We're Watching These Trends At Fresnillo (LON:FRES)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Fresnillo (LON:FRES), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Fresnillo, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.073 = US$332m ÷ (US$4.8b - US$193m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2020).

So, Fresnillo has an ROCE of 7.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured Fresnillo's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Fresnillo here for free.

So How Is Fresnillo's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Fresnillo's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has employed 24% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 7.3%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

Our Take On Fresnillo's ROCE

As we've seen above, Fresnillo's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park delivering a 116% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

