These were the top ZIP codes for Sacramento-area home sales last month, report says
The Sacramento housing market experienced a more than 8% decrease in sales of single-family homes last month, according to The Sacramento Association of Realtors.
A total of 1,345 homes were sold in May after being on the market for an average of 13 days, compared to 1,464 homes sold in April in an average of 12 days.
This is all while Sacramento’s single-family median sales price increased from $565,500 to $575,000, an almost 2% increase since April. The active listing inventory also increased to more than 37% last month, from 1,342 units to 1,840.
One year ago, 1,540 single-family homes were sold in Sacramento at a median sales price of $498,500.
In short: Fewer homes spent more time on the market and sold at a higher cost than those in April.
Below is a list of some of the top Sacramento-area ZIP codes that saw the most single-family houses sold in May, according to the realtor association:
Folsom
ZIP code: 95630
Houses sold: 89
Median sales price: $859,000
If you are looking for music, exhibits or events, look no further than Folsom. The “full-service city” sits at the bottom of the Sierra Nevada foothills where residents have access to Folsom Lake and Lake Natoma.
Elk Grove
ZIP code: 95624
Houses sold: 62
Median sales price: $708,000
Named after the Elk Grove Hotel, the city of Elk Grove is located about 15 miles southeast of Sacramento. The city offers a variety of homes from starter to ranch estates and is known for its schools, restaurants, parks and more.
North Natomas
ZIP code: 95835
Houses sold: 51
Median sales price: $595,000
Roughly 10 minutes from downtown Sacramento, North Natomas is a “vibrant suburban” area. Residents have access to several parks, bike paths and the lake at Tanzanite Community Park.
Rancho Cordova
ZIP code: 95670
Houses sold: 49
Median sales price: $535,000
About 25 minutes from the Sacramento International Airport, Rancho Cordova has a “dense suburban feel” with a “buzzing” art scene, miles of bike and pedestrian paths and acres of streams.
Carmichael
ZIP code: 95608
Houses sold: 47
Median sales price: $625,000
Carmichael is a suburb in Sacramento County located near the American River, Ancil Hoffman Park and bike trails.
Citrus Heights
ZIP code: 95621
Houses sold: 45
Median sales price: $519,000
Citrus Heights sits about 15 miles from the capital city. After being an unincorporated area of Sacramento County for nearly 100 years, Citrus Heights became an independent city in 1997.
Antelope
ZIP code: 95843
Houses sold: 45
Median sales price: $560,000
Antelope is a suburban community near Citrus Heights with a range of parks including Tetotom Park, Pokelma Park and Lone Oak Park, according to Google Maps.
Sacramento’s other high home sale areas
Here’s a list of some of the other top Sacramento-area ZIP codes that saw the most single-family houses sold in May, according to The Sacramento Association of Realtors:
ELK GROVE
ZIP code: 95758
Houses sold: 53
Median sales price: $628,000
NATOMAS CROSSING/ GATEWAY WEST/ SUNDANCE LAKE
ZIP code: 95834
Houses sold: 46
Median sales price: $601,500
WEST SACRAMENTO/SOUTHPORT/JEFFERSON
ZIP code: 95691
Houses sold: 41
Median sales price: $635,000
FLORIN
ZIP code: 95828
Houses sold: 39
Median sales price: $474,000
What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com.