‘There were things that were too horrible for TV' – inside the BBC's new true-crime drama

It was a case that sent a ­shudder through the land. A ­university student who had wormed his way into the affections of his 65-year-old lecturer, exchanging betrothal vows and persuading him to alter his will, is convicted of his murder after a ­systematic campaign of poisoning and psychological torture.

Yet the killer, Benjamin Field, was not even suspected of the ­murder until the death, 18 months later, of a woman who lived three doors down in the same small ­Buckinghamshire village. The twentysomething had also duped the retired headmistress into a sexual relationship – and again convinced the 83-year-old to change her will. Her final days were key to ­unmasking Field: the police would discover that he had drawn up a list of people who might be “useful” to him, most of them elderly. It ran to 100 names.

“When I was researching this, it gave me nightmares,” says writer Sarah Phelps, who has now turned the events into a four-part BBC One drama, The Sixth ­Commandment, which starts on Monday. The title refers to a sermon Field gave in 2017 on the theme “Thou shalt not kill” at the Baptist church where his father was ­minister, less than 20 miles from Maids Moreton, where Field had murdered lecturer Peter Farquhar in 2015. Field was in training for ordination himself; becoming a vicar, he once wrote, would allow him to “outmanoeuvre the church”.



Phelps, a former EastEnders scriptwriter, who is probably best known for her starry Christmas adaptations of Agatha Christie ­mysteries on BBC One, immersed herself in every detail of what had happened. “There are things that I’ve had access to which will never, ever be able to see the light of day,” she tells me. “If I’d put them [in the script], people wouldn’t be able to watch it. It would be too horrible. But it lives in here.” She points to her head. We’re in a wood-panelled room in a former magistrate’s court in ­central London. Phelps is sitting opposite one of Britain’s finest screen actors, Timothy Spall, who plays Farquhar, formerly an ­inspirational English teacher at Stowe public school and at ­Manchester Grammar, where his pupils included the broadcaster Michael Crick and Telegraph ­columnist Jim White.

He was even immortalised in the 2013 film Believe. Spall says he found ­Farquhar’s awful fate “deeply ­affecting”. “I was so moved by it, shocked by it, it’s a harrowing tale. Be careful what you wish for. If it’s too good to be true, it probably is.” Also in the room alongside Phelps and Spall is the Irish actor Éanna Hardwicke, who gives a disturbingly ambiguous portrayal of Field, a PhD-level student with an apparent love of literature.

A 2019 Channel 4 documentary, Catching a Killer, showed Field’s arrest; in it, he tells a custody officer, “I’m in the process of completing a book about 18th-century poetry.” Hardwicke, who studied the footage of Field “very, very closely”, chillingly captures how, for both Farquhar and headmistress Ann Moore-Martin, the young man represented a romantic dream of unexpected late-life love.

As a gay man, Farquhar had struggled to reconcile his Christian faith with his sexuality. Spall thinks that ultimately it encouraged him to believe in Field’s feelings for him, even though he’s just parachuted into his life. “This man is deeply intelligent, but he’s also a deeply devout man, and deeply lonely. He prays to his God, and he thinks a miracle has happened.” Farquhar kept a journal; in it he recorded the first lesson he gave at the University of Buckingham, in April 2011, to a group of “not very responsive” ­students, “except for one clever, enthusiastic lad, Ben Field … he is a delightful young man”.

Farquhar’s loneliness made him vulnerable. Field noted it in his diary, in which he described “snake-talking” his way into the then 65-year-old’s home to have dinner with him. He wrote about Farquhar cynically, while giving a false impression of himself: the well-connected academic thought that he “was exceptionally humane and thoughtful for a 20-year-old”. Field would pursue Farquhar for years, moving into his home, visiting churches and places of interest to the romantic poets with him, and in 2014 convincing him to formalise their relationship.

“It was a long process of drawing people in,” says Phelps. “I think Ben took pleasure in the process.” Field also continued to have relationships with women, including a former girlfriend who described him as “kind” and “supportive”, as well as men, all unbeknown to Farquhar.

But after Farquhar had changed his will to leave his house and money to Field, he became prey. Field had left a written record of his plans in his diary that read ­“timescale. 2014: cordial Peter, will. 2015: end Peter”. The younger man began spiking ­Farquhar’s food with a cocktail of powerful sedatives and psycho-active drugs, causing ­terrifying ­hallucinations and ­memory ­problems that Field tried to ­persuade others were signs of dementia. Meanwhile, he planted the idea in the minds of family members that Farquhar was drinking heavily, allowing him to carry off the ­deception that the lecturer had drunk himself to death on the night of his murder. “He took in most people effortlessly,” Hardwicke notes. “But there were a couple of people who saw through him quite quickly.”

These included Moore-Martin’s niece, Ann-Marie Blake, who was so concerned about her aunt’s relationship with Field that she alerted the police. Field had written messages on mirrors in the octogenarian’s home, instructing her to leave her house to him, and telling her they were messages from God. After Moore-Martin’s death a few months later (of natural causes), detectives began piecing together evidence against Field, and had Farquhar’s body exhumed.

The forensic team ­determined that the lecturer had not drunk enough ­alcohol for it to be fatal, and hair tests revealed that he had been drugged for at least six months. It was the evidence needed to charge Field, who was tried over both deaths but acquitted of murdering Moore-Martin, whom he admitted defrauding.

In real life, after Field was found guilty of the ­murder of Farquhar, who may have been smothered while in a state of intoxication, chief investigating officer Mark Glover noted that “the extent of [Field’s] planning, deception and cruelty towards his victims is frankly ­staggering, and I do not believe he has ever shown an ounce of remorse or contrition.”

The drama is structured unusually, with the first episode focusing on the relationship with Farquhar, the second on Moore-Martin (Last Tango in Halifax star Anne Reid), the third on the investigation, and the fourth on the court case.

Britain has experienced an ­epidemic of loneliness – did Field’s actions exploit a wider vulnerability? “There’s always been searing loneliness,” Spall says. In ­Farquhar’s case: “It’s not a one-tone thing, there is happiness. When I read the diaries, he had some lovely lunches with friends and stuff like that. His loneliness is like a drone on a sitar. All the tunes are the life that he lived, but that drone is the loneliness underneath.”

As the average age of BBC viewers is over 60, The Sixth Commandment is terrifying food for thought. But Phelps notes that we’ve just come through a pandemic full of ­television messaging suggesting “you’re going to die, and you’re never going to see your loved ones ever again … I think it takes a lot to frighten that ­particular generation, especially those who have seen more life than most of us can ever imagine.”

As for Field’s literary affectations: “He’s working on some ­principle that he’s got from footnotes to Dante,” says Phelps. “You think, ‘Oh f--- off, you can try to fool yourself as much as you like with Latin quotes, but you what you’ve done is squalid and horrible.’”

Field has tried to appeal his ­conviction. Do Spall, Phelps or Hardwicke have any doubts he killed Farquhar? “We live in a society where we’re asked to trust the process of justice,” Spall says … “And the jury took a very, very long time to reach a verdict,” adds Phelps. They were out for 24 days. “This was the mills of God grinding slow and ­infinitely small.” Field was sentenced to a minimum of 36 years in prison. Yet, as a detective on the ­investigation noted: “If he’d stopped after killing Peter, he would never have been caught.”

The Sixth Commandment starts on BBC One on Monday, with the box set available on iPlayer

