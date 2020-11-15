We were sick of lockdown – so cycled from Land’s End to John o’Groats

If you stand on the cliff at Land’s End with your back to the sea and the majesty of England stretching ahead of you, the first thing you see is a theme park. It’s not the most promising introduction to the country. But my friend Ed and I had our sights set well beyond the expensive ice-cream and Arthur’s Quest experience. We had them fixed 874 miles away – on John o’Groats.

Many midlife adventures spark into life in the pub after one too many pints and a chaser of bravado. Ours, however, was a direct reaction to the foreshortened horizons of the pandemic. What better way to shake off the shackles of lockdown than a self-supported, two-week biking and camping trek over the length of the country? “Well …” my wife laughed, “how about staying in a luxury hotel?” She makes a persuasive case, but months of staring at the same four walls had made me yearn for widescreen panoramas and the freedom of the open road.

You can, of course, set off at any time of year, but it makes sense to do the ride when: (a) it’s dry and warm, and (b) the midges are dormant. The best months, therefore, are May and June. So it was far from ideal that we chose September when (a) it was wet and cold, and (b) the midges were in full-on illegal rave mode.

After weeks of preparation (aka, lots of kit faffing and not much training), we boarded the Great Western Railway at Paddington and headed towards Penzance. From there we cycled the dozen or so miles to the tip of the country. There was a long queue of people waiting to have their picture taken at the landmark’s famous fingerpost. We stood as near to it as we could, looking strangely out of place among the daytrippers in our Lycra and helmets, our bikes loaded with camping gear and anything we thought we might need for a fortnight’s trek (our kit list covered two sides of A4). After smiling at the baffled tourists, we heaved on to our bikes and took the first of many thousands of pedal strokes towards the distant north.

The first stage was a short one, a limb loosener along the coast to St Ives, where we camped in the garden of some friends. They fed us and listened to our plans with gratifying awe – before asking if we’d maybe like to borrow two fleece jackets as it was getting cold, and how about some towels, too … Our kit list hadn’t been as exhaustive as we’d thought.

The next morning our adventure began in earnest. To keep ourselves safe from the menace of thundering juggernauts and to see as much of Britain’s glorious countryside as possible, we’d decided to follow a route created by Sustrans. The sustainable transport charity has established an astonishing web of traffic-free routes for walkers and riders since 1977. By following its National Cycle Network trails, we’d be able to cover the long journey on quiet lanes, green paths, gravel trails, rugged tracks and sleepy byways. Sustrans wasn’t wrong when it described the route as the “unforgettable ride of a lifetime” – it was wild and picturesque, but the endless tortuous hills were memorable for all the wrong reasons.

From St Ives we plunged into a landscape dotted with mining ruins and former pump stations. The trail led us along the Wheal Maid valley, before dropping us down into Truro for a picnic lunch of crab and half a loaf of bread. The more we cycled, the more voraciously we ate. After our carb-heavy lunch we picked up the scenic Camel Trail. Built along a disused railway line, it traces Cornwall’s contours – the ups and downs of both its geology and economy.

And so the rhythm of our days was set: we rode and ate and rode and ate. We rolled through secluded valleys and flowering fields, past tiny villages and friendly pubs. It was dizzyingly pretty and would have been more so if the weather gods hadn’t decided to turn on the waterworks. It rained and rained. For days on end we were sodden. We got into the habit of wringing out our socks whenever we stopped for yet another flapjack.

We rode up on to Bodmin, losing ourselves in the rain and mist. We weren’t sure where the moor stopped and the rain clouds began. Bude followed, along with more crab and carbs – and more sock wringing. That afternoon, the sun put in a rare appearance and warmed our backs as we sailed along 30 glorious miles of the Tarka Trail. Fine gravelled and multi-bridged, it flicked back and forth across the slow-flowing rivers of Torridge and Taw.

Story continues