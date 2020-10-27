We're Watching These Trends At Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Concurrent Technologies, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = UK£3.2m ÷ (UK£30m - UK£5.4m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2020).

So, Concurrent Technologies has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.3% generated by the Tech industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Concurrent Technologies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Concurrent Technologies here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Concurrent Technologies' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 13% from 20% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

In Conclusion...

To conclude, we've found that Concurrent Technologies is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 107% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

Concurrent Technologies does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Concurrent Technologies that you might be interested in.

