When We Were Young Festival Cancels Saturday Performances Due to High Wind Warning

The When We Were Young music festival has cancelled its slate of Saturday performances. The announcement was made at about 10:00 a.m., only one hour before doors were scheduled to open to the festival grounds.

“When We Were Young Festival organizers have spent the last several days proactively preparing the festival grounds for a windy Saturday. The National Weather Service has now upgraded their Saturday forecast to a High Wind Warning, including dangerous 30-40 mph sustained winds with potential 60 mph gusts,” the festival’s statement reads. “Under advisement of the National Weather Service and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, we have no other choice than to cancel today’s When We Were Young Festival. The safety of our fans, artists and staff will always be our top priority.”

The statement also shares that the festival’s remaining dates, this Sunday (Oct. 23) and next Saturday (Oct. 29) remain on the books and “are moving forward accordingly.”

