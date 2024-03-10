Were we all wrong about the Chicago Bulls’ front office plan for the team?

At the NBA’s 2024 trade deadline, the Chicago Bulls‘ front office elected to stand pat for the third trade deadline in a row. They quickly found themselves the subject of ridicule and ire from fans and league analysts both as a result.

Fast-forward most of a month later, and the Bulls are actually playing well and growing as a ball club. Were we all wrong about the Chicago Bulls’ front office plan for the storied franchise? Guards Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu are thriving with their new opportunities in front of them. Recently elevated two way player to regular roster wing Onuralp Bitim has been validating the move to make him a full member of the team.

It is still early in the process to tell, but so far, the Bulls’ front office seems to be making good decisions after all, at least based on the limited returns we have to judge them by.

The folks behind the “CHGO Bulls” podcast recently weighed in on this question on a recent episode. Check it out above!

