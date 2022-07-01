'We're really worried.' Coronavirus cases jump at L.A. County workplaces, sparking new safety push

Luke Money, Rong-Gong Lin II
·6 min read
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 26: People attend Sunday Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels on the Sunday after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade on Sunday, June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
People wear masks just outside the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels on Sunday. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

An upswing in coronavirus infections has spawned a rise in worksite case clusters in Los Angeles County, prompting health officials to recommend additional measures aimed at tamping down transmission, including reducing crowding and, if there's a suspected outbreak, expanding remote work.

"With the continued increase in cases, and now as you're seeing the corresponding increase in hospitalizations … we're really worried," L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said of the region's overall trends.

"Our case numbers, they are staying pretty high," Ferrer said. And she expressed concern about the rising numbers of even more contagious Omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5, at a time when more people have lowered their guard and shed their masks.

Health officials have since April tracked a "fairly steady increase in reported worksite case clusters," including 301 in the past week, up from 251 the week prior, according to Ferrer. That’s a 20% increase between those two weeks, worse than the prior week-over-week increase of 12%.

A cluster means at least three coronavirus cases have been documented at a worksite within a 14-day period.

Under the early-alert framework established by the county, officials consider that number of clusters to be at a level of high concern. The number of worksite outbreaks in a single week is at its highest level since early March.

There are a number of factors likely fueling the increase, Ferrer told reporters Thursday. Those include fewer staff members and customers wearing masks, more meetings and events being held indoors on site and some employees coming to work even though they have COVID-19 symptoms.

"All workplaces should implement sensible safety precautions at this point, including asking everyone to screen for symptoms before they come to work and stay home if they have symptoms, to wear masks when they're indoors and to avoid crowding in common areas such as in break rooms and cafeterias," Ferrer said.

L.A. County already strongly recommends indoor masking in public spaces, but Ferrer said that worksites with three or more coronavirus cases over a two-week period "must implement indoor masking for the entire exposed group of workers. And they need to keep an indoor masking policy until at least 14 days after the last workplace case."

Ferrer said the masking rule for workplace outbreaks is both a requirement by the county and the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health, also known as Cal/OSHA. Workplaces must notify the L.A. County Department of Public Health within 48 hours once they become aware of a cluster of three coronavirus cases over a 14-day period; they can do so by calling (888) 397-3993 or by filing a report online.

At sites with potential outbreaks, county officials also recommend employers consider implementing remote work, when possible — especially for workers at elevated risk of severe COVID-19 illness.

"In worksites where everyone's in their own office and there are closed doors and people aren't mingling a lot, it's a lot easier to keep transmission risk lower. But that's not what happens at most work sites," Ferrer said.

And "in the places where there’s a lot of close contact by the nature of the job, layering in as many protections as possible is just very sensible when transmission has climbed this high," she added.

While there were signs earlier this month that the latest coronavirus wave may have topped out in L.A. County, cases seem to be on the rise again.

Over the last week, the county has reported an average of about 5,100 cases a day, according to Ferrer. That's a 20% jump from a week ago, and one of the highest rates since cases hit a post-winter low in March. On a per capita basis, the latest rate equals 355 cases a week for every 100,000 residents; a rate of 100 or more is considered a high rate of transmission.

Hospitalizations, too, are increasing steadily. As of Wednesday, 808 coronavirus-positive patients were hospitalized countywide — up 34% in the past two weeks.

A greater share of visits to L.A. County's emergency rooms are being blamed on coronavirus-related reasons. Over the last week, 8% of emergency department visits were coronavirus-related; a month ago, it was 5%.

"Providers at both emergency rooms and urgent-care centers have noted that this increased volume of COVID cases is coming at a time when they're also seeing unusually high numbers for the summer of patients with other respiratory illnesses, including flu and [respiratory syncytial virus]," Ferrer said.

Hospitals are reporting staffing shortages related to high rates of coronavirus transmission, which are infecting healthcare workers, Ferrer said.

According to data released Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, L.A. County observed 8.3 new weekly coronavirus-positive hospital admissions per 100,000 residents; that's the highest such rate since hospitalizations began increasing again in mid-April. A rate of 10 or more would place L.A. County in what federal health officials have designated as the high COVID-19 community level.

Based on current projections, the region could cross that threshold by mid-July.

Should the county fall within that category for two straight weeks, a new mask mandate would be issued for public indoor places.

"With our rising case rates and the hospital admission rates going up, we do have fresh concerns about the impact of COVID. And it's more likely now that we might make it into that high community level sometime this summer," Ferrer said.

L.A. County's latest rate of new coronavirus-related hospitalizations crosses the threshold rate of 8 set by an agreement by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and unions over when masking requirements should return in certain workplace settings in the TV and film industry.

"They will resume indoor masking requirements, along with several other safety measures," Ferrer said.

Current trends make it all the more important to take sensible infection-prevention precautions — especially with the long Fourth of July weekend fast approaching. Those include testing before gathering with others and staying home if you're feeling under the weather or have recently been exposed to COVID-19.

Health officials also generally recommend gathering outdoors. For indoor events, residents should consider wearing masks and improving ventilation by opening windows and doors.

"As long as you layer in some common-sense protections, you will reduce the risk associated with those activities pretty dramatically, and that would help all of us at this point," Ferrer said.

"You do not want to be the person who brings COVID to the party."

Times staff writer Anousha Sakoui contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • January 6 committee investigator John Wood is launching an independent Senate campaign in Missouri in an effort to stop Eric Greitens

    John Wood was encouraged to run by former Sen. John Danforth, who has said supporting Josh Hawley was the "worst mistake I ever made in my life."

  • Newsroom Ready: Trudeau says Canada will attend G20 summit, even if Putin goes

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will take part in the G20 summit expected to take place in Bali in November, even if Russian President Vladimir Putin goes too. Trudeau says he expects all G7 countries to take part even if Russia remains a full-fledged member of the G20.

  • Here's How To Replicate Margot Robbie's Retro 'Barbie' Rollerblading 'Fit

    Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are looking so good in their 'Barbie' movie outfits, and people want to shop the look. Read on to find out how to replicate it.

  • China not giving material support for Russia's war in Ukraine -U.S. official

    The United States has not seen China evade sanctions or provide military equipment to Russia, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday, adding that enforcement measures taken earlier in the week targeted certain Chinese companies, not the government. The Commerce Department added five companies in China to a trade blacklist on Tuesday for allegedly supporting Russia's military and defense industrial base as Moscow carries out its war in Ukraine.

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • Okagbare doping case DQs Nigerian relay team from worlds

    Sprinter Blessing Okagbare's doping violations will keep her Nigerian teammates from participating in the 4x100 meter relay at next month's world championships. The Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees doping cases in track, announced Monday it was extending Okagbare's 10-year ban by a year, and making it retroactive to June 13, 2021. That's six days before she competed at Nigeria's Olympic trials, with her relay squad qualifying for this year’s worlds. “Over the years, we have repeatedly se

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Why Raptors' Ron Harper Jr. went undrafted

    Amit Mann is joined by NBA Draft analyst Rafael Barlowe to discuss Ron Harper Jr.'s game, why he wasn't selected in the 2022 NBA Draft and how he could help the Raptors down the road. Full podcast also looking at Christian Koloko's potential is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • License to try again key to the Avalanche's coronation

    Literally worst to first in five short seasons, the Colorado Avalanche matched the best-ever postseason record on the path to winning a Stanley Cup on Sunday night.

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton earns career-best result at Stockholm Diamond League

    Add another accomplishment to Sarah Mitton's growing list this season. The Canadian achieved a career-best Diamond League result on Thursday in Stockholm, placing second in shot put with a top throw of 19.90 metres. Just last week, Mitton launched a Canadian-record throw of 20.33 metres. It also briefly marked a season-leading distance, only to be broken 24 hours later by American Chase Ealey. A throw from China's Song Jiayuan earlier in June was also later recorded at 20.38 metres. Ealey took t

  • Who is the new LOL champion?

    Riot Games revealed two big pieces of news for July, a new champion and a new event. What should we expect?

  • Leading off: Mariners-Angels penalties soon, Red Sox rolling

    A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday: ___ DISCIPLINE ON DECK Major League Baseball will certainly soon be handing out penalties after the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels got into a huge brawl this weekend at Anaheim. There were eight ejections Sunday — both managers, plus three players on each team. The skirmish stopped and started twice before Angels closer Raisel Iglesias threw a tub of sunflower seeds and another bucket of gum onto the infield. Seattle’s Jesse Winker

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Nazem Kadri calls out haters after winning Stanley Cup: 'You can kiss my a--'

    Nazem Kadri had some choice words for his doubters.

  • Rattlers use 2nd-half dominance to hand Alliance 6th consecutive loss

    Devonte Bandoo scored a game-high 28 points as the Saskatchewan Rattlers handed the Montreal Alliance their sixth loss in a row with a 98-86 win on Sunday in Saskatoon. For Montreal (3-8), who entered this one after a blowout loss to the Fraser Valley Bandits, a quick start led to an even faster collapse that the team never recovered from. A 10-2 run allowed the Alliance to take a 17-9 lead in the opening frame, six of which came from Nathan Cayo. However, Montreal ended up going scoreless for t

  • Avalanche's Cale Makar joins elite company with Conn Smythe win

    Cale Makar continues to pile up the hardware early in his NHL career.

  • Priso's late goal lifts Toronto FC over Atlanta 2-1

    TORONTO — It has been a tough year for Toronto FC but with steady improvement has come an increasing level of confidence within the team. Coming off a 4-0 win against CF Montréal in the Canadian Championship semifinals on Wednesday, Toronto was able to build on that momentum, besting Atlanta United 2-1 on Saturday, courtesy of Ralph Priso’s 78th minute winner. “You could see there is a growing level of confidence. I like the fact that in the second half, when we just needed to find a way to come