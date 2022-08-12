Who were the victims of Jake Davison?

The victims whose lives were violently ended by Jake Davison are as follows:

– Maxine Davison, 51

The mother of Davison was the first victim of his murder spree.

The former trawler woman was shot dead at her home in Biddick Drive, Keyham, Plymouth, shortly after 6pm on August 12 last year.

Hundreds of people attended the funerals of Sophie and Lee Martyn (Ben Birchall/PA)

– Lee Martyn, 43

Mr Martyn, a married carpenter, was killed alongside his daughter, Sophie.

Relatives said he “had the kindest heart, would do anything for anybody” and that “you only had to take one look at him to see how much he loved and adored his family”.

– Sophie Martyn, three

She was killed as she walked the family dog with her father in Biddick Close.

Relatives said the family was “truly blessed” to have “seen you grow into such a beautiful, funny and clever girl” over the three years of her life.

Stephen Washington was one of five who died at the hands of Jake Davison (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

– Stephen Washington, 59

He was shot and killed by Davison in a park close to Biddick Drive as he walked the family dog.

In a tribute released to mark the first anniversary, his family thanked the community for their support over the past 12 months.

“Our hearts and thoughts are still with the other families and survivors as we move forward towards the inquest in January,” they said.

“We miss Stephen every day and we are still struggling to come to terms with the tragic events of that fateful day.

“The grandchildren miss him dreadfully as they miss his fun and games and tickle sessions.

“We know as a family we will support each other through. Once again, thank you for all the help and support given by everyone.”

Mr Washington was married to Sheila and was a carer for his wife.

– Katherine Shepherd, 66

Mrs Shepherd, known as Kate, was shot outside a hair salon on Henderson Place.

She died from her injuries at Derriford Hospital.

She was married and friends described her as a “very talented artist”.