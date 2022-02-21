They Were Switched at Birth—and Didn’t Find Out for 50 Years

Emily Shugerman
·8 min read
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Courtesy Ennis & Lopez families
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Courtesy Ennis & Lopez families

Like any new mother, Kathryn Jones thought the baby she was handed at Duncan Physicians and Surgeons Hospital on May 18, 1964, was the most beautiful child she had ever seen. “I loved her from that second that they laid her in my arms,” she said in a recent interview, pausing before adding: “Never once did I think she was not mine.”

But according to a lawsuit filed in Stephens County District Court in Oklahoma, the infant Jones cradled and took home was not her biological daughter at all. Citing multiple home DNA tests, Jones alleges that employees at the now-defunct hospital handed her the wrong baby more than 50 years ago, leading her to raise a child who was not her own.

Now, she and her daughter are struggling to pick up the pieces.

“It was like somebody had ripped out a part of my heart,” Jones said of the day in 2019 she learned of the alleged mix-up. “I just couldn't deal with it.”

Tina Ennis, the child Jones raised and loved as her own, describes her childhood—somewhat ironically now—as “normal.” The people she knew to be her mother and father split when she was just 2 years old, and Jones remarried a few years later, to the man Ennis still calls “Dad.” He was a house painter, her mother a telephone operator. She has an older sister, Brenda, with whom she is still extremely close, and a little brother eight years younger. She was always a little taller and thinner than the rest of the family, but her mother said she just looked like her biological dad. "I never felt like I didn’t belong,” Ennis said.

Then, in the summer of 2019, Ennis and her 23-year-old daughter took an at-home DNA test from Ancestry.com. Jones’ father, like her own, had left when she was very young, and Ennis wanted to track her grandfather. But when the results came back, they were filled with names she didn’t know. She called her mother to ask her if she knew anyone named Brister, because they dominated her family tree. She did not.

Eventually, Ennis convinced Jones to take a DNA test, too. When the results came back—to an email address that Ennis runs on Jones’ behalf—they were even more puzzling. Neither Ennis nor her daughter showed up on Jones’ family tree. Ennis thought maybe it was because she had stopped paying the Ancestry.com monthly fee, but when her daughter called the support line, the woman who answered told her that wasn’t how it worked. “You know, you find out some interesting things on Ancestry,” the woman told her.

Ennis’ daughter became convinced that she had somehow been switched at birth, but Ennis wasn’t sure. Through a little online sleuthing, her daughter tracked down a local woman who was born on the same day as Ennis, and who looked strikingly like Jones. She convinced Ennis to send the woman a Facebook message, even though, as Ennis put it, “if I were to get [that message], I would think that person was crazy.”

The woman on the other end of the message, Jill Lopez, didn’t think Ennis was crazy—though her husband did suspect she could be some kind of scammer. Lopez was raised in a rural area outside Duncan by Joyce and John Brister, a stay-at-home mother and a dad who worked in the oil business. She had older sisters and a few close friends nearby, and her grandmother lived less than a mile away. But Lopez resented her country life, always feeling too far away from where everything was happening. She eventually moved to the small city of Lawton, which was where she was living when she received Ennis’ message.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Tina Ennis, Kathryn Jones and Jill Lopez. </p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Courtesy Ennis & Lopez families</div>

Tina Ennis, Kathryn Jones and Jill Lopez.

Courtesy Ennis & Lopez families

Lopez agreed to take a DNA test, too, and the results came back faster than either of them expected. She called Ennis the day they arrived to give her the news, but she didn't have to. Ennis had already seen the alert come in on her mother’s email account, telling her that she had a new family connection—Lopez. It was then that Ennis realized she’d been hoping that none of this was true. "My heart just sank [in that moment,]” she recalled, “because I was just like, ‘This is for real.’"

Ennis didn’t want to tell Jones what she’d discovered until she was absolutely certain, but after meeting with Lopez at a local restaurant and talking for several hours, she knew there was no denying it. She arranged a meeting with her mom and two siblings to break the news.

At first, Jones admits, she resisted the information, telling Ennis over and over that she had to be her daughter. But when they showed her a picture of Lopez, she said, the first thing she thought was, “Where was I when that was taken?” and “I don't remember those clothes.”

“Because she actually looked just like me,” Jones added. “And it devastated me.”

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Tina Ennis and Jill Lopez as infants.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Courtesy Ennis & Lopez families</div>

Tina Ennis and Jill Lopez as infants.

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Courtesy Ennis & Lopez families

It’s difficult to say how many babies are switched at birth in the U.S. The National Institutes of Health does not keep track and hospitals, understandably, don’t publicize the information. A Baltimore Sun article from 1998 claims 28,000 newborns are mixed up every year, but the study it cites is not linked and the article itself is promoting a newfangled line of baby-tracking devices.

The general consensus is that most mix-ups are discovered before families leave the hospital. Hospitals have a range of protective measures in place, such as putting an identification band on the baby as soon as it is born, to ensure any mistake is quickly rectified. How a switch with Ennis and Lopez could have happened is unclear; the suit is light on the details, and the doctors who delivered both babies are long since deceased.

But the results, all three women agree, have been earth-shattering. Jones is wracked with guilt for all the birthdays, Christmases, graduations, and weddings she missed for her biological daughter, but is also terrified of losing Ennis. Realizing that Ennis’ children were not her biological grandchildren, she said, “was one of the low points of the whole thing.”

“I felt like I was losing my daughter and my grandchildren too,” she said.

Ennis, meanwhile, has had to deal with another pain all her own. Her apparent biological parents—the Bristers—died many years ago, before she had a chance to meet them. Lopez’s family has sent her pictures and told her stories, but it’s not the same. Sometimes, when she gets to thinking about it, it’s hard not to feel a little jealous. “Jill got to be with my real parents, and now she gets to be with my parents I grew up with,” she said. "I didn't know what to think about it at first, but the more I think about it, it makes me really sad."

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Joyce and John Brister</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Courtesy Lopez Family</div>

Joyce and John Brister

Courtesy Lopez Family

That’s the thing about this whole story: There is no big, Disney-esque, one-happy-family moment at the end. Nearly three years later, all three women are still struggling with how to feel, and how to have each other in their lives. Both women are married and have families of their own: Ennis has three children; Lopez two. Ennis is a career postal service carrier, Lopez recently switched from teaching to selling real estate.

Ennis says she has only seen her biological siblings once or twice; she can’t tell if she’s keeping them at an arm’s length or vice versa. She and Lopez get along fine, but they don’t see each other often—they’re both too busy, and it’s all a little too hard. Sometimes, when Jones spends time with Lopez, she doesn’t tell Ennis and her sister. She doesn't want them to get jealous.

The three women are suing Duncan Regional Hospital—the hospital their lawyers claim took over liability for Duncan Physicians and Surgeons Hospital after it merged with other local hospitals in 1975—alleging recklessness and negligent infliction of emotional distress. The hospital has denied these allegations, claiming it is not the same entity where the two were allegedly switched. (A judge denied the hospital’s motion to dismiss on these grounds last month.). Reached by phone, a lawyer for the hospital declined to comment further.

In the meantime, the women are still figuring out what their new family will look like. Ennis and Lopez each brought their children to Jones’ house for Christmas this year; they say the grandkids got along swimmingly. It’s their mothers who took a while to feel comfortable with it all.

"I just had to get my emotions straight for a while, because it's a whole lot to get your mind around,” Lopez explained. “Like, you had a mom and I had a mom, and now I have a different mom."

"From the outside we all probably look pretty good,” Ennis added. “But in my opinion, it has not been something I would wish on anyone."

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Mother-of-five crushed by falling 2,000-pound gravestone in New York

    Family has sued cemetery

  • Edin skips Sweden to Olympic curling gold, Britain 2nd

    BEIJING (AP) — Five-time world champion. Olympic bronze medalist. Olympic silver medalist. And now, finally, Niklas Edin of Sweden has claimed the only major title missing from a career in which he’s established himself as the most decorated curling skip ever. Four years after losing in the final to American upstart John Shuster in Pyeongchang, Edin led Sweden to the gold medal on Saturday, beating Britain 5-4 in the first extra-end men's final in Olympic history. “It feels so crazy, I almost ha

  • Silver sees no easy fix to issues in Simmons-Harden trade

    CLEVELAND (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver didn't like the circumstances that led to the blockbuster Ben Simmons-James Harden trade. He just doesn't see a way to fix them. Silver noted that players being unhappy with their teams and asking for trades is nothing new. But the commissioner said Saturday that a player taking the stance Simmons did with the Philadelphia 76ers, refusing to play knowing he would be fined, is more complicated. “I don’t have something specific in mind that can prevent

  • Slovak youth hockey team erupts as country defeats U.S. to advance in Beijing Games

    This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.

  • Toronto Arrows stage late rally to down NOLA Gold, record first win of MLR season

    METAIRIE, La. — Sam Malcolm kicked 14 points and Brock Webster scored a try in his debut as the Toronto Arrows rallied to defeat the NOLA Gold 24-23 Saturday for their first win of the Major League rugby season. NOLA (0-3-0) paid for 20 penalties, including 11 in the second half. Malcolm, who missed the first two games of the season due to injury, booted four penalties and a conversion for the Arrows. The fly half from New Zealand put Toronto (1-2-0) ahead for good with a penalty kick in the 77t

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span

  • Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Brad Gushue falls to Sweden, will play U.S. for Olympic curling bronze

    Make it a double takeout of Canada's teams on the curling sheet in Beijing. Brad Gushue lost twice Thursday and was eliminated from gold-medal contention in the Olympic tournament a few hours after Jennifer Jones' hopes for a second career podium at the Games were dashed despite a one-sided victory over Denmark in the women's competition. "It's not the end of the world if we don't win [gold]," Gushue told Postmedia before the Olympics. "My perspective is good on it. These teams from around the w

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille semifinal one week after first title win

    MARSEILLE, France — Félix Auger-Aliassime is through to the semifinals of the Open 13 in Marseille. The Canadian beat Ilya Ivashka in 6-3 and 6-4 in the winning effort. The success comes a week after Auger-Aliassime won his first ATP title in nine attempts. He upset top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in his title-winning match at the ABM Ambro in Rotterdam. The 21-year-old lost his previous eight finals dating back to 2019. Auger-Aliassime will meet Roman Safiullin in one semifinal, while second-seed

  • Five things to watch at Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday

    BEIJING — Sunday is the final day of the 2022 Winter Olympics. There isn’t a lot of notable action to speak of with the Games concluding, but there is one big Canadian story to be on the look out for. Here are five things to watch at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday, Feb. 20. Spectacular closing ceremonies to come The Olympics are coming to an end but that doesn’t mean they will end with a whimper. No, if the opening ceremony — with its glowing snowflake, dazzling digital displays and fireworks —

  • Finland hockey player goes from isolation to Olympic gold

    BEIJING (AP) — Marko Anttila had time for many thoughts while in isolation at the Olympics. “Can I play here or not?” was one of them. The Finnish hockey veteran spent six days at an isolation hotel after testing positive for the coronavirus upon arrival in Beijing, wondering when he could resume his quest for gold. Anttila returned for the second game of the tournament, scored twice, and took the shot that was redirected for the game-winning goal to beat the Russians in the final Sunday and win

  • Olympian fires back at haters 12 years later: 'I am not a helpless little b-tch'

    Jenise Spiteri's epic response to her haters was over a decade in the making.

  • This blind gamer winning against sighted ones

    Blindness has never slowed Zoe down. With a lot of patience and determination she can overcome everything, whether in the world of gaming or beyond.

  • Notable quotes from the 2022 Beijing Olympics: Feb. 18, 2022

    BEIJING — Here are some notable quotes from the Beijing Olympics on Feb. 18, 2022: "I'm speechless. I thought I had a good chance at a medal this week, more so in the 500 metres where I finished fourth. I had a tough week trying to get over that. It's a big shock to get a medal, it is amazing. It took a lot of belief and a lot of support to turn things around, and I'm really proud." —Speedskater Laurent Dubreuil on his silver medal in the men's 1,000 metres. --- “I’m pretty sad I couldn’t set a

  • Canadian skaters James and Radford would've laughed had someone suggested a comeback

    BEIJING — Eric Radford remembers marvelling at how China's Zhao Hongbo captured Olympic pairs gold with his wife Shen Xue back at the 2010 Games — at age 36. Radford was just 25 at the time. "I remember thinking 'That is crazy,'" Radford said. Now who's the crazy one? Radford, now 37 and with hair more salt than pepper, was back on Olympic ice on Friday, finishing 12th in the pairs short program with partner Vanessa James, 34, at the Beijing Games. Certainly neither veteran skater saw another Ol

  • Gilles' set-piece goal gives Canada a rare win over Germany at Arnold Clark Cup

    NORWICH, United Kingdom — Short on options in attack, Canada looked to its defence Sunday in scoring a rare win over European heavyweight Germany. Centre back Vanessa Gilles' early goal lifted Canada past the third-ranked Germans, a 1-0 decision that moved the Olympic champions atop the standings at the four-team Arnold Clark Cup. It was only Canada's second win in 17 meetings (2-15-0) with Germany. The sixth-ranked Canadian (1-0-1) women face No. 9 Spain (0-0-2) on Wednesday at Wolverhampton's

  • Securing Vancouver 2030 Olympics would revive corporate funding: sports federations

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — The Vancouver Olympics created unprecedented enthusiasm for amateur sport in Canada. But since 2010, corporate funding has dwindled, and sports federations say they have to work very hard for Canadian athletes to compete among the world's best at the international level. Several of those sports federations feel Vancouver must secure the 2030 Olympics in order to give a second wind to private investment. “Canada thinks differently from other countries, which rely on major cor

  • With many great moments came much controversy, drama at Beijing Games

    As the Winter Olympics have come to a close, and the eyes of the sports world turn away from Beijing, these past three weeks have left fans with plenty to remember and look forward to — but with that, came much controversy and drama. From disqualifications for ski jumping suits, an ongoing doping scandal involving the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), and judging issues in men's snowboarding events, there have been plenty of headlines throughout. Fifteen-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Vali