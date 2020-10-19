We're All Waiting For A COVID-19 Vaccine. For Kids, The Wait May Be Much Longer.

Experts say it's unlikely a COVID-19 vaccine for children will be available at the same time one is available for adults.

COVID-19 cases are surging again in the United States as experts warn of a “third peak” that could be particularly devastating while much of the country rides out the winter indoors.

Even if case counts begin to fall, there’s no real chance of life getting back to anything close to normal until a COVID-19 vaccine is available. And until a vaccine is available for kids, there’s little chance of families settling back into functioning routines.

Unfortunately, experts seem to agree that it’s unlikely a vaccine for COVID-19 in children will be available as soon as one (or several) is available for adults. Some are predicting we will not get a vaccine for kids until next fall.

That’s not an easy prediction to hear as a parent. But grappling with that extended timeline — however theoretical it may be — can influence the decisions parents are making right now as they navigate the pandemic with their children.

HuffPost Parents reached out to a few experts to talk a bit more about children and a potential COVID-19 vaccine. Here are a few things to keep in mind:

COVID-19 vaccine trials have focused exclusively on adults so far.

Vaccine makers have been working furiously to develop an answer to COVID-19, but until this week, no children have been involved. On Wednesday, CNN reported that Pfizer plans to start enrolling teenagers in its current experimental vaccine trials immediately and that it has also been granted permission from the FDA to start including kids as young as 12 in those efforts. So far, it is the only vaccine trial in the U.S. to include children.

It’s not necessarily unusual that potential vaccines are being tested in adults first. For one, health care workers and certain groups of older adults who are more vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19 are likely to be given priority whenever a vaccine is available. Also, traditionally, the process of developing a vaccine usually involves testing it in progressively larger groups of...

