'Very high quality' person. An 'incredible friend: Community mourns Louisville bank shooting victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Five people were killed and at least eight others were injured after a gunman opened fire at an Old National Bank branch in downtown Louisville on Monday.

Interim Louisville Metro Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said the shooter was also killed at the scene. Police have yet not confirmed a motive, but authorities from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms conducted a raid on a Taylor Avenue home Monday afternoon in connection with the investigation.

Here's what we know about the five people killed in the shooting:

Deana Eckert, 57

Deana Eckert had been in banking in Kentucky for 31 years. She was an executive administrative officer at Old National Bank and had been employed with the bank since October 2016, according to her LinkedIn profile.

The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed her death on Monday night.

In 2019, Eckert won Old National's ONe Vision Annual Award, nominated by colleagues as someone who exceeded expectations and exemplified the bank's values.

She was "known for always going the extra mile," bank chairman and CEO James Ryan said during a presentation to the board. "She serves selfless labor time to ensure the success of our branch, and she mentors different associates."

Thomas Elliott was a senior vice president of commercial real estate at Old National Bank. During a news conference Monday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Elliott was a good friend who helped him launch his law career.

Beshear and Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg called Elliott a good friend during a news conference Monday afternoon.

"We lost four children of God today, one of whom was one of my closest friends," Beshear said. "Tommy Elliott helped me build my law career (and) helped me become governor. He gave me advice on being a good dad. He's one of the people I talk to most in the world, and very rarely are we talking about my job. He was an incredible friend."

Tommy Elliott was killed in a mass shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville on April 10, 2023.

Josh Barrick, 40

Josh Barrick was the senior vice president of commercial real estate banking at Old National and was in the position for less than a year, according to his LinkedIn.

He had spent nearly 20 years in the banking sector, previously holding a similar role at WesBanco before moving to Old National in August 2022. In 2020, Barrick was named one of Louisville Business First's 20 People to Know in Banking.

He was also a husband and a father to two children, according to his church, Holy Trinity.

James 'Jim' Tutt Jr., 64

James Tutt was the commercial real estate market executive for the southern region at Old National Bank, according to his LinkedIn profile. He started with the company in January 2015.

Oldham County Judge Executive David Voegele knew Tutt from his time on the board of the Oldham-La Grange Development Authority, from 2011 to 2022, including a number of years as its chair.

“He added a tremendous amount of insights as we went about developing our office park in LaGrange,” Voegele said. “He’s a very high quality, well-thought-of individual … It’s just sickening to hear what’s happened.”

Juliana Farmer, 45

Juliana Farmer, 45, was also killed in the shooting. A LinkedIn page that matches her name and location says she was a loan analyst at Old National Bank.

A Facebook page shows the last post by Farmer on Sunday celebrating news of an upcoming grandchild.

"My (heart) is so happy!!!" she wrote. "Grand #5 on the way"

Near the end of March, Farmer posted that she was seizing all that life has to offer. "It’s up to you to create your own happiness and I’m doing just that!" she posted.

Another Facebook post from Michael Williams said he was Farmer's uncle and that she had just recently moved to Louisville.

"She told me she was moving to Louisville, she had a great job opportunity," Williams wrote. "Now we're mourning you losing your life at the job. I'm just hurt."

