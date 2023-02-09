Wereldhave Full-year results 2022
Total result increased to +€ 76m vs. a loss of € 213m in 2021
Direct result 2022 at € 1.63 per share, well within guidance range of € 1.60-1.65
Proposed dividend for 2022 at € 1.16 per share (+5.5%)
Tenant sales above pre-Covid levels; leasing spreads positive for first time in six years
Occupancy rate commercial centers at 96.8%, highest level since 2014
Stable valuations, with higher yields offset by an increase in rents
Three Full Service Centers delivered in 2022, on time, within budget and 98% leased
Outlook 2023 Direct result per share € 1.65-1.75
