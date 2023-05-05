‘We were screwed’: how the 2007 writer’s strike shook up Quantum of Solace

Daniel Craig in Quantum of Solace - Karen Ballard

Quantum of Solace is the one Daniel Craig Bond film I apparently like more than Daniel Craig – more than the vast majority of people, in fact. For years, Craig has had a sour opinion of his second outing, which was generally received as a disappointment after Casino Royale, with inarguably weaker plotting, and new characters that didn’t add up to much.

Before checking, I assumed Quantum must have the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score of the five Bond films Craig did – it clocks in with a very mediocre 64% – though in fact that honour belongs, quite rightly, to Spectre (63%). We’re a long way, in either instance, from the fairly uniform critical admiration of Casino Royale (94%) or Skyfall (92%).

The reason Craig gives for finding QoS inadequate, whether we agree with him or not, is simple. Marc Forster’s film was rushed into production ahead of the last WGA writers’ strike, which stretched from November 2007 to February 2008. As such, it often gets used as an example of what effect these strikes can have on films going before cameras using screenplays that don’t have every “t” crossed and “i” dotted. During the current one, there are many shoots in this category which won't have the luxury of waiting.

“On Quantum, we were fucked,” Craig put it simply to Time Out in 2011. “We had the bare bones of a script and then there was a writers’ strike and there was nothing we could do. We couldn’t employ a writer to finish it. I say to myself, ‘Never again’, but who knows? There was me trying to rewrite scenes – and a writer I am not.”

The actual timeline is as follows. Pre-production in the autumn of 2007 was well underway when the strike began to loom, but the script still needed serious work. In fact, second unit filming of the Palio horse race in Siena had already begun that August, before anyone even knew how that sequence would even fit into the plot.

For Forster, Craig and their producers, Paul Haggis was called in as their putative white knight – Hollywood’s most in-demand writer at that time, for his back-to-back work on Million Dollar Baby, Crash, Flags of Our Fathers and Letters from Iwo Jima. Haggis, who had done a rewrite on Casino Royale, submitted a script polish in double-time, which landed in Forster’s inbox literally two hours before the strike was called.

The director claimed, at the time, that what Haggis gave them would do – “It’s a script I can shoot,” he told the New York Times with relief. But we know from Craig’s remarks that it was still suboptimal, as they bounced over the following months from location to location – from Madrid to Panama to Chile and elsewhere, stopping off in Pinewood for interior filming. (An additional planned shoot at Machu Pichu had to be spiked, because of a combination of weather and budgetary concerns.) With a firm release date of Nov 14 2008, and a post-production schedule getting more complex by the day, reshoots were off the table.

Craig’s point of view is that the film was left in the lurch, needing to be made up on the fly, and this damaged it almost fatally. I have a different opinion: the seat-of-the-pants quality written all over Quantum of Solace makes it weirdly distinctive among his Bond outings, and often in a good way. Take the pre-credits action – ditching the usual self-contained prologue, and instead jumping directly in at the very moment where Casino Royale left off, so that Bond’s rage and grief about the death of Vesper Lynd get things off to a flyer. This wasn’t courtesy of Haggis, or the usual go-to scribes, Neil Purvis and Robert Wade. Craig has said that he and Forster cooked up the idea: “It was never meant to be as much of a sequel as it was, but it ended up being a sequel.”

Go-for-broke resourcefuless: Daniel Craig in Quantum of Solace - Susie Allnutt

“We got away with it, but only just,” he added in the same interview. That very feeling of Quantum sailing close to the edge of disaster, but getting away with it, gives it a nervy momentum, I think. Besides, if the status quo with no writer’s strike results in the very often stodgy screenwriting of Spectre, No Time to Die and even (sorry) Skyfall – with their talky lulls, dodgy quips and tiring obligation to showcase every surviving character in the Bond-iverse – I might even take the strike. (Don’t quote me to the WGA on that.)

Forster had a hell of a job joining all these dots. While parts of the film do fall flat, especially in the (potentially Machu Pichu-less?) final act, some of his decisions had a go-for-broke resourcefulness. Only when he realised Siena had a warren of Roman tunnels and cisterns beneath it did he conceive how to get Bond from the car-chase opening to the streets of Siena during the Palio – via a manhole – and from there to the city’s tiled rooftops, for a breathless foot chase of rattling verve.

When he tumbles down through that glass dome into an art gallery, Craig’s stunt double accidentally fell from the scaffolding, and that inspired Forster to modify the script: instead of having them run back outside, the fight between Bond and the double agent Mitchell (Glenn Foster) would end with 007 entangled in ropes as he reached for his gun. It needed even more effects shots than originally planned, but they were worth it – all the pulleys and swinging girders in that Rube Goldberg contraption of a scene make it one of the most satisfying mano-a-mano fights in the whole Bond canon.

Complaints came thick and fast that the editing (by Forster regular Matt Chesse and Richard Pearson) was irritatingly breakneck, pointlessly jumpy. I personally love it, just as I love what Paul Greengrass (an undoubted inspiration) was doing at the time with the second and third Bourne films. It catches you off-guard.

Bourne-like Bond: Quantum drew heavily from Paul Greengrass's films - Karen Ballard

This is certainly the most Bourne-like Bond – a mistake, for many – but I like the change of tack this one time: he’s running on instinct here, with no time to puzzle out in depth what the villains are up to. (Again, an approach the threadbare script practically necessitates.) Just point him at one of the bad guys, and he’ll snarl and pounce. This is a Bond palpably bruised by the events of the previous film – one who knocks back six vodka-martinis on a single flight. He’s the one who’s shaken, not stirred.

Much as Quantum might break from tradition in many ways, it makes some stabs at homage. Dennis Gassner’s production design (especially inside eco-profiteer Dominic Greene’s nifty desert hideout) marks a welcome return to Ken Adam’s Modernist extravagance. Or take the fate of Gemma Arterton’s generally thankless Strawberry Fields, doused in crude oil rather than the gold paint Jill Masterson got in Goldfinger.

If Olga Kurylenko’s vengeful Bolivian agent fares only slightly better, Mathieu Amalric’s Greene is a small-man villain who suits the film – more a shady politician than a larger-than-life mastermind. (He claims to have modelled his performance on Nicolas Sarkozy and Tony Blair.) Another one of Forster’s good ideas was to boost Judi Dench’s screen time and general function as M here, shaping her up for Skyfall.

He's shaken, not stirred: Craig as Bond and Gemma Arterton as Strawberry Fields

Quantum often gets by on flash and velocity, but it’s capable of satire: the meeting of the Spectre cabal during a haute-couture production of Tosca makes it thoroughly clear that only people who can afford opera tickets are running (or ruining) the world. That sequence culminates with a borderline avant-garde gambit, when the sound cuts out and we dive through entire gunfights in a Puccini-scored trance.

At a mere 106 minutes, this is easily the shortest of the Craig Bonds, which Craig himself would probably put down to running out of steam, or not having enough material for the full feast. Perhaps that’s why, but there are silver linings. I think of it as more like a Bond novella – short, sharp, written in a hurry, but carrying a punch between heftier instalments.

It’s a side mission 007 charges through, seeing red, too burning with animus to refuse or slow down. For these reasons, I

think it’s Craig’s best performance of the five – pure sinew and aggression, none of the self-satisfaction. Something about getting in a scrape here played to his strengths, however narrowly he may remember surviving it. Casino Royale still has to be the pick of Craig’s litter? Fine. This is far from the runt: it’s the only underrated one.