Wereldhave celebrates official opening of Full Service Center Sterrenburg in Dordrecht

Today, Wereldhave, the Municipality of Dordrecht, tenants and partners in development celebrated the official opening of the completely renewed Full Service Center Sterrenburg. The official opening act was performed by alderwoman Tanja de Jonge of the Municipality of Dordrecht, Chief Commercial Officer Pieter Polman of Wereldhave and local entrepreneur Jan-Willem Leemhuis of Jumbo Foodmarket. During the celebrations, the parties involved looked back on the high ambition level of the project, their successful collaboration and the clearly visible end-result.

Sterrenburg marks the fifth completed Full Service Center by Wereldhave, after Presikhaaf and City-Center Tilburg in the Netherlands and Les Bastions and Ring Kortrijk in Belgium. The project was delivered on time and within budget. Full Service Center Sterrenburg opens almost fully let, with a mixed-use percentage of around 20% and new tenants including Basic-Fit, Jumbo Foodmarkt, RegioBank and an every.deli fresh cluster with a variety of artisanal fresh food shops.

About Sterrenburg

Sterrenburg in Dordrecht has always been a well-functioning center in the city. Over the past two years, the center was transformed from an outdated convenience shopping center into a modern and vibrant Full Service Center. Sterrenburg now offers a multitude of visiting alibi’s next to shopping and already shows a significant footfall increase when compared to 2019. From a sustainability perspective, the center is now connected to district heating and is no longer using gas. Additional investments were made in insulation, greening, and green energy through solar panels.

