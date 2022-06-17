These were the top ZIP codes for Sacramento-area home sales last month, report says

The Sacramento housing market experienced a more than 8% decrease in sales of single-family homes last month, according to The Sacramento Association of Realtors.

A total of 1,345 homes were sold in May after being on the market for an average of 13 days, compared to 1,464 homes sold in April in an average of 12 days.

This is all while Sacramento’s single-family median sales price increased from $565,500 to $575,000, an almost 2% increase since April. The active listing inventory also increased to more than 37% last month, from 1,342 units to 1,840.

One year ago, 1,540 single-family homes were sold in Sacramento at a median sales price of $498,500.

In short: Fewer homes spent more time on the market and sold at a higher cost than those in April.

Below is a list of some of the top Sacramento-area ZIP codes that saw the most single-family houses sold in May, according to the realtor association:

Folsom

ZIP code: 95630

Houses sold: 89

Median sales price: $859,000

If you are looking for music, exhibits or events, look no further than Folsom. The “full-service city” sits at the bottom of the Sierra Nevada foothills where residents have access to Folsom Lake and Lake Natoma.

Elk Grove

ZIP code: 95624

Houses sold: 62

Median sales price: $708,000

Named after the Elk Grove Hotel, the city of Elk Grove is located about 15 miles southeast of Sacramento. The city offers a variety of homes from starter to ranch estates and is known for its schools, restaurants, parks and more.

North Natomas

ZIP code: 95835

Houses sold: 51

Median sales price: $595,000

Homes stand in Sacramento’s Sundance Lake neighbhood in North Natomas in a Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, drone photo.

Roughly 10 minutes from downtown Sacramento, North Natomas is a “vibrant suburban” area. Residents have access to several parks, bike paths and the lake at Tanzanite Community Park.

Rancho Cordova

ZIP code: 95670

Houses sold: 49

Median sales price: $535,000

About 25 minutes from the Sacramento International Airport, Rancho Cordova has a “dense suburban feel” with a “buzzing” art scene, miles of bike and pedestrian paths and acres of streams.

Story continues

Carmichael

ZIP code: 95608

Houses sold: 47

Median sales price: $625,000

Carmichael is a suburb in Sacramento County located near the American River, Ancil Hoffman Park and bike trails.

Citrus Heights

ZIP code: 95621

Houses sold: 45

Median sales price: $519,000

Citrus Heights sits about 15 miles from the capital city. After being an unincorporated area of Sacramento County for nearly 100 years, Citrus Heights became an independent city in 1997.

Antelope

ZIP code: 95843

Houses sold: 45

Median sales price: $560,000

Antelope is a suburban community near Citrus Heights with a range of parks including Tetotom Park, Pokelma Park and Lone Oak Park, according to Google Maps.

Sacramento’s other high home sale areas

Here’s a list of some of the other top Sacramento-area ZIP codes that saw the most single-family houses sold in May, according to The Sacramento Association of Realtors:

ELK GROVE

ZIP code: 95758

Houses sold: 53

Median sales price: $628,000

NATOMAS CROSSING/ GATEWAY WEST/ SUNDANCE LAKE

ZIP code: 95834

Houses sold: 46

Median sales price: $601,500

WEST SACRAMENTO/SOUTHPORT/JEFFERSON

ZIP code: 95691

Houses sold: 41

Median sales price: $635,000

FLORIN

ZIP code: 95828

Houses sold: 39

Median sales price: $474,000

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com.