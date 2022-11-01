'We were pulled to Ukraine': Families with Ottawa ties return home to Kyiv

·5 min read
Robert Grant with his wife Iryna and daughter Olivia at the Ukrainian border. (Submitted by Robert Grant - image credit)
Robert Grant with his wife Iryna and daughter Olivia at the Ukrainian border. (Submitted by Robert Grant - image credit)

For a family from Ukraine, a summer at their cottage near Cornwall, Ont., was "idyllic."

Robert and Iryna Grant spent their time nesting after welcoming their daughter Olivia at the Montfort Hospital in Ottawa in March — five weeks early, something Robert Grant attributes to the stress of their arrival.

The family had always planned to have their daughter in Ottawa, but their plan to leave Kyiv, Ukraine, was sped up when talk of war became serious in February.

They caught the second-last Air France flight out of the country.

Robert Grant has dual Canadian-American citizenship and grew up in the United States before moving to the Ukraine in the 1990s — the cottage in Summerstown, Ont., has been in his family for 160 years.

His family could visit him there, but none of Iryna's family could make the trip from Ukraine.

The cottage wasn't home and, by fall, the homesickness was overwhelming. Speaking to CBC Radio's All In A Day, Robert said he did his risk assessment, spoke to Ukrainian government officials he knew and friends who already decided to go back.

There had been no attacks in Kyiv for about three months, he said.

"We were pulled to Ukraine. I've lived there 28 years. My wife lived her entire life there. So we just decided it was the right thing to do for us," Grant said.

Missile strike 50 metres from apartment 

Their first week back was "fantastic" and Iryna's brother threw a welcome back party — they'd been told to expect a much smaller social circle if they returned, but life seemed fairly normal.

Iryna, a vascular surgeon, got a job at a private clinic in the city. But the normalcy didn't last.

Submitted by Robert Grant
Submitted by Robert Grant

The weekend the Crimean Bridge was attacked, the family was visiting Iryna's parents 125 kilometres outside Kyiv. They returned to their apartment, but Robert had a cold, so he slept in the guest room.

"I woke up about 8 o'clock in the morning. I heard my wife playing with our daughter in our bedroom, which faces the park … and at about 8:24 I heard a whooshing sound and a first enormous explosion," he told All In A Day host Alan Neal.

A missile had hit an intersection 250 metres from their apartment.

Iryna grabbed Olivia and the family rushed to the guest bath, which was marble-lined and protected by the metre-thick walls of their century-old apartment building.

A second missile hit 50 metres from their building leaving a deep crater in the playground across from their apartment.

"We were actually playing with our daughter when the missile exploded because we wanted her to not get traumatized. So we're going 'boom, boom'. You know what you do for a little kid to make it seem like a game."

They'd agreed on this tactic to calm Olivia beforehand and Grant said falling into it was automatic.

"The funny thing is the worst fear was the 30 seconds after the second impact, because as I thought in my mind there was a first impact 250 metres away, then there was 50 metres away," Grant said.

The courtyard of their apartment was being used as a headquarters for the Territorial Defence Force, which he assumed was the target — but there was no third missile.

Submitted by Robert Grant
Submitted by Robert Grant

The family eventually left the bathroom to find their doors blown in, all their windows shattered, and missile shrapnel in the walls and the bed where they had been seconds before the blast.

Robert said he had thought it was more likely to get into a car crash driving in eastern Ontario than to be near a missile strike.

"I was proven wrong within the first 10 days," he said.

The family has now acquired U.K. visas and will be staying there — closer to family than Ottawa — for the foreseeable future.

Ukrainian people are 'just amazing'

While Grant called his own reasoning wrong, he's not the only one to reach a similar conclusion.

Submitted by Chris Glover
Submitted by Chris Glover

Chris Glover grew up in Ottawa's New Edinburgh neighbourhood and moved to the Ukraine in 2008 to work in the oil business. He used a similar line of thinking when he returned home to Kyiv.

His family was staying at an AirBnB in Croatia when the family dog was hit by a car.

"I kind of felt that being next to a highway as a refugee is probably more dangerous than being in our apartment in Kyiv for now," Glover said.

Glover, his wife and his two children, ages eight and nearly two, returned in June.

"It's important that people are in the country and paying taxes and keeping businesses alive," Glover said.

"There won't be a country left to come back to if all the businesses are shut up and all the men who can't leave the country can't find work."

Since their return, Glover said people have been especially kind to each other, smiling at grocery stores and waving people through in traffic.

"This is when you want to be in Ukraine when people are just amazing."

He gave the example of children gathered in a bomb shelter belting out the song "Stefania," which won the Eurovision contest this year.

Submitted by Robert Grant
Submitted by Robert Grant

Been at war for '10 years now'

That doesn't mean it's all been easy. Glover lives near the Grants and was supposed to be in the park when the missile hit.

"We were running a bit late that morning and I was still just shaving when the first missile went off," he said.

He said perspective is everything when it comes to determining risk.

"This war didn't start for us in February. We've been in a country at war for 10 years now."

He said as long as they're out of Russian artillery range, which he estimates is between 40 and 50 kilometres, he feels relatively safe.

The family would consider leaving if the government — which he says has earned their complete trust — asked them to for logistical reasons, or if the situation became more volatile.

"If the situation becomes uncomfortable, I think it will become uncomfortable before it becomes unsafe, we'll probably leave."

Latest Stories

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Are the Raptors a top-5 defence in the NBA?

    They've had their ups and downs but Nick Nurse's squad has shown flashes of dominance in the early portions of this season. Full episode of Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discussing early trends is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    The best options at every position to target on your fantasy hockey waiver wire this week.

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Will Pascal Siakam continue to get to the free-throw line?

    Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is getting in the paint and finding early paths to the free-throw line this season which has helped boost his points per game average. Full episode of Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discussing early trends is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Study: Touchdown Atlantic provided economic boost to Nova Scotia cities

    TORONTO — The CFL's '22 Touchdown Atlantic generated more than $12.7 million in economic benefit to regions of Nova Scotia according to a study commissioned by the league. Touchdown Atlantic was held in Wolfville, N.S., in July and culminated with the Toronto Argonauts downing the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 before 10,886 spectators at an expanded Raymond Field on the campus of Acadia University. On Thursday, a study by Sport Tourism Canada (STC) stated there was over $12.7 million in economi

  • Hockey Canada signs on to Abuse-Free Sport following months of controversy

    CALGARY — Hockey Canada says it has become a full signatory to Abuse-Free Sport, the new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport in Canada. All complaints of abuse, discrimination and harassment at the national level will go directly to the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, a new federal agency. Hockey Canada's announcement Thursday came as the national sports organization scrambles to restore its reputation after a series of damning allegations led to intense

  • Steven Dubois collects short track silver for Canada at World Cup opener in Montreal

    Steven Dubois, who won a speed skating silver medal for Canada in the 1,500 metres at the Beijing Olympics in February, delivered the same result at the season-opening short track World Cup on Saturday in Montreal. Dubois, who led midway through the A final, reached the finish line at Maurice Richard Arena in two minutes 14.312 seconds behind South Korea's Park Ji Won and 1-1000th of a second ahead of his teammate, Hong Kyung Hwan, in a photo finish. Montreal's Pascal Dion fell and placed last a

  • Status of women committee passes motion for study on safety in sport

    The standing committee on the status of women unanimously passed a motion Monday to undertake a study on the safety of women and girls in sport. "There needs to be an in-depth study on the causes as to why there is still so many issues in changing the culture in sports," said Andréanne Larouche, a Bloc Québécois MP of Shefford, Que., and vice-chair of the committee. "I witnessed discussions with Hockey Canada. And Hockey Canada is one thing, but we've seen in the past weeks that it goes beyond H

  • 'They played harder than we did': Scottie Barnes on 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes credited the 76ers for their effort and hustle on Friday night.

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • Nick Nurse offers an update on Otto Porter Jr.

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the improved spacing in the halfcourt offence, Pascal Siakam's play, Thaddeus Young not getting minutes recently and what Otto Porter Jr.'s role will be once he returns.

  • Ducks D Jamie Drysdale out 4-6 months with shoulder injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale has a torn labrum in his left shoulder, possibly sidelining him for the rest of the season. Drysdale injured the shoulder during the Ducks' loss at Vegas last Friday, and he will have surgery soon, the team announced Monday. He is expected to be out for four to six months. The 20-year-old Drysdale is a promising playmaker chosen sixth overall by Anaheim in the 2020 draft. He has no points with a minus-3 rating in eight games this sea