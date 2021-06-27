'We're still here': Dene mark 100 years of the first Treaty 11 signing in Fort Providence, N.W.T.

·5 min read
Men pound the drums and play Dene hand games at the 100-year commemoration of Treaty 11 in Fort Providence, N.W.T. (Anna Desmarais/CBC - image credit)
Men pound the drums and play Dene hand games at the 100-year commemoration of Treaty 11 in Fort Providence, N.W.T. (Anna Desmarais/CBC - image credit)

Since time immemorial, Dene would dance and sing on the banks of the Mackenzie River near what is now Fort Providence, N.W.T.

Dozens made the point to carry on these traditions on Sunday, on land they unknowingly surrendered 100 years before.

On June 24, 1921, a treaty party came to the region with the intention of convincing the Dene to sign Treaty 11, the last of Canada's numbered treaties. The stop in Fort Providence was the first of eight that summer, as the party travelled down the Mackenzie River.

NWT Archives
NWT Archives

The treaty covers 950,000 square kilometres of the western N.W.T. from Fort Providence to the Arctic Ocean, and includes corners of Yukon and Nunavut.

'That's when everything changed'

The Crown's interest in the region skyrocketed in 1920, after oil was discovered in Fort Norman, now Tulita, N.W.T.

At that first treaty signing in Fort Providence, the Dene elected Paul Lefoin, a skilled hunter, to speak to the treaty party on their behalf. Lefoin refused to even touch the signing pencil for three days until Commissioner Henry Conroy promised to respect their hunting, fishing and trapping rights.

NWT Archives
NWT Archives

The Dene were convinced they had signed on to a treaty of peace and friendship — but that's not how things turned out.

"[The ancestors] big concern was, of course, the land, the environment," according to Joachim Bonnetrouge, chief of Deh Gáh Got'îê First Nation. "They were concerned about the changes that would come, and sure enough, it was true."

Anna Desmarais/CBC
Anna Desmarais/CBC

The Treaty forced the Dene to "cede, release, surrender, and yield" all of their land rights to the Dominion of Canada. It also empowered the Crown to regulate their rights to fishing, hunting and trapping — despite telling them otherwise.

Elder Johnny Farcy's grandfather, Harry Francis, was one of three original signatories of the Treaty.

Farcy remembers the signing as a turning point for his family.

Anna Desmarais/CBC
Anna Desmarais/CBC

"That's when everything changed," Farcy told CBC.

"Everyone moved to Fort Providence, so they left the bush life, and all the kids started going to school."

The treaty also installed a chief and council system on the Dene people, Bonnetrouge continued.

"We kept being told the Queen and Canada wanted us to become faithful Canadians," Bonnetrouge said.

"Even to this day, it's still discomforting to get that kind of message because … it will affect who you are and what you do."

'There's no turning back'

It's this kind of history that Dene writer Karalyn Menicoche wants to bring to the young people of Deh Gáh Got'îê.

Her father, Chief Bonnetrouge, asked Menicoche to publish one of her university essays detailing the relationship of the Dene to Treaty 11 for the front page of a commemorative newspaper.

Anna Desmarais/CBC
Anna Desmarais/CBC

Next to the article is a drawing of the three ancestors who signed their treaty.

"Treaty 11 is a historic time for the Dene people, and it has grown into our culture in a profound way that there is no turning back," Menicoche writes in her piece.

Menicoche said she wrote it for all the young people in her community that don't know the history. She wants to teach them, she continued, because of the profound effect it has had on their people.

"There's obligations that need to be met and recognized," she said. "We need people to be accountable for what had happened that day, and the after effects."

'If you're Canadian, you're part of the treaty'

Leaders from across the N.W.T. are reflecting on the lasting legacy of the Treaty as part of commemorations this weekend.

Deneze Nakehk'o travelled to Fort Providence from Yellowknife, N.W.T., to attend. His family signed on to the treaty in Łı́ı́dlı̨́ı̨́ Kų́ę́, close to Fort Simpson, all those years ago.

Submitted by Deneze Nakehk&#39;o
Submitted by Deneze Nakehk'o

The 100-year anniversary is significant for all Canadians, Nakehk'o said.

"If you're Canadian, you're part of the treaty," Nakehk'o said. "And like any deal, both sides have their own responsibility to fulfill.

"It's up to them to take that responsibility of their own, to try to learn and understand."

Treaty 11 also informed modern treaty negotiations across the territory. Three major land claims were signed by the Sahtu, Gwich'in and Tłı̨chǫ in the mid-90s to early 2000s as a way to take back some control over their lands.

Negotiations for the modern treaty agreement for Nakehk'o's people in Łı́ı́dlı̨́ı̨́ Kų́ę́, as well as in Providence, have been going on for the last 22 years.

'We're still here'

Bonnetrouge said he struggled to figure out how to commemorate this passing of time, whether the anniversary was more of a commemoration or a celebration.

Local elders told him they didn't have much to celebrate, but he has a different perspective.

"We still have so much in our lives today," he said. "Look at our beautiful river, the land, the culture. [It's] still very strong."

Anna Desmarais/CBC
Anna Desmarais/CBC

A century later, Bonnetrouge said there's still a lot of "hard work" left to do so his people can live a freer life.

Part of that work, he continued, is reminding Canada and the rest of the world about the resiliency of the Dene people.

"We're still here — in spite of all the not-really pleasant things that happened to us."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Mariners' Hector Santiago becomes first pitcher ejected for failing sticky substances check

    The punishment for failing a foreign substance check is a 10-day suspension.

  • Canadiens forward Armia in COVID-19 protocol day before Stanley Cup final begins

    Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia has been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol and won't travel with the team to Tampa, Fla., for the start of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Sources: Coaching process, inability to build title contending roster may push Damian Lillard out of Portland

    Lillard has remained loyal to Portland in large part due to the tremendous fan base. But over the last few days, he’s seen some of those same fans attacking him on social media.

  • Serena Williams says she's skipping Tokyo Olympics

    Williams, a four-time gold medalist, has decided not to compete for her fifth.

  • Bergevin says he was unaware of sexual assault allegations against Blackhawks coach

    Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin says he was unaware of sexual assault allegations against a Chicago Blackhawks assistant coach during his time with the club.

  • Brayden Point poses a unique challenge for stingy Canadiens

    Brayden Point can navigate tight spaces better than anyone, and the Canadiens ought to have their hands full with the Lightning star.

  • Center Deandre Ayton hardly a question mark for the Phoenix Suns

    Luka Doncic and Trae Young are the two players notoriously mentioned when the 2018 class is brought up. No one knew what to expect from Ayton when it was time for postseason play. And he used that as motivation.

  • Best fantasy football punishments for last place in 2021

    Gearing up for your 2021 fantasy league and looking to spice things up a bit? Consider one of these last-place punishments!

  • Red Sox hammer Cole, rout Yanks 9-2 for another 3-game sweep

    BOSTON (AP) — Kiké Hernández and Rafael Devers homered in the first inning as the Boston Red Sox hammered Gerrit Cole, routing the New York Yankees 9-2 Sunday to complete a second straight sweep of their longtime rivals. J.D. Martinez and Christian Vázquez also homered for the Red Sox. Boston outscored the Yankees 18-7 in the three-game series at Fenway Park, improving to 6-0 against them this year and improving to a season-best 16 games above .500. Eduardo Rodriguez (6-4) was solid in earning h

  • Muller gets 1st career win, Braves beat Reds 4-0 for split

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Kyle Muller earned his first career victory, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley hit solo homers, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-0 on Sunday to split a four-game series. Muller (1-1) who was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett before the game to make his second career start, retired the first seven batters he faced and cruised through five scoreless innings, allowing one hit with a career-high nine strikeouts. Five relievers followed Muller, with only Shane Greene

  • How Nate McMillan went from hesitantly accepting interim tag to leading Hawks to improbable playoff run

    Nate McMillan had to be talked into taking over the Hawks on an interim basis. His old-school mentality and the new-school Hawks have been the unlikeliest conference finals participant.

  • Django Lovett hits Olympic qualifying standard in high jump on last day of trials

    MONTREAL — Django Lovett began the day on the bubble, his Tokyo Olympic dreams largely at the mercy of world rankings, and how his high jump rivals around the world were faring. Unless he hit the magic Olympic qualifying mark. So the 28-year-old from Surrey, B.C., left nothing to chance, clearing the Tokyo standard of 2.33 metres on his third and final attempt in winning the Canadian Olympic track and field trials on Sunday. He was celebrating before his butt hit the mat. "I just yelled, I let i

  • Mariners' Santiago ejected as part of foreign substance rule

    CHICAGO (AP) — Seattle Mariners pitcher Hector Santiago became the first player to be ejected as part of Major League Baseball’s new foreign substance protocols when he was thrown out of Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Santiago was checked by the umpires as he exited in the fifth inning. His glove was confiscated, and it was later announced that Santiago had been ejected. Santiago was charged with one run and three hits in 2 1/3 innings in the resumption of Saturday's game, which wa

  • 'You dream about this stage:' Underdog Canadiens ready for Cup test against Lightning

    Corey Perry and Eric Staal sat in the Montreal Canadiens locker room moments after their team advanced to the Stanley Cup final. The veteran forwards — champions early in their careers — were in a reflective mood. Perry talked about how he made the third round of the playoffs as a rookie before hoisting hockey's holy grail with the Anaheim Ducks the following season in 2007. Staal, meanwhile, won the Cup with the Carolina Hurricanes the previous year. "You come into this league at a young age an

  • Euro 2020 betting: Picks for Monday's knockout round games

    Defending World Cup champions France are heavily favored against Switzerland.

  • Fever waive Lauren Cox, No. 3 pick in 2020 draft

    The Fever are done with Cox after just over a year.

  • Spain coach says police should look into Morata threats

    COPENHAGEN (AP) — Spain coach Luis Enrique wants police to look into the death threats directed at striker Alvaro Morata and make a “robust response.” Morata said he received the threats on social media after missing several chances during the group stage of the European Championship, including a penalty against Slovakia on Wednesday. The striker, who has scored one goal so far at Euro 2020, said some of the threats were even directed toward his sons. “I think it’s a police matter really,” Luis

  • Pitino's summer job: Trying to get Greece into Tokyo Games

    Rick Pitino professes to knowing three Greek words: Kalimera, kalispera and kalinichta, which translate to good morning, good afternoon and good night. Luckily for the Hall of Famer, basketball is a universal language. The Iona College coach — formerly of Providence, Louisville, Kentucky, the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics, among other stops — is also the coach of the Greek men’s national team, which begins play Tuesday in one of the four remaining Olympic qualifying tournaments that wil

  • What did Shohei Ohtani do this week? Test the limits of Tropicana Field with huge leadoff homer

    Shohei Ohtani made history by plying his two-way trade against an NL team, and then tested the limits of Tropicana Field with massive homer.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup Final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of the Stanley Cup Final on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Monday, June 28, the Montreal Canadiens visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at t