and said a hearing on bail remains scheduled for Feb. 9. A spokesman for Bankman-Fried declined to comment.

  • Workplace sexual harassment victims in N.B. get free legal advice under new program

    Anyone experiencing workplace sexual harassment in New Brunswick will now have access to a free legal consultation. The new program launched Wednesday is for anyone 16 or older who has experienced some form of sexual harassment at work and wants to learn about their legal options. Amber Chisholm, associate director at the non-profit Public Legal Education and Information Service of New Brunswick, said this is the first service of its kind in New Brunswick. "There's never been a referral service

  • Boeing to cut 2,000 jobs as it struggles to recover after 737 Max crashes

    Boeing is to cut 2,000 office jobs in the US as the struggling planemaker battles to improve its stalling production line.

  • Retirement Planning: Are Annuities a Good Investment?

    Annuities are generally defined an insurance contract that exists between an individual and a financial company. That being said, a public sector vehicle such as Social Security can also be defined as...

  • I ended my career as a flight attendant after 5 years. It felt like my personal life would always be second fiddle to protecting the schedule.

    Betty Ma became a flight attendant at 21, but unpredictable schedules and poor work-life balance led her to leave the profession after 5 years.

  • 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake. Are You One of Them?

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Sorry crypto world, but SEC isn’t backing down on ‘regulation by enforcement’

    For as long as I’ve been covering U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission litigation against crypto targets, the industry has harshly criticized the commission for bringing one-at-a-time enforcement actions as a way to set crypto regulatory policy, instead of engaging in formal rulemaking or waiting for Congress to pass legislation that clarifies when U.S. securities laws apply to digital assets. In the latest example, a onetime Coinbase Global Inc manager who was accused last year of insider trading by both the U.S. Justice Department and the SEC moved this week to dismiss the SEC’s complaint, arguing, among other things, that he didn't know the Ethereum-based crypto tokens he traded would be defined as securities by the SEC. The ex-Coinbase employee, Ishan Wahi, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to conspiring to commit wire fraud, but even at the plea hearing in his criminal case, Wahi insisted that the relevant tokens were not securities.

  • Emerging Markets Aim To Capitalize On Shifting Semiconductor Supply Chains

    The United States’ push to reduce its dependence on Chinese semiconductors is fueling a race to capitalize on shifting supply chains in the chipmaking industry

  • Natural gas down 7%, erasing 2-day gain as hunt for bottom continues

    By Barani Krishnan

  • American drivers are guzzling less gas as they work from home, in a potential shift for global oil: 'The heyday of gasoline is over'

    The EIA has forecast that US consumption of gas will keep falling, and any drop in demand is significant in the world's biggest single market for the oil product.

  • Should You Stop Believing in a ‘Safe' Withdrawal Rate for Retirement? Even the 4% Rule Presents Risk

    Is the idea of the "safe" withdrawal rate nothing more than the Tooth Fairy of the retirement planning industry – mere fiction? Some financial experts are calling the methods used to calculate safe withdrawal rates, including Monte Carlo analysis, into … Continue reading → The post Should You Stop Believing in a ‘Safe' Withdrawal Rate for Retirement? Even the 4% Rule Presents Risk appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil prices dip as markets weigh U.S. inventory draw, supply disruptions

    By Ambar Warrick

  • We Should Save These Cancelled TV Shows

    With shows getting purged from networks and streamers left and right, these are some amazing ones you shouldn't forget. Unfortunately, cancellations are getting more and more common in the current landscape of streaming TV. Well-curated services like Netflix and HBO Max have been gutting shows that have passionate fanbases, and studios have even canceled almost-complete films like Batgirl.

  • UPDATE 2-Southwest to tell U.S. lawmakers 'we messed up' during holiday meltdown

    Southwest Airlines Chief Operating Officer Andrew Watterson will apologize on Thursday before a U.S. Senate committee over the holiday meltdown that led to the cancellation of 16,700 flights and pledge changes to ensure that there will be no repeats. In other written testimony seen by Reuters, Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) President Casey Murray will tell the committee that the low-cost carrier's "overconfidence" in planning and a "systemic failure to provide modern tools" were responsible for the December meltdown that the union said stranded 2 million passengers and is estimated to have cost it more than $1 billion.

  • Tesla's Model Y and Model 3 top-selling vehicles in California in 2022

    It is the first time a Tesla model topped the annual sales list in California, a major vehicle market where one in five cars is electric. Austin, Texas-based Tesla sold 87,257 Model Y electric sport utility vehicles and 78,934 Model 3 electric sedans last year, while Toyota sold 59,794 units of its RAV4 SUV and 55,967 of its Camry sedans, the California New Car Dealers Association said in its report.

  • Adidas takes $200 million hit from Beyoncé's 'Ivy Park' line

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Adidas is taking a $200 million hit from Beyoncé’s ‘Ivy Park’ line.

  • Oil prices steady amid China demand revival, high U.S. inventories

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices were broadly steady on Thursday as the prospect of higher fuel demand in China as it reopens post-COVID curbs was offset by fears that U.S. crude stocks hitting their highest for months may signal weakening demand in the world's no. 1 economy. Brent crude futures gained 1 cent to $85.10 a barrel by 0446 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 3 cents to $78.44 a barrel. "U.S. crude oil ... inventories have continued to exceed expectations, which to some extent erodes the bullish sentiments brought from China's demand recovery hopes," said analysts from Haitong Futures.

  • Trudeau offers provinces $196B health funding deal

    The federal government is offering provinces and territories a health funding deal worth nearly $200-billion. As Julie Nolin reports, B.C.'s premier calls the offer "fiscally limited." Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has analysis on how this funding offer applies to B.C.

  • Supervisor harassed female auto technician and gave her ‘demeaning’ jobs, feds say

    She was one of several employees who were harassed while working at multiple Car-X Tire and Auto locations in Illinois and Iowa, authorities said.