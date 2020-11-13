We're streaming Christmas songs earlier than ever

Santa Claus is coming to town... and music fans are getting in the mood

The UK is getting into the Christmas spirit earlier than ever, judging by the music we're buying and streaming.

Mariah Carey's festive hit All I Want For Christmas Is You returned to Spotify's Top 40 last Sunday - a full two weeks earlier than three years ago.

The song also reappeared on the iTunes chart on 2 November, and is currently among the UK's Top 50 downloads.

Carey is expected to re-enter the UK's official chart on Friday. The song is already at 63 in the midweek countdown.

A re-entry would give All I Want For Christmas Is You its 100th week in the top 100, and mark the song's 14th consecutive year on the chart.

View photos When does All I Want For Christmas return to the charts?. . . More

The return of Carey's hit is a bellweather for the start of Christmas season.

Behind her in the Spotify chart are six more Christmas songs, including The Pogues' Fairytale of New York and Michael Bublé's It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas. Between them, the songs have more than 500,00 daily plays.

However, the UK lags behind countries like Estonia and Iceland, where listeners start shuffling their Christmas playlists in October, according to Spotify data.

They are all beaten by The Philippines, where Christmas music accounts for 2% of all songs streamed by early September.

Listeners in Lichtenstein, meanwhile, are the most ardent consumers of seasonal songs. In the last few days before 25 December, almost 70% of all listening is exclusively Christmas music - triple the global average.

View photos When is Christmas music is streamed on Spotify in the UK?. . . More

The UK puts up some stiff competition, though. Not only are we listening to festive hits earlier every year, but Magic Radio launched its 100% Christmas station in August due to consumer demand.

Not to be outdone, Amazon Music has just released a stocking-full of exclusive Christmas songs on its streaming service, with Justin Bieber covering Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree and Mary J Blige taking on Wham's Last Christmas, amongst others.

Can LadBaby score a third number one?

The race for the Christmas number one is also shaping up, led by Children In Need's charity cover of Oasis' Stop Crying Your Heart Out.

The all-star song features vocals from Cher, Kylie, Robbie Williams, KSI, Ava Max, Jess Glynne and Bryan Adams, amongst others, with the video set to premiere during the Children In Need telethon on Friday.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k_CC6e1s62g

Story continues