These were the top beauty products of 2023, according to Google searches

A person’s Google search history can tell a lot about them: Their interests, their problems, their darkest secrets. (Come on, you know it’s true.) But when properly curated, the nation’s Google search history can answer life’s biggest question — what to buy friends and family for the holidays.

Introducing the Google Holiday 100.

The Google Holiday 100 is the search platform’s holiday gifting list defined by the year’s biggest search trends in the United States. The data-driven gift guide spans various categories, including fashion, home, toys, wellness, electronics, and, yes, beauty. Taste-making celebrities Emma Chamberlain, Stephanie Hsu and Jimmy Butler also contributed their No. 1 holiday gift picks to the list.

The beauty section of the gift guide includes some of the most searched-for products of the year, including everything from claw clips to $500 luxury hair tools. A total of 15 beauty products made the exclusive list, generating some sort of search buzz this year. Whether a brand new product or a seasoned product that went viral in 2023, these were the beauty items we were all Googling in 2023.

Want your holiday gifts backed up by solid stats? Check out the 15 top beauty products of 2023, according to Google data.

According to Google data, searches for hair-thickening rosemary oil grew to an all-time high in 2023, with Mielle as the top-trending brand for the year. The brand’s Scalp and Hair Strengthening Oil is nutrient-rich and biotin-infused, using the natural powers of rosemary and mint to stimulate hair growth.

Google searches for green tea cleansing masks increased 4,500% this year, with the platform highlighting Elaimei’s Green Tea Mask in its 2023 data report. This stick mask includes green tea extract, glycerin, vitamin E, pore-cleansing stearic acid and other natural plant ingredients. Elaimei highlights the product as being non-irritating to all skin types and deeply cleansing and hydrating.

Google reports that searches for Rare Beauty Liquid Blush, which launched in late 2022, tripled this year. The buildable product, which comes in several different flushed hues, is a weightless, long-lasting liquid blush available in dewy or matte finishes.

Google reports that searches for claw clips were up this year, grabbing the biggest search numbers in March. The must-have ’90s hair accessory experienced an increase in popularity in recent years, with modern claw clips available in trendy hues and finishes.

Google reports that search interest in aromatherapy increases every December, with the search platform highlighting aromatherapy eye masks in its report. This weighted ASUTRA silk eye mask comes infused with lavender, an aromatherapy must-have ingredient. Oprah highlighted this particular mask on her list of favorite things two years in a row, including in 2022.

Google reports that searches for Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey spiked over the past five years — and 2023 is no exception. Described as “not quite lipstick, not quite gloss,” the product gives lips a soft-shine finish thanks to its sheer formula. Don’t judge the color based on the tube — the shade Black Honey is especially popular for its “chameleon-like ability to flatter all skins yet look different on everyone,” according to Clinique.

According to Google data, searches for pill organizers were up this year — and Cadence was a top-five brand in the category. But Cadence isn’t the purveyor of your grandmother’s drugstore pill organizer. Not by a long shot. The brand sells customizable, magnetic and leakproof Tiles in different colors that allow you to store pills, skin care, small items and more. All Tiles have the ability for custom labeling for peak organization.

According to Google data, searches for K18’s signature hair mask doubled in 2023. The brand originally launched as a salon brand in 2020 but became widely available to the general public in 2022. Soon after, the brand went viral on TikTok, leading to massive popularity. The K-18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask is an especially popular product from the brand, promising to reverse hair damage in just four minutes.

According to Google data, searches for Glamnetic nails doubled in the past 12 months. The lash and nail brand — which launched in 2020 — gained popularity on Instagram and TikTok this year, likely encouraging the search increase. Unlike many press-on nails, Glamnetic nails are reusable and long-lasting. Each wear lasts up to two weeks, with each pair wearable several times.

According to Google data, searches for the Dyson Airstrait hair straightener went up 5,000% in the past 12 months — which makes sense after the product’s May 2023 announcement. Regardless of data schematics, the innovative hair tool was one of the biggest beauty releases of the past year. The Dyson Airstrait uses air rather than metal plates to straighten and style hair, taking hair from wet to straight with one tool.

Google data revealed that searches for Harry’s razors doubled in 2023. The high-performance razors include a weighted handle with a no-slip grip, two five-blade replaceable flex heads, and a travel cover. At just $10, the razor is extremely economical, adding to its appeal.

Google reports that searches for NUDESTIX reached a 5-year high in 2023. To recognize the brand, the search platform highlighted the NUDESTIX Bronzer Stick in its report. NUDESTIX products — including the popular bronzer stick — are minimalist and multi-tasking, often coming in easy-to-use sticks with built-in brushes. The brand is perfect for the on-the-go makeup gal who favors a natural beauty look.

13. Starface Hydro-Stars , $14.99

According to Google data, search interest in Starface Hydro-Stars reached an all-time high in 2023. These star-shaped hydrocolloid pimple patches have completely redefined acne treatments for Gen Z, making it socially acceptable (and even cute!) to wear pimple patches in public. Starface Hydro-Stars reduce inflammation, absorb fluid and shrink spots — and come in a cute compact for on-the-go application.

Search interest for French skincare brand La Roche-Posay reached an all-time high in 2023, according to Google data. In its report, the platform highlighted La Roche-Posay’s ultra-popular Cicaplast Hand Cream as representative of the brand’s offerings. The moisturizing hand cream includes shea butter, niacinamide and glycerin to provide even the dryest hands with 48-hour hydration.

Google data indicates that searches for Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm, which launched in 2020, spiked 900% this year. This silky vegan lip balm — which went viral on TikTok this year — conditions and soothes dry, cracked lips while leaving behind a touch of sheer color and high shine. The rich formula comes infused with shea butter, murumuru seed butter and vegan waxes.

