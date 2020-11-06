Were voters manipulated by QAnon a force behind Trump's 'red wave' in 2020 election?

President Donald Trump's stronger-than-expected performance in several battleground states may partially due to Americans who believe in a radical conspiracy ideology rushing to the ballot box to support him.

QAnon adherents appear to have accounted for a larger share of the electorate in swing states than in the average state, according to a fresh analysis conducted for USA TODAY by University of Southern California experts on misinformation and social media.

Emilio Ferrara, a professor and research team leader at the USC Information Sciences Institute, said voters in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada and Arizona “have engaged and supported” QAnon content at a rate of “about twice” the average state.

“That is a lot,” he said. “This is something that the polls that were based in traditional surveys didn’t surface.”

Ferrara based his conclusion on a fresh state-by-state review of 240 million election-related tweets from June 20 through Sept. 9 that he previously analyzed in a peer-reviewed study published five days before the election.

Some QAnon watchdogs, however, are skeptical that the movement had an outsized impact on the election's outcome.

"I do not think QAnon activity had an influential effect pre-election," said Emerson Brooking, resident fellow at the Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab. "QAnon networks are, however, amplifying some of the wildest conspiracies in this dangerous post-election period. I am concerned about how they are contributing to the general atmosphere of uncertainty."

QAnon followers believe in the debunked premise that an evil cabal of Democrats is running a secret child-sex-trafficking ring – and that Trump is poised to break it up. The group also promotes a host of loosely connected and often disprovable theories, often using the hashtag #SaveTheChildren to circulate falsehoods.

In the final weeks leading up to the election, QAnon believers rallied around the bogus premise that the former vice president’s son, Hunter Biden, is “an incestuous pedophile based on speculative and unverified contents from his laptop,” said Aoife Gallagher, a disinformation and extremism analyst at the London-based Institute for Strategic Dialogue, which tracks extremism around the world.

"It is hard to say whether this had an effect on people's voting decisions, but we certainly came across evidence of concerted disinformation campaigns to get people to change their vote on the back of this information in the final days of the campaign," Gallagher said.

While it has thrived on extremist message boards and in the dark corners of Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, QAnon activity is not limited to the backwoods of the internet. In fact, the group has drawn support from the highest ranks of American politics.

Trump himself has refused to denounce the group on several occasions, while Congress is set to get its first QAnon supporter with the election of Georgia Republican candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene. Another Republican winner, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, also previously expressed support for QAnon while saying she is not a follower.

